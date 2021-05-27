Football
Iowa 2021 schedule
Sept. 4 -- Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 -- at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 -- Kent State, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 -- Colorado State, TBA
Oct. 1 -- at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 -- Penn State, TBA
Oct. 16 -- Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 -- at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Nov. 6 -- at Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 13 -- Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 20 -- Illinois, TBA
Nov. 26 -- at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.
Illinois 2021 schedule
Aug. 28 -- Nebraska, noon
Sept. 4 -- UTSA, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 -- at Virginia, 10 a.m.
Sept. 17 -- Maryland, 8 p.m.
Sept. 25 -- at Purdue, TBA
Oct. 2 -- Charlotte, TBA
Oct. 9 -- Wisconsin, 2:30 or 3 p.m.
Oct. 23 -- at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Oct. 30 -- Rutgers, TBA
Nov. 6 -- at Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 20 -- at Iowa, TBA
Nov. 27 -- Northwestern, TBA
Iowa State 2021 schedule
Sept. 4 -- Northern Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 -- Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 -- at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 -- at Baylor, TBA
Oct. 2 -- Kansas, TBA
Oct. 16 -- at Kansas State, TBA
Oct. 23 -- Oklahoma State, TBA
Oct. 30 -- at West Virginia, TBA
Nov. 6 -- Texas, TBA
Nov. 13 -- at Texas Tech, TBA
Nov. 20 -- at Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 26 -- TCU, 3 or 3:30 p.m.
Men's track
NAIA Championships
At Gulf Shores, Ala.
Individual results
Hammer -- 1. Jacob Cornelio, Concordia (Neb.) 219-0; 35. Jacob White, St. Ambrose, 154-1
Discus -- 1. Josh Mathis, St. Ambrose, 167-9
Women's track
NAIA Championships
At Gulf Shores, Ala.
Individual results
10,000 -- 1. Emily Kearney, Milligan, 34:07.91; 12, Michaela Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 38:28.03; 21. Megan Grady, St. Ambrose, 30:13.72
NCAA Championships
At Greensboro, N.C.
Individual results
Pole vault -- 1. Meghan Matheny, Ithaca, 12-7.5; 13. Kat Krebasch, Augustana, 11-3.75
Discus -- 1. Sydney Thompson, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 153-4; 13. Gia Schwager, Augustana, 132-5