Women's volleyball
Cardinal Stritch 25-25-25, St. Ambrose 20-23-23
Kills -- CS, Sydney Nienhaus 16, Kaylee Lorincz 13, Saige Smith 4; SAU, Jenny Koerner 12, Abby Happ 12, Rachael Dion 3. Assists -- CS, Breeana Reid 34; SAU, Amber Tomlin 23. Aces -- CS, Smith, Nienhaus, Hannah Schein; SAU, Happ 3, Maicee Pierce 2, Grace McGrath 2. Digs -- CS, Schein 10, Jenna Brown 10, Smith 9; SAU, Happ 11, Koerner 9, McGrath 6. Blocks -- CS, Amani Monroe 4, Nienhaus 2, Lorincz 2, Paige Martin 2; SAU, Dion 2, Brea Cunningham 2.
Records -- Cardinal Stritch (4-5, 3-0 CCAC); St. Ambrose (3-9, 2-1 CCAC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.