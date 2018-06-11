Baseball

NCAA Super-regionals

At Chapel Hill, N.C.

Friday: North Carolina 7, Stetson 4

Saturday: North Carolina 7, Stetson 5, UNC advances

At Nashville, Tenn.

Friday: Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8

Saturday: Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3

Sunday: Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 6, 11 innings, MSU advances

At Corvallis, Ore.

Friday: Oregon State 8, Minnesota 1

Saturday: Oregon State 6, Minnesota 3, OSU advances

At Fullerton, Calif.

Friday: Washington 8, Cal State Fullerton 5

Saturday: Cal State Fullerton 5, Washington 2

Sunday: Washington 6, Cal State Fullerton 5, 10 innings, Washington advances

At Gainesville, Fla.

Saturday: Florida 8, Auburn 2

Sunday: Auburn 3, Florida 2, series tied 1-1

Monday: Florida 3, Auburn 2, 11 innings, Florida advances

At Fayetteville, Ark.

Saturday: Arkansas 9, South Carolina 3

Sunday: South Carolina 8, Arkansas 5, series tied 1-1

Monday: Arkansas 14, South Carolina 4, Arkansas advances

At Lubbock, Texas

Saturday: Texas Tech 6, Duke 4

Sunday: Duke 11, Texas Tech 2

Monday: Texas Tech 6, Duke 2, TT advances

At Austin, Texas

Saturday: Tennessee Tech 5, Texas 4

Sunday: Texas 4, Tennessee Tech 2

Monday: Texas 5, Tennessee Tech 2, Texas advances

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments