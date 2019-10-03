Football

FBS

Thursday's scores

Georgia Southern 20, South Alabama 17, 2OT

Temple 27, East Carolina 17

Women's volleyball

St. Ambrose 25-22-25-25, Governors State 21-25-14-20

Kills -- SAU, Jenny Koerner 16, Rachael Dion 12, Abby Happ 12; GS, Ivana Novakovic 17, Dunja Tatic 10, Lana Vujosevic 8. Assists -- SAU, Amber Tomlin 35; GS, Alex Dahm 21, Darrian Mowery 12. Aces -- SAU, Dion 5, Happ 3; GS, Vujosevic 3, Tatic 3. Digs -- SAU, Alexis Hayes 17, Maicee Pierce 10, Isabelle Todd 9, Happ 9; GS, Vujosevic 13, Tatic 13, Novakovic 9. Blocks -- SAU, Dion 6, Payton Wendt 3, Brea Cunningham 2, London Williams 2; GS, Mowery 4, Brianna Oliver 3, Courtney Oliver 3.

Records -- St. Ambrose (5-12, 4-4 CCAC); Governors State (5-17, 2-7 CCAC).

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments