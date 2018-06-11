Baseball
NCAA Super-regionals
At Chapel Hill, N.C.
Friday: North Carolina 7, Stetson 4
Saturday: North Carolina 7, Stetson 5, UNC advances
At Nashville, Tenn.
Friday: Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8
Saturday: Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3
Sunday: Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 6, 11 innings, MSU advances
At Corvallis, Ore.
Friday: Oregon State 8, Minnesota 1
Saturday: Oregon State 6, Minnesota 3, OSU advances
At Fullerton, Calif.
Friday: Washington 8, Cal State Fullerton 5
Saturday: Cal State Fullerton 5, Washington 2
Sunday: Washington 6, Cal State Fullerton 5, 10 innings, Washington advances
At Gainesville, Fla.
Saturday: Florida 8, Auburn 2
Sunday: Auburn 3, Florida 2, series tied 1-1
Monday: Florida 3, Auburn 2, 11 innings, Florida advances
At Fayetteville, Ark.
Saturday: Arkansas 9, South Carolina 3
Sunday: South Carolina 8, Arkansas 5, series tied 1-1
Monday: Arkansas 14, South Carolina 4, Arkansas advances
At Lubbock, Texas
Saturday: Texas Tech 6, Duke 4
Sunday: Duke 11, Texas Tech 2
Monday: Texas Tech 6, Duke 2, TT advances
At Austin, Texas
Saturday: Tennessee Tech 5, Texas 4
Sunday: Texas 4, Tennessee Tech 2
Monday: Texas 5, Tennessee Tech 2, Texas advances
