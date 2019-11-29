Football
Friday's scores
Top 25
No. 17 Memphis 34, No. 18 Cincinnati 24
No. 19 Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
No. 20 Boise State 31, Colorado State 24
No. 22 Appalachian State 48, Troy 13
Virginia 39, No. 23 Virginia Tech 30
Big Ten
Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Big 12
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20, TCU 17
Today's games
Top 25
No. 1 LSU vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Utah vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Florida vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
No. 11 Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
No. 12 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Notre Dame at Stanford, 3 p.m.
No. 24 Navy at Houston, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Northwestern at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Kansas State, 6 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
FCS playoffs
First round
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls State (8-4), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 1 p.m.
Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (8-4), noon
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), noon
Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 12:30 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at Southeast Louisiana (7-4), 3 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m.
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (10-2), 1 p.m.
Division II playoffs
Second round
Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), noon
Notre Dame, Ohio (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), 11 a.m.
Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), noon
Lindenwood (9-3) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 1 p.m.
Colorado State-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State-Mankato (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce (9-2) at Colorado Mines (12-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), noon
Carson Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), 1 p.m.
Division III playoffs
Second round
Huntingdown (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon
Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), noon
Central (10-1) at Wheaton (11-0), noon
Saint Johns, Minn. (10-1) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.
Union, N.Y. (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), 11 a.m.
Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), 11 a.m.
North Central (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.
Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), 11 a.m.
NAIA playoffs
Quarterfinals
St. Xavier, Ill. (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), noon
Cumberlands, Ky. (10-1) at Marian, Ind. (10-0), 12:05 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson, Ky. (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), noon
College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), noon
Men's basketball
Friday's scores
Top 25
No. 1 Duke 83, Winthrop 70
No. 2 Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 54
No. 5 Maryland 80, Harvard 73
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Oregon 74
Michigan 82, No. 8 Gonzaga 64
No. 9 Kentucky 69, UAB 58
No. 10 Ohio State 90, Morgan State 57
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Creighton, late
No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76
No. 14 Arizona vs. Pennsylvania, late
No. 15 Utah State vs. St. Mary's, late
Florida State 60, No. 17 Tennessee 57
No. 20 VCU vs. Purdue, late
No. 24 Florida 73, Marshall 67
Big Ten
San Diego State 83, Iowa 73
VCU vs. Purdue, late
Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64
Maryland 80, Harvard 73
Ohio State 90, Morgan State 57
Rutgers 82, UMass 57
DePaul 73, Minnesota 68
Penn State 85, Syracuse 64
Big 12
Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76
Oklahoma State 78, Ole Miss 37
Texas Tech vs. Creighton, late
Area Division I
Illinois State 76, Illinois-Springfield 57
San Diego State 83, Iowa 73
SDSU;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Wetzell;30;6;9;1;2;3;3;0;14
N. Mensah;17;0;0;2;2;2;3;0;2
Feagin;29;3;9;2;2;4;3;5;10
Flynn;29;8;16;9;9;5;4;4;28
Schakel;34;5;6;0;0;6;0;0;14
Arop;10;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0
Mitchell;24;4;6;2;2;3;3;0;11
J. Mensah;5;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Pulliam;13;1;4;0;0;2;2;2;2
Seiko;9;0;2;2;2;1;2;1;2
Totals;200;27;52;18;19;29;20;13;83
IOWA;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Garza;25;3;8;2;2;8;4;1;9
C. McCaffery;28;5;7;3;4;5;4;3;15
Bohannon;23;1;4;0;0;0;2;2;3
Fredrick;32;6;10;2;3;3;1;5;16
Wieskamp;26;2;10;0;0;1;0;0;5
Kriener;16;3;6;2;2;5;2;1;9
Pemsl;11;0;0;0;0;2;3;0;0
Evelyn;17;1;1;0;0;2;3;0;3
Toussaint;22;2;11;9;9;1;1;4;13
Totals;200;23;57;18;20;29;20;16;73
Halftime -- Iowa 41, SDSU 32. 3-point goals -- SDSU 11-24 (Wetzell 1-1, Schakel 4-5, Feagin 2-4, Mitchell 1-2, Flynn 3-10, Seiko 0-2); Iowa 9-23 (Evelyn 1-1, C. McCaffery 2-3, Kriener 1-2, Fredrick 2-5, Garza 1-3, Bohannon 1-3, Wieskamp 1-4, Toussaint 0-2). Turnovers -- SDSU 15 (Feagin 4); Iowa 14 (Toussaint 4). Blocks -- SDSU 4 (N. Mensah 3). Steals -- SDSU 6 (Flynn 3); Iowa 8 (Bohannon 2, Evelyn 2, Toussaint 2). Technical fouls -- McCaffery, Feagin.
Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76
SETON HALL (6-2) -- Mamukelashvili 7-10 1-2 18, Gill 3-4 1-2 7, Powell 9-19 2-3 24, McKnight 5-6 2-3 12, Cale 4-7 0-0 8, Samuel 1-2 0-0 2, Obiagu 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 2-5 0-0 5, Rhoden 3-8 2-2 8. Totals 34-63 8-12 84
IOWA STATE (4-3) -- Jacobson 0-2 0-0 0, Young 3-7 0-0 6, Bolton 7-13 5-6 20, Nixon 5-13 2-2 15, Haliburton 8-13 0-0 19, Conditt 4-6 0-0 8, Griffin 0-2 1-2 1, Grill 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-6 1-2 4. Totals 29-64 9-12 76
Halftime -- ISU 33, Seton Hall 32. 3-Point Goals -- Seton Hall 8-20 (Powell 4-10, Mamukelashvili 3-4, Reynolds 1-2, Cale 0-2, Rhoden 0-2); ISU 9-27 (Haliburton 3-5, Nixon 3-8, Grill 1-1, Bolton 1-5, Jackson 1-5, Conditt 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Jacobson 0-1). Rebounds -- Seton Hall 38 (Cale 12); ISU 22 (Conditt 7). Assists -- Seton Hall 14 (McKnight 5); ISU 9 (Haliburton 7). Total Fouls -- Seton Hall 13, ISU 12.
Women's basketball
Friday's scores
Top 25
No. 1 Oregon 91, Texas-Arlington 54
No. 2 Baylor 77, No. 17 Indiana 62
No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 18 Syracuse, late
No. 5 South Carolina 68, Washington State 53
No. 7 Oregon State 75, No. 19 Miami (Fla.) 53
No. 8 Louisville 69, Oregon State 48
No. 9 Maryland 63, Clemson 44
No. 10 Mississippi State 83, UW-Green Bay 58
No. 12 North Carolina State 82, Texas 69
LSU 58, No. 15 Michigan State 56
Florida Gulf Coast 81, No. 21 South Florida 77
No. 22 Gonzaga 76, Dayton 65
No. 23 West Virginia 73, New Mexico 60
No. 24 Arizona 70, UC Riverside 27
No. 25 Arkansas 71, Fordham 59
Big Ten
Purdue 67, Drake 47
LSU 58, Michigan State 56
Nebraska 67, USC 54
Wisconsin 67, Ball State 56
South Dakota 68, Ohio State 53
Long Beach State 64, Penn State 56
Maryland 63, Clemson 44
Baylor 77, Indiana 62
Area Division I
Bradley 61, George Mason 59
Northern Iowa vs. Alabama, late
Iowa State 90, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40
Iowa State;21;20;29;20;--;90
Ark.-Pine Bluff;7;16;4;13;--;40
ISU (4-1) -- Ashley Joens 5-11 8-10 2 20, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 6-10 1-2 0 15, Ines Nezerwa 5-6 4-8 2 14, Kristin Scott 4-8 2-2 0 11, Adriana Camber 3-8 0-0 0 7, Jade Thurmon 2-3 1-2 0 6, Nia Washington 2-3 0-0 1 5, Lauren Mills 2-3 1-1 0 5, Morgan Kane 1-6 2-2 1 4, Maddie Frederick 1-4 0-0 0 3, Rae Johnson 0-0 0-0 2 0. Totals 31-62 19-27 8 90
APB (0-5) -- Aiya El Hassan 4-13 0-0 3 10, Tyler Pyburn 3-8 0-0 1 8, Noe'll Taylor 3-7 0-0 1 6, Nissa Sam-Grant 3-7 0-0 2 6, Jayla Atmore 2-8 1-3 0 5, Trasity Totten 1-8 0-0 2 3, Kyeonia Harris 1-9 0-0 4 2, Brit'nee Terry 0-5 0-0 3 0, Sha'Kendra Tillry 0-1 0-0 2 0, Morgan Christian 0-1 0-0 0 0, Oluwatunmise Amusa 0-0 0-0 0 0, Elise Joplin 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17-67 1-3 19 40
3-point goals -- ISU 9-23 (Thurmon 1-1, Joens 2-4, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-4, Washington 1-2, Scott 1-3, Frederick 1-3, Camber 1-6); APB 5-23 (El Hassan 2-6, Pyburn 2-6, Totten 1-4, Terry 0-2, Atmore 0-2, Harris 0-3). Rebounds -- ISU 52 (Joens 8, Scott 8, Frederick 8); APB 30 (Sam-Grant 6). Assists -- ISU 26 (Espenmiller-McGraw 9); APB 9 (Harris 4). Turnovers -- ISU 18 (Espenmiller-McGraw 5); APB 21 (El Hassan 5, Atmore 5). Blocks -- ISU 10 (Scott 4); APB 1 (Harris). Steals -- ISU 14 (Joens 5); APB 9 (Harris 3).