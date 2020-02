3-point goals – Kish 3-14 (Kitzmiller2-2, Baker 1-7, Vardman 0-2, Kizer 0-3), BHC 8-25 9Stice 3-5, Taylor 1-1, King 1-2, Hannam 1-3, Teal 1-5, Villaruz 1-7, Webster 0-1, Singley 0-1). Assists – Kish 2 (Vardman 2), BHC 19 (Teal 6). Blocks – Kish 1 (Kizer), BHC 2 (Villaruz 1, Billups 1). Turnovers – Kish 29, BHC 20.

Baseball

Iowa 2020 schedule

February -- 14, vs. Kent State at Port Charlotte, Fla., 5 p.m.; 15, vs. St. Joseph's at Port Charlotte, Fla., 4 p.m.; 16, vs. Pittsburgh at Port Charlotte, Fla., noon; 21, vs. San Diego State at San Diego, 8 p.m.; 22, vs. Arizona at San Diego, 3 p.m.; 23, at San Diego, 4 p.m.; 28, vs. North Carolina State at Minneapolis, 11 a.m.; 29, vs. North Carolina at Minneapolis, 3 p.m.

March -- 1, vs. Duke at Minneapolis, 2 p.m.; 3, Grand View, 4 p.m.; 6, vs. Western Michigan at Port Charlotte, Fla., 2 p.m.; 7, vs. Georgetown at Port Charlotte, Fla., 4 p.m.; 8, vs. Army at Port Charlotte, Fla., noon; 10, Kansas, 4 p.m.; 11, Kansas, 4 p.m.; 13, at Cal State-Northridge, 5 p.m.; 14, at Cal State-Northridge, 3 p.m.; 15, at Cal State-Northridge, 3 p.m.; 18, at Missouri, 6 p.m.; 20, St. Mary's, 4 p.m.; 21, St. Mary's, 2 p.m.; 22, St. Mary's, 1 p.m.; 24, Milwaukee, 4 p.m.; 27, at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.; 28, at Penn State, 1 p.m.; 29, at Penn State, noon