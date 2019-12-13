Football
FCS playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday's scores
James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0
Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10
Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), late
Today's game
Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), 11 a.m.
Division II playoffs
Semifinals
Today's games
West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 11:30 a.m.
Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
Division III playoffs
Semifinals
Today's games
North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), 11 a.m.
Saint John's (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 2 p.m.
James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—0
|James Madison
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—17
|First Quarter
JMU—Polk 15 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 4:10.
|Second Quarter
JMU—FG Ratke 42, 6:39.
|Fourth Quarter
JMU—Obese 1 run (Ratke kick), 2:19.
———
|UNI
|JMU
|First downs
|7
|21
|Rushes-yards
|19-0
|60-189
|Passing
|114
|157
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-30-0
|19-28-1
|Return Yards
|25
|34
|Punts-Avg.
|8-41.1
|5-30.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|2-30
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|17:51
|42:09
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—N. Iowa, T. Allen 10-17, T. Hoosman 1-8, W. McElvain 8-(minus 25). James Madison, P. Agyei-Obese 33-124, J. Hamilton 21-62, B. DiNucci 4-6, Team 2-(minus 3).
PASSING—N. Iowa, W. McElvain 12-30-0-114. James Madison, B. DiNucci 19-28-1-157.
RECEIVING—N. Iowa, A. Graham 4-39, J. James 3-37, T. Allen 2-15, S. Lane 2-13, B. Hadachek 1-10. James Madison, B. Polk 7-59, D. Stapleton 4-48, S. Vanhorse 2-22, J. Hamilton 3-13, P. Agyei-Obese 2-9, R. Stapleton 1-6.
Men's basketball
Friday's results
Top 25
No. 24 Colorado 56, Colorado State 48
Big Ten
Indiana 96, Nebraska 90 (OT)
Thursday's late result
Augustana 105, MacMurray 63
MacMURRAY (3-4) -- Logan Dorethy 8-11 0-0 5 17, Blake Drue 1-4 2-2 1 4, Drew Burwinkel 0-3 0-0 0 0, Elijah Powell 2-7 0-2 2 5, Trevor Voss 2-8 0-0 1 5, Camron Johnson 4-8 2-2 2 13, Ian Smith 2-4 0-0 3 4, Tanner Peyton 1-3 4-4 5 6, David Catanus 0-3 0-0 1 0, Manny Green 2-4 1-4 1 5, Zach Kroenlein 0-0 0-0 1 0, George Kanatas 0-1 2-2 0 2, Russ Crifasi 0-1 2-2 0 2, Jaison Brown 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22=5713-18 22 63.
AUGUSTANA (6-2) -- Pierson Wofford 3-4 1-1 4 7, Micah Martin 2-2 0-3 4 4 , Jack Jelen 0-3 0-0 2 0, Austin Elledge 5-12 3-3 0 15, Lucas Simon 1-3 0-0 0 2, Jack McDonald 9-11 1-2 0 23, Roman Youngblut 5-5 2-3 0 12, Justin Bottorff 1-2 55- 1 7, Jarrett Tribble 2-5 2-2 1 6, Jacob Pauley 3-5 0-0 3 7, Donovan Ferguson 2-2 0-1 1 4, Matt Hanushewsky 0-2 0-0 2 0, Carson Franks 0-1 0-0 1 0, Luke Johnson 4-7 0-0 0 11, Jacob Schwerbrock 0-0 0-0 3 0, Daniel Carr 2-3 2-2 1 7. Totals 39-67 16-22 23 105.
Hafltime -- Augustana 59, MacMurrau 32. 3-point goals -- MacMurray 6-17 (Jamison 3-4, Dorethy 1-1, Powell 1-2, Voss 1-4, Drue 0-1, Burwinkel 0-1, Catanus 0-1, Green 0-1, Kanatas 0-1, Crifasi 0-1); Augustana 11-26 (McDonald 4-5, Johnson 3-5, Elledge 2-5, Carr 1-1, Pauley 1-2, Bottorff 0-1, Franks 0-1, Tribble 0-2, Simon 0-2, Jelen 0-2). Rebounds -- MacMurray 32 (Powell 5); Augustana 39 (Youngblut 7). Assists -- MacMurray 6 (Voss 2); Augustana 20 (McDonald 4). Turnovers -- MacMurray 22 (Powell 4, Voss 4); Augustana 12 (Wofford 2, McDonald 2). Blocks -- MacMurray 2 (Jamison, Crifasi); Augustana 5 (Bottorff 2). Steals -- MacMurray 7 (Burwinkel 2); Augustana 15 (Wofford 3). Technical foul -- Kroenlein.