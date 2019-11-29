College
No. 17 Memphis 34, No. 18 Cincinnati 24

No. 19 Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

No. 20 Boise State 31, Colorado State 24

No. 22 Appalachian State 48, Troy 13

Virginia 39, No. 23 Virginia Tech 30

Big Ten

Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

Big 12

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Today's games

Top 25

No. 1 LSU vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Utah vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Florida vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame at Stanford, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Navy at Houston, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Northwestern at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Kansas State, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

FCS playoffs

First round

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls State (8-4), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (8-4), noon

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), noon

Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 12:30 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at Southeast Louisiana (7-4), 3 p.m.

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m.

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (10-2), 1 p.m.

Division II playoffs

Second round

Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), noon

Notre Dame, Ohio (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), 11 a.m.

Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), noon 

Lindenwood (9-3) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 1 p.m.

Colorado State-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State-Mankato (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce (9-2) at Colorado Mines (12-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), noon

Carson Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), 1 p.m.

Division III playoffs

Second round

Huntingdown (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon

Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), noon

Central (10-1) at Wheaton (11-0), noon

Saint Johns, Minn. (10-1) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.

Union, N.Y. (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), 11 a.m.

Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), 11 a.m.

North Central (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.

Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), 11 a.m.

NAIA playoffs

Quarterfinals

St. Xavier, Ill. (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), noon

Cumberlands, Ky. (10-1) at Marian, Ind. (10-0), 12:05 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson, Ky. (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), noon

College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), noon 

Men's basketball

Friday's scores

Top 25

No. 1 Duke 83, Winthrop 70

No. 2 Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 54

No. 5 Maryland 80, Harvard 73

No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Oregon 74

Michigan 82, No. 8 Gonzaga 64

No. 9 Kentucky 69, UAB 58

No. 10 Ohio State 90, Morgan State 57

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Creighton, late

No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76

No. 14 Arizona vs. Pennsylvania, late

No. 15 Utah State vs. St. Mary's, late

Florida State 60, No. 17 Tennessee 57

No. 20 VCU vs. Purdue, late

No. 24 Florida 73, Marshall 67

Big Ten

San Diego State 83, Iowa 73

VCU vs. Purdue, late

Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64

Maryland 80, Harvard 73

Ohio State 90, Morgan State 57

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Penn State 85, Syracuse 64

Big 12

Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76

Oklahoma State 78, Ole Miss 37

Texas Tech vs. Creighton, late

Area Division I

Illinois State 76, Illinois-Springfield 57

San Diego State 83, Iowa 73

SDSU;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Wetzell;30;6;9;1;2;3;3;0;14

N. Mensah;17;0;0;2;2;2;3;0;2

Feagin;29;3;9;2;2;4;3;5;10

Flynn;29;8;16;9;9;5;4;4;28

Schakel;34;5;6;0;0;6;0;0;14

Arop;10;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0

Mitchell;24;4;6;2;2;3;3;0;11

J. Mensah;5;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Pulliam;13;1;4;0;0;2;2;2;2

Seiko;9;0;2;2;2;1;2;1;2

Totals;200;27;52;18;19;29;20;13;83

IOWA;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Garza;25;3;8;2;2;8;4;1;9

C. McCaffery;28;5;7;3;4;5;4;3;15

Bohannon;23;1;4;0;0;0;2;2;3

Fredrick;32;6;10;2;3;3;1;5;16

Wieskamp;26;2;10;0;0;1;0;0;5

Kriener;16;3;6;2;2;5;2;1;9

Pemsl;11;0;0;0;0;2;3;0;0

Evelyn;17;1;1;0;0;2;3;0;3

Toussaint;22;2;11;9;9;1;1;4;13

Totals;200;23;57;18;20;29;20;16;73

Halftime -- Iowa 41, SDSU 32. 3-point goals -- SDSU 11-24 (Wetzell 1-1, Schakel 4-5, Feagin 2-4, Mitchell 1-2, Flynn 3-10, Seiko 0-2); Iowa 9-23 (Evelyn 1-1, C. McCaffery 2-3, Kriener 1-2, Fredrick 2-5, Garza 1-3, Bohannon 1-3, Wieskamp 1-4, Toussaint 0-2). Turnovers -- SDSU 15 (Feagin 4); Iowa 14 (Toussaint 4). Blocks -- SDSU 4 (N. Mensah 3). Steals -- SDSU 6 (Flynn 3); Iowa 8 (Bohannon 2, Evelyn 2, Toussaint 2). Technical fouls -- McCaffery, Feagin.

Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76

SETON HALL (6-2) -- Mamukelashvili 7-10 1-2 18, Gill 3-4 1-2 7, Powell 9-19 2-3 24, McKnight 5-6 2-3 12, Cale 4-7 0-0 8, Samuel 1-2 0-0 2, Obiagu 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 2-5 0-0 5, Rhoden 3-8 2-2 8. Totals 34-63 8-12 84

IOWA STATE (4-3) -- Jacobson 0-2 0-0 0, Young 3-7 0-0 6, Bolton 7-13 5-6 20, Nixon 5-13 2-2 15, Haliburton 8-13 0-0 19, Conditt 4-6 0-0 8, Griffin 0-2 1-2 1, Grill 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-6 1-2 4. Totals 29-64 9-12 76

Halftime -- ISU 33, Seton Hall 32. 3-Point Goals -- Seton Hall 8-20 (Powell 4-10, Mamukelashvili 3-4, Reynolds 1-2, Cale 0-2, Rhoden 0-2); ISU 9-27 (Haliburton 3-5, Nixon 3-8, Grill 1-1, Bolton 1-5, Jackson 1-5, Conditt 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Jacobson 0-1). Rebounds -- Seton Hall 38 (Cale 12); ISU 22 (Conditt 7). Assists -- Seton Hall 14 (McKnight 5); ISU 9 (Haliburton 7). Total Fouls -- Seton Hall 13, ISU 12.

Women's basketball

Friday's scores

Top 25

No. 1 Oregon 91, Texas-Arlington 54

No. 2 Baylor 77, No. 17 Indiana 62

No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 18 Syracuse, late

No. 5 South Carolina 68, Washington State 53

No. 7 Oregon State 75, No. 19 Miami (Fla.) 53

No. 8 Louisville 69, Oregon State 48

No. 9 Maryland 63, Clemson 44

No. 10 Mississippi State 83, UW-Green Bay 58

No. 12 North Carolina State 82, Texas 69

LSU 58, No. 15 Michigan State 56

Florida Gulf Coast 81, No. 21 South Florida 77

No. 22 Gonzaga 76, Dayton 65

No. 23 West Virginia 73, New Mexico 60

No. 24 Arizona 70, UC Riverside 27

No. 25 Arkansas 71, Fordham 59

Big Ten

Purdue 67, Drake 47

LSU 58, Michigan State 56

Nebraska 67, USC 54

Wisconsin 67, Ball State 56

South Dakota 68, Ohio State 53

Long Beach State 64, Penn State 56

Maryland 63, Clemson 44

Baylor 77, Indiana 62

Area Division I

Bradley 61, George Mason 59

Northern Iowa vs. Alabama, late

Iowa State 90, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40

Iowa State;21;20;29;20;--;90

Ark.-Pine Bluff;7;16;4;13;--;40

ISU (4-1) -- Ashley Joens 5-11 8-10 2 20, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 6-10 1-2 0 15, Ines Nezerwa 5-6 4-8 2 14, Kristin Scott 4-8 2-2 0 11, Adriana Camber 3-8 0-0 0 7, Jade Thurmon 2-3 1-2 0 6, Nia Washington 2-3 0-0 1 5, Lauren Mills 2-3 1-1 0 5, Morgan Kane 1-6 2-2 1 4, Maddie Frederick 1-4 0-0 0 3, Rae Johnson 0-0 0-0 2 0. Totals 31-62 19-27 8 90

APB (0-5) -- Aiya El Hassan 4-13 0-0 3 10, Tyler Pyburn 3-8 0-0 1 8, Noe'll Taylor 3-7 0-0 1 6, Nissa Sam-Grant 3-7 0-0 2 6, Jayla Atmore 2-8 1-3 0 5, Trasity Totten 1-8 0-0 2 3, Kyeonia Harris 1-9 0-0 4 2, Brit'nee Terry 0-5 0-0 3 0, Sha'Kendra Tillry 0-1 0-0 2 0, Morgan Christian 0-1 0-0 0 0, Oluwatunmise Amusa 0-0 0-0 0 0, Elise Joplin 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17-67 1-3 19 40

3-point goals -- ISU 9-23 (Thurmon 1-1, Joens 2-4, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-4, Washington 1-2, Scott 1-3, Frederick 1-3, Camber 1-6); APB 5-23 (El Hassan 2-6, Pyburn 2-6, Totten 1-4, Terry 0-2, Atmore 0-2, Harris 0-3). Rebounds -- ISU 52 (Joens 8, Scott 8, Frederick 8); APB 30 (Sam-Grant 6). Assists -- ISU 26 (Espenmiller-McGraw 9); APB 9 (Harris 4). Turnovers -- ISU 18 (Espenmiller-McGraw 5); APB 21 (El Hassan 5, Atmore 5). Blocks -- ISU 10 (Scott 4); APB 1 (Harris). Steals -- ISU 14 (Joens 5); APB 9 (Harris 3).

