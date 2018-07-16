Football

Iowa State football pre-fall camp depth chart

Offense

QB -- Kyle Kempt, 6-5, 224, sr.; Zeb Noland, 6-2, 218, so.

RB -- David Montgomery, 5-11, 216, jr.; Kene Nwangwu, 6-1, 206, so.; Sheldon Croney Jr., 5-11, 206, jr.; Mike Warren, 6-0, 215, sr.; Johnnie Lang, 5-8, 196, fr.

TE -- Chase Allen, 6-7, 240, so.; Dylan Soehner, 6-7, 271, so.; Charlie Kolar, 6-6, 250, fr.

F -- Sam Seonbuchner, 6-3, 244, sr.; Cole Anderson, 6-4, 250, sr.

WRM -- Deshaunte Jones, 5-10, 185, jr.; Tarique Milton, 5-11, 176, fr.

WRX -- Hakeem Butler, 6-6, 225, jr.; Jalen Martin, 6-3, 211, so.; Carson Epps, 6-1, 205, sr.

WRZ -- Matthew Eaton, 6-4, 211, sr.; Landen Akers, 6-0, 192, so.

LT -- Sean Foster, 6-8, 312, so.; Robert Hudson, 6-6, 320, fr.

LG -- Josh Mueller, 6-6, 309, so.; Will Windham, 6-3, 315, sr.; Oge Udeogu, 6-3, 323, sr.

C -- Julian Good-Jones, 6-5, 296, jr.; Colin Newell, 6-4, 292, fr.

RG -- Josh Knipfel, 6-5, 309, jr.; Trevor Downing, 6-4, 304, fr.; Collin Olson, 6-1, 279, jr.

RT -- Bryce Meeker, 6-6, 309, jr.; Alex Kleinow, 6-6, 301, fr.

Defense

E -- Jaquan Bailey, 6-2, 251, jr.; Spencer Benton, 6-2, 256, sr.

NG -- Jamahl Johnson, 6-0, 295, jr.; Tucker Robertson, 6-3, 280, fr.; Joshua Bailey, 6-2, 284, so.

DT -- Ray Lima, 6-3, 302, jr.; Kamilo Tongamoa, 6-5, sr.; Angel Dominguez, 6-4, 280, fr.

E -- Enyi Uwazurike, 6-6, 283, so.; Matt Leo, 6-7, 276, jr.

LB -- Marcel Spears Jr., 6-1, 215, jr.; Jake Hummel, 6-1, 228, so

LB -- O'Rien Vance, 6-1, 228, fr.; Bobby McMillen III, 6-2, 230, jr.; Tymar Sutton, 5-10, 222, so.

LB -- Willie Harvey, 6-0, 224, sr.; Reggan Northrup, 6-1, 208, sr.

Star -- De'Monte Ruth, 5-10, 175, sr.; Keontae Jones, 6-0, 173, fr.

FS -- Lawrence White, 6-0, 191, so.; Jatairis Grant, 6-0, 198, so.

SS -- Greg Elsworth, 6-0, 198, so.; Bracton Lewis, 5-11, 186, jr.

LC -- Brian Peavy, 5-9, 194, sr.; Arnold Azunna, 6-0, 192, so.

RC -- D'Andre Payne, 5-10, 188, sr.; Datrone Young, 5-9, 171, fr.; Richard Bowens III, 6-0, 194, fr.

Specialists

PK -- Chris Francis, 6-0, 182, sr.; Brayden Narveson, 6-0, 195, fr.

P -- Corey Dunn, 6-1, 203, so.; Joe Rivera, 6-2, 188, so.

KR -- Kene Nwangwu, 6-1, 206, so.

LS -- Steve Wirtel, 6-4, 227, jr; Quinn Sonntag, 6-0, 221, jr.

H -- Joe Rivera, 6-2, 188, so.; Corey Dunn, 6-1, 203, so.

