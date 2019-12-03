You are the owner of this article.
College
agate

College

Men's basketball

Tuesday's scores

Top 25

No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43

No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State, late

No. 15 Memphis vs. Bradley, late

No. 17 Florida State at Indiana, late

No. 18 Baylor 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore 46

No. 19 Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68

No. 24 Butler 67, Mississippi 58

Big Ten

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60

Area Division I

Drake 56, Milwaukee 53

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

IOWA;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Kriener;14;1;3;0;0;5;3;2;2

Wieskamp;36;5;12;0;0;9;0;4;13

Garza;36;9;15;4;5;9;1;2;23

CMcCaffery;36;2;6;0;0;5;2;4;5

Bohannon;37;6;15;0;0;1;3;1;17

Toussaint;13;2;7;1;2;2;3;2;5

Evelyn;18;1;3;0;0;1;1;1;3

Till;10;0;0;0;1;3;2;1;0

team ;;;;;;2;;;

Totals ;200;26;61;5;8;37;15;17;68

SYRACUSE;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Dolezaj;29;4;6;3;4;4;3;2;12

Sidibe;26;3;4;2;5;8;3;0;8

Hughes;40;3;13;1;2;7;0;2;10

Boeheim;29;2;10;2;2;1;2;3;7

Girard;30;2;8;2;2;3;0;4;6

Guerrier;22;2;5;0;0;7;4;0;4

Goodine;14;0;2;0;0;0;1;1;0

Washington;6;2;3;0;0;0;0;1;5

Edwards;3;1;1;0;0;0;0;0;2

team ;;;;;;6;;;

Totals;200;19;52;10;15;36;13;13;54

Halftime – Iowa 30, Syracuse 29. 3-point field goals – Iowa 11-34 (Bohannon 5-13, Wieskamp 3-8, McCaffery 1-4, Evelyn 1-3, Garza 1-1, Toussaint 0-4), Syracuse 6-21 (Hughes 3-5, Boeheim 1-5, Washington 1-2, Dolezaj 1-1, Guerrier 0-2, Goodine 0-2). Blocked shots – Iowa 1 (Wieskamp), Syracuse 2 (Hughes). Steals – Iowa 10 (Wieskamp 3), Syracuse 6 (Girard 2). Turnovers – Iowa 12 (Kriener 2, Garza 2, Wieskamp 2, Evelyn 2), Syracuse 16 (Hughes 4).

A – 20,844.

Wrestling

NCAA Division I team poll

National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division team poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Iowa (14);3-0;350;1

2. Nebraska;4-0;322;2

3. Penn State;1-1;320;3

4. Arizona State;5-0;311;5

5. Virginia Tech;3-0;295;5

6. North Carolina State;6-0;275;7

7. Ohio State;3-1;266;8

8. Wisconsin;6-1;252;6

9. Oklahoma State;2-1;251;9

10. Pittsburgh;2-1;218;10

11. Iowa State;1-1;207;11

12. Princeton;1-0;201;12

13. Lehigh;1-2;178;13

14. Northwestern;2-1;157;15

15. Minnesota;1-2;137;14

16. Northern Iowa;0-2;116-16

17. Cornell;0-2;103;17

18. North Carolina;3-1;102;18

19. Missouri;2-2;92;19

20. Rider;2-0;75;20

21. Army;4-1;69;21

22. Michigan;1-1;53;22

23. Purdue;6-1;45;23

24. Virginia;3-1;34;24

25. Lock Haven;0-0;33;25

Others receiving votes: Campbell 24, Stanford 16, Illinois 14, Rutgers 13, Wyoming 13, Michigan State 4, Old Dominion 4

