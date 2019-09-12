Women's volleyball

Cardinal Stritch 25-25-25, St. Ambrose 20-23-23

Kills -- CS, Sydney Nienhaus 16, Kaylee Lorincz 13, Saige Smith 4; SAU, Jenny Koerner 12, Abby Happ 12, Rachael Dion 3. Assists -- CS, Breeana Reid 34; SAU, Amber Tomlin 23. Aces -- CS, Smith, Nienhaus, Hannah Schein; SAU, Happ 3, Maicee Pierce 2, Grace McGrath 2. Digs -- CS, Schein 10, Jenna Brown 10, Smith 9; SAU, Happ 11, Koerner 9, McGrath 6. Blocks -- CS, Amani Monroe 4, Nienhaus 2, Lorincz 2, Paige Martin 2; SAU, Dion 2, Brea Cunningham 2. 

Records -- Cardinal Stritch (4-5, 3-0 CCAC); St. Ambrose (3-9, 2-1 CCAC).

