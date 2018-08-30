Football

AP Top 25

Thursday’s game

No. 21 UCF 56, UConn 17

Big Ten

Thursday’s games

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Northwestern at Purdue, late

Today’s games

Utah St. at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Western Ky. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Kent State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Texas at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Oregon State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Texas State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Fla. International, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Men's soccer

St. Ambrose 2, Lincoln College 1

Goals -- SAU, Nick Lucchesi (unassisted), Alex Garcia (unassisted); LC, Adrian Roman (unassisted). Shots -- SAU, 11; LC, 9. Saves -- SAU, Lewis 2, Moston; LC, Pierson 4, Fleming. 

