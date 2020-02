Softball

Iowa 2020 schedule

February -- 7, vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 9:30 a.m.; 7, vs. Virginia Tech at Conway, S.C., 11:45 a.m.; 8, vs. Campbell at Conway, S.C., 8:30 a.m.; 8, vs. Coastal Carolina at Conway, S.C., 10:45 a.m.; 9, vs. Virginia Tech at Conway, S.C., 8:30 a.m.; 14, vs. Boston College at Atlanta, 1 p.m.; 15, vs. Boston College at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m,; 15, at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.; 16, at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m.; 21, vs. Portland State at Honolulu, 1 p.m.; 21, vs. Kansas City at Honolulu, 3:30 p.m.; 22, at Hawaii, noon; 23, vs. TBD at Honolulu, TBA; 28, vs. Miami (Ohio) at Madeira Beach, Fla., 3 p.m.; 28, vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Madeira Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.; 29, vs. South Alabama at Madeira Beach, Fla., 10 a.m.; 29, vs. Florida Atlantic at Madeira Beach, Fla., 12:30 p.m.