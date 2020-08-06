Football
Amway coaches poll
Preseason top 25 in the weekly Amway coaches top 25 college football poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
Rank;'19 Rec;Points;Pvs.
1. Clemson (38);14-1;1,589;2
2. Ohio State (17);13-1;1,555;3
3. Alabama (4);11-2;1,495;8
4. Georgia;12-2;1,345;4
5. LSU (6);15-0;1,330;1
6. Oklahoma;12-2;1,315;6
7. Penn State;11-2;1,199;9
8. Florida;11-2;1,176;7
9. Oregon;12-2;1,164;5
10. Notre Dame; 11-2;1,012;11
11. Auburn;9-4;898;14
12. Wisconsin;10-4;887;13
13. Texas A&M;8-5;807;NR
14. Texas;8-5;703;NR
15. Michigan;9-4;687;19
16. Oklahoma State;8-5;524;NR
17. USC;8-5;521;NR
18. Minnesota;11-2;494;10
19. North Carolina;7-6;415;NR
20. Utah;11-3;241;16
21. Central Florida;10-3;232;24
22. Cincinnati;11-3;229;21
23. Iowa;10-3;204;15
24. Virginia Tech;8-5;143;NR
25. Iowa State;7-6;135;NR
Others receiving votes: Boise State 111, Tennessee 111, Arizona State 88, Kentucky 73, Memphis 71, Baylor 66, Washington 65, Louisville 62, Miami (Fla.) 58, Appalachian State 31, Navy 17, Virginia 13, Air Force 12, Mississippi State 9, Texas Christian 7, Washington State 6, California 5, Tulane 5, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, Nebraska 3, Southern Methodist 3, Stanford 2, Duke 1, Indiana 1, Kansas State 1, Pittsburgh 1
Iowa 2020 schedule
Sept. 5 -- Maryland
Sept. 12 -- at Purdue
Sept. 19 -- at Minnesota
Sept. 26 -- Nebraska
Oct. 3 -- Northwestern
Oct. 10 -- at Illinois
Oct. 17 -- Bye
Oct. 24 -- at Penn State
Oct. 31 -- Michigan State
Nov. 7 -- Bye
Nov. 14 -- Wisconsin
Nov. 21 -- at Ohio State
Illinois 2020 schedule
Sept. 3 -- Ohio State
Sept. 12 -- at Nebraska
Sept. 19 -- at Indiana
Sept. 26 -- Purdue
Oct. 3 -- Bye
Oct. 10 -- Iowa
Oct. 17 -- at Northwestern
Oct. 24 -- at Wisconsin
Oct. 31 -- Minnesota
Nov. 7 -- at Rutgers
Nov. 14 -- Bye
Nov. 21 -- Penn State
