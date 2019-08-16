Women's volleyball

Briar Cliff 22-25-25-25, St. Ambrose 25-17-18-22

Kills -- SAU, Abby Happ 12; BC, Tyra Blue 11. Aces -- SAU, 4 with 1; BC, Victoria Gonzalez 3. Blocks -- SAU, Brittany Parks 1; BC, Grace Whitlaw 3. Assists -- SAU, Amber Tomlin 34; BC, Delaney Meyer 23. Digs -- SAU, Grace Mcgrath 15; BC, Cassie Clark 13. Records -- SAU 0-1, Briar Cliff 1-0.

