Men's basketball
Tuesday's scores
Top 25
No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43
No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State, late
No. 15 Memphis vs. Bradley, late
No. 17 Florida State at Indiana, late
No. 18 Baylor 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore 46
No. 19 Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68
No. 24 Butler 67, Mississippi 58
Big Ten
Iowa 68, Syracuse 54
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60
Area Division I
Drake 56, Milwaukee 53
IOWA;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Kriener;14;1;3;0;0;5;3;2;2
Wieskamp;36;5;12;0;0;9;0;4;13
Garza;36;9;15;4;5;9;1;2;23
CMcCaffery;36;2;6;0;0;5;2;4;5
Bohannon;37;6;15;0;0;1;3;1;17
Toussaint;13;2;7;1;2;2;3;2;5
Evelyn;18;1;3;0;0;1;1;1;3
Till;10;0;0;0;1;3;2;1;0
team ;;;;;;2;;;
Totals ;200;26;61;5;8;37;15;17;68
SYRACUSE;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Dolezaj;29;4;6;3;4;4;3;2;12
Sidibe;26;3;4;2;5;8;3;0;8
Hughes;40;3;13;1;2;7;0;2;10
Boeheim;29;2;10;2;2;1;2;3;7
Girard;30;2;8;2;2;3;0;4;6
Guerrier;22;2;5;0;0;7;4;0;4
Goodine;14;0;2;0;0;0;1;1;0
Washington;6;2;3;0;0;0;0;1;5
Edwards;3;1;1;0;0;0;0;0;2
team ;;;;;;6;;;
Totals;200;19;52;10;15;36;13;13;54
Halftime – Iowa 30, Syracuse 29. 3-point field goals – Iowa 11-34 (Bohannon 5-13, Wieskamp 3-8, McCaffery 1-4, Evelyn 1-3, Garza 1-1, Toussaint 0-4), Syracuse 6-21 (Hughes 3-5, Boeheim 1-5, Washington 1-2, Dolezaj 1-1, Guerrier 0-2, Goodine 0-2). Blocked shots – Iowa 1 (Wieskamp), Syracuse 2 (Hughes). Steals – Iowa 10 (Wieskamp 3), Syracuse 6 (Girard 2). Turnovers – Iowa 12 (Kriener 2, Garza 2, Wieskamp 2, Evelyn 2), Syracuse 16 (Hughes 4).
A – 20,844.
Wrestling
NCAA Division I team poll
National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division team poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Iowa (14);3-0;350;1
2. Nebraska;4-0;322;2
3. Penn State;1-1;320;3
4. Arizona State;5-0;311;5
5. Virginia Tech;3-0;295;5
6. North Carolina State;6-0;275;7
7. Ohio State;3-1;266;8
8. Wisconsin;6-1;252;6
9. Oklahoma State;2-1;251;9
10. Pittsburgh;2-1;218;10
11. Iowa State;1-1;207;11
12. Princeton;1-0;201;12
13. Lehigh;1-2;178;13
14. Northwestern;2-1;157;15
15. Minnesota;1-2;137;14
16. Northern Iowa;0-2;116-16
17. Cornell;0-2;103;17
18. North Carolina;3-1;102;18
19. Missouri;2-2;92;19
20. Rider;2-0;75;20
21. Army;4-1;69;21
22. Michigan;1-1;53;22
23. Purdue;6-1;45;23
24. Virginia;3-1;34;24
25. Lock Haven;0-0;33;25
Others receiving votes: Campbell 24, Stanford 16, Illinois 14, Rutgers 13, Wyoming 13, Michigan State 4, Old Dominion 4