Baseball
College World Series
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Monday's games
Game 5 — Oregon State 14, Washington 5, Washington eliminated
Game 6 — North Carolina (44-18) vs. Mississippi State (38-27), late
Today's games
Game 7 — Texas (42-22), vs. Florida (47-20), 1 p.m.
Game 8 — Arkansas (45-19) vs. Texas Tech (45-18) , 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 9 — Oregon State (50-11-1) vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 11 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 25: Pairings TBD, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 26: Pairings TBD, 6 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 27: Pairings TBD, 6 p.m.
