You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE
0 comments

COLLEGE

  • 0

Football

Amway coaches poll

Preseason top 25 in the weekly Amway coaches top 25 college football poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Rank;'19 Rec;Points;Pvs.

1. Clemson (38);14-1;1,589;2

2. Ohio State (17);13-1;1,555;3

3. Alabama (4);11-2;1,495;8

4. Georgia;12-2;1,345;4

5. LSU (6);15-0;1,330;1

6. Oklahoma;12-2;1,315;6

7. Penn State;11-2;1,199;9

8. Florida;11-2;1,176;7

9. Oregon;12-2;1,164;5

10. Notre Dame; 11-2;1,012;11

11. Auburn;9-4;898;14

12. Wisconsin;10-4;887;13

13. Texas A&M;8-5;807;NR

14. Texas;8-5;703;NR

15. Michigan;9-4;687;19

16. Oklahoma State;8-5;524;NR

17. USC;8-5;521;NR

18. Minnesota;11-2;494;10

19. North Carolina;7-6;415;NR

20. Utah;11-3;241;16

21. Central Florida;10-3;232;24

22. Cincinnati;11-3;229;21

23. Iowa;10-3;204;15

24. Virginia Tech;8-5;143;NR

25. Iowa State;7-6;135;NR

Others receiving votes: Boise State 111, Tennessee 111, Arizona State 88, Kentucky 73, Memphis 71, Baylor 66, Washington 65, Louisville 62, Miami (Fla.) 58, Appalachian State 31, Navy 17, Virginia 13, Air Force 12, Mississippi State 9, Texas Christian 7, Washington State 6, California 5, Tulane 5, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, Nebraska 3, Southern Methodist 3, Stanford 2, Duke 1, Indiana 1, Kansas State 1, Pittsburgh 1

Iowa 2020 schedule

Sept. 5 -- Maryland

Sept. 12 -- at Purdue

Sept. 19 -- at Minnesota

Sept. 26 -- Nebraska

Oct. 3 -- Northwestern

Oct. 10 -- at Illinois

Oct. 17 -- Bye

Oct. 24 -- at Penn State

Oct. 31 -- Michigan State

Nov. 7 -- Bye

Nov. 14 -- Wisconsin

Nov. 21 -- at Ohio State

Illinois 2020 schedule

Sept. 3 -- Ohio State

Sept. 12 -- at Nebraska

Sept. 19 -- at Indiana

Sept. 26 -- Purdue

Oct. 3 -- Bye

Oct. 10 -- Iowa

Oct. 17 -- at Northwestern

Oct. 24 -- at Wisconsin

Oct. 31 -- Minnesota

Nov. 7 -- at Rutgers

Nov. 14 -- Bye

Nov. 21 -- Penn State

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News