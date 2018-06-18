Baseball

College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Monday's games

Game 5 — Oregon State 14, Washington 5, Washington eliminated

Game 6 — North Carolina (44-18) vs. Mississippi State (38-27), late

Today's games

Game 7 — Texas (42-22), vs. Florida (47-20), 1 p.m.

Game 8 — Arkansas (45-19) vs. Texas Tech (45-18) , 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 9 — Oregon State (50-11-1) vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 11 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 25: Pairings TBD, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 26: Pairings TBD, 6 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 27: Pairings TBD, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments