Football
AP Top 25
Thursday’s game
No. 21 UCF 56, UConn 17
Big Ten
Thursday’s games
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
Northwestern at Purdue, late
Today’s games
Utah St. at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Western Ky. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Kent State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Texas at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Oregon State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Texas State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Appalachian State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Fla. International, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Men's soccer
St. Ambrose 2, Lincoln College 1
Goals -- SAU, Nick Lucchesi (unassisted), Alex Garcia (unassisted); LC, Adrian Roman (unassisted). Shots -- SAU, 11; LC, 9. Saves -- SAU, Lewis 2, Moston; LC, Pierson 4, Fleming.
