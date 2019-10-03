Football
FBS
Thursday's scores
Georgia Southern 20, South Alabama 17, 2OT
Temple 27, East Carolina 17
Women's volleyball
St. Ambrose 25-22-25-25, Governors State 21-25-14-20
Kills -- SAU, Jenny Koerner 16, Rachael Dion 12, Abby Happ 12; GS, Ivana Novakovic 17, Dunja Tatic 10, Lana Vujosevic 8. Assists -- SAU, Amber Tomlin 35; GS, Alex Dahm 21, Darrian Mowery 12. Aces -- SAU, Dion 5, Happ 3; GS, Vujosevic 3, Tatic 3. Digs -- SAU, Alexis Hayes 17, Maicee Pierce 10, Isabelle Todd 9, Happ 9; GS, Vujosevic 13, Tatic 13, Novakovic 9. Blocks -- SAU, Dion 6, Payton Wendt 3, Brea Cunningham 2, London Williams 2; GS, Mowery 4, Brianna Oliver 3, Courtney Oliver 3.
Records -- St. Ambrose (5-12, 4-4 CCAC); Governors State (5-17, 2-7 CCAC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.