 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE
0 comments
agate

COLLEGE

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

Iowa 2021 schedule

Sept. 4 -- Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 -- at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 -- Kent State, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 -- Colorado State, TBA

Oct. 1 -- at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 -- Penn State, TBA

Oct. 16 -- Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 -- at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Nov. 6 -- at Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 13 -- Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 20 -- Illinois, TBA

Nov. 26 -- at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.

Illinois 2021 schedule

Aug. 28 -- Nebraska, noon

Sept. 4 -- UTSA, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 -- at Virginia, 10 a.m.

Sept. 17 -- Maryland, 8 p.m.

Sept. 25 -- at Purdue, TBA

Oct. 2 -- Charlotte, TBA

Oct. 9 -- Wisconsin, 2:30 or 3 p.m.

Oct. 23 -- at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Oct. 30 -- Rutgers, TBA

Nov. 6 -- at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 20 -- at Iowa, TBA

Nov. 27 -- Northwestern, TBA

Iowa State 2021 schedule

Sept. 4 -- Northern Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 -- Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 -- at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 -- at Baylor, TBA

Oct. 2 -- Kansas, TBA

Oct. 16 -- at Kansas State, TBA

Oct. 23 -- Oklahoma State, TBA

Oct. 30 -- at West Virginia, TBA

Nov. 6 -- Texas, TBA

Nov. 13 -- at Texas Tech, TBA

Nov. 20 -- at Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 26 -- TCU, 3 or 3:30 p.m.

Men's track

NAIA Championships

At Gulf Shores, Ala.

Individual results

Hammer -- 1. Jacob Cornelio, Concordia (Neb.) 219-0; 35. Jacob White, St. Ambrose, 154-1

Discus -- 1. Josh Mathis, St. Ambrose, 167-9

Women's track

NAIA Championships

At Gulf Shores, Ala.

Individual results

10,000 -- 1. Emily Kearney, Milligan, 34:07.91; 12, Michaela Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 38:28.03; 21. Megan Grady, St. Ambrose, 30:13.72

NCAA Championships

At Greensboro, N.C.

Individual results

Pole vault -- 1. Meghan Matheny, Ithaca, 12-7.5; 13. Kat Krebasch, Augustana, 11-3.75

Discus -- 1. Sydney Thompson, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 153-4; 13. Gia Schwager, Augustana, 132-5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News