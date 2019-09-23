Football

FCS coaches’ poll

1. North Dakota State (26) ;4-0;650;1

2. James Madison ;3-1;622;2

3. South Dakota State ;3-1;600;3

4. Kennesaw State ;3-1;551;6

5. UC Davis ;2-2;491;4

6. Weber State ;1-2;462;7

7. Northern Iowa ;2-1;455;8

8. Illinois State ;3-1;424;10

9. Nicholls ;2-1;404;9

10. Towson ;3-1;397;5

11. Montana State ;3-1;378;14

12. Jacksonville State ;3-1;376;13

13. Villanova ;4-0;356;18

14. Central Arkansas ;3-1;351;12

15. Furman ;2-2;310;15

16. Maine ;2-2;252;16

17. Montana ;3-1;240;19

18. North Carolina A&T ;2-1;208;17

19. Delaware ;3-1;177;20

20. Youngstown State ;3-0;174;21

21. Eastern Washington ;1-3;132;11

22. Southeastern Louisiana ;2-1;109;23

23. Princeton ;1-0;72;24

24. Elon ;2-2;53;22

25. North Dakota ;2-1;44;NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Missouri State 43; The Citadel 24; Stony Brook 23; Yale 15; Northern Arizona 12; South Carolina State 12; Sam Houston State 11; Houston Baptist 8; Dartmouth 5; Indiana State 3; Tennessee Tech 3; Sacramento State 2; Wofford 1.

