Football
Batterson's ballot
Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson's ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll:
1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson, 5. Oregon, 6. Texas A&M, 7. Florida, 8. Cincinnati, 9. Brigham Young, 10. Indiana, 11. Georgia, 12. Wisconsin, 13. Oklahoma State, 14. Miami (Fla.), 15. Iowa State, 16. Oklahoma, 17. Marshall, 18. Coastal Carolina, 19, Northwestern, 20. USC, 21. Texas, 22. Liberty, 23. Auburn, 24. North Carolina, 25. Louisiana
Sunday's results
UCLA 34, California 10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!