Men’s basketball
NCAA Final Four
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday's result
Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT)
Baseball
Big Ten standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Michigan;;4;1;22;8
Nebraska;;7;2;17;9
Indiana;;7;2;19;12
Minnesota;;6;3;13;16
Northwestern;;4;2;14;14
Iowa;;5;4;18;12
Purdue;;4;4;10;20
Maryland;;3;3;15;15
Ohio State;;2;4;16;16
Rutgers;;2;4;9;19
Illinois;;1;5;20;10
Penn State;;1;7;16;11
Michigan State;;0;5;7;22
Softball
Big Ten standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;;9;0;29;7
Michigan;;9;0;27;10
Minnesota;;8;1;27;10
Wisconsin;;7;2;30;5
Ohio State;;7;2;23;11
Illinois;;4;5;24;11
Purdue;;4;5;27;14
Indiana;;3;6;28;13
Penn State;;3;6;19;20
Michigan State;;3;6;14;22
Maryland;;2;7;18;19
Nebraska;;2;7;13;22
Rutgers;;1;8;17;19
Iowa;;1;8;15;18
Wisconsin 4, Iowa 2
Iowa;020;000;0;--;2;8;0
Wisconsin;210;010;x;--;4;5;1
Allison Doocy and Abby Lien; Haley Hestekin, Kaitlyn Menz (4) and Taylor Johnson. WP -- Hestekin 14-3. LP -- Doocy 13-8. Two or more hits -- Iowa, Hallie Ketcham 2, Lien 2. 2B -- Iowa, Aralee Bogar. HR -- Wisconsin, Lauren Foster. RBI -- Iowa, Lea Thompson 2; Wisconsin, Stephanie Lombardo 2, Foster. Records -- Iowa 15-18, 1-8; Wisconsin 30-5, 7-2
St. Ambrose 13-3, Indiana-South Bend 2-4
First game
St. Ambrose;300;19;--;13;16;1
Indiana-South Bend;100;10;--;2;9;2
Christina Pembrook and Madelyn Thompson; Becca Stevens, Bailey Bruce (5) and Shelby Baker. WP -- Pembrook 13-4. LP -- Stevens 6-4. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Morgan Krieger 3, Libby Munsterman 3, Jasmine Bowman 2, Karley Kopaska 2, MaKenna Butcher 2, Colleen Barrett 2; Indiana-South Bend, Brittney Vanderbrink 2, Brooke Boss 2. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Pembrook, Thompson, Kopaska; Indiana-South Bend, Savanna Schmitz, Boss. 3B -- St. Ambrose, Krieger, Munsterman. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Munsterman 4, Pembrook 2, Krieger 2, Butcher 2, Barrett 2, Thompson; Indiana-South Bend, Kiah Ferrell.
Second game
St. Ambrose;000;011;1;--;3;6;0
Indiana-South Bend;000;040;x;--;4;8;1
Jane Thomas, Sarah Willman (5) and Madelyn Thompson; Aly Brickel, Kiah Ferrell (2) and Shelby Baker. WP -- Ferrell. LP -- Thomas. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Morgan Krieger 2; Indiana-South Bend, Savanna Schmitz 2, Nicole Grazioli 2, Ferrell 2. 2B -- Indiana-South Bend, Grazioli. 3B -- Indiana-South Bend, Schmitz. HR -- St. Ambrose, Krieger. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Olivia McClintock, Krieger; Indiana-South Bend, Schmitz 2, Grazioli, Ferrell. Records -- St. Ambrose 26-10, 11-1; Indiana-South Bend 18-6, 10-2
Illinois Wesleyan 2-3, Augustana 1-1
First game
Augustana;000;000;1;--;1;;2;0
Illinois Wesleyan;002;000;x;--;2;6;0
Kelcie Fredrickson and Marissa Catalano; Ally Wiegand and Hayley Earl. WP -- Wiegand 9-2. LP -- Fredrickson 4-4. HR -- Augustana, Carly Wilson. RBI -- Augustana, Wilson; Illinois Wesleyan, Brittany Murphy 2.
Second game
Illinois Wesleyan;000;201;0;--;3;8;4
Augustana;000;001;0;--;1;3;2
Brea Walker and Hayley Earl; Cecelia Peine, Erin Smith (7) and Marissa Catalano. WP -- Walker 8-1. LP -- Peine 2-5. Two or more hits -- Illinois Wesleyan, Colleen Palczynski 2, Julie Josten 2. 2B -- Augustana, Dina Falk. 3B -- Illinois Wesleyan, Mia Massaro. HR -- Augustana, Carly Wilson. RBI -- Illinois Wesleyan, Palczynski, Josten; Augustana, Wilson. Records -- Augustana 12-14, 1-3; Illinois Wesleyan 17-4, 4-0
Black Hawk College 5-3, Joliet 1-8
First game
WP -- Madison Whitmore. LP -- Sangaton. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Glass 3, Workheiser, Turk, Penderson; Joliet, Phelps. 2B -- Black Hawk, Workheiser, Trevino, Penderson, Hungerford; Joliet, Meurer. HR -- Black Hawk, Glass. RBIs -- Black Hawk, Glass 2, Workheiser, Trevino, White; Joliet, Meurer.
Second game
WP -- Smith. LP -- Upton. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Turk 3; Joliet, Beckman. 2B -- Joliet, Secor, Anthony. HR -- Joliet, Beckman 2. RBIs -- Black Hawk, Turk 2; Joliet, Beckman 4, Secor 2, Goff, Hamilton.
Women's lacrosse
Lindenwood-Belleville 13, St. Ambrose 12
Halftime -- St. Ambrose 9, Lindenwood-Belleville 9. Goals -- Lindenwood-Belleville, Emilee Fischer 5, Sydnee Horneker 2, Gabriella Campbell 2, Karra Kastner 2, Gianna D'Alto, Guadalupe Escudero; St. Ambrose, Katie Baranski 5, Allie Ruggiero 4, Erin Green, Sara Goeddel, McKenna Curzon. Assists, Lindenwood-Belleville, Mikkayla Poulin 2, D'Alto, Fischer; St. Ambrose, Katrina Lisowski, Ruggiero, Baranski. Saves -- Lindenwood-Belleville, Cassidy Munwiller 2, Isabel Booth 10; St. Ambrose, Alexis Schott 3, Allison Claus 5. Shots -- Lindenwood-Belleville 29, St. Ambrose 31. Penalties -- Lindenwood-Belleville 3, St. Ambrose 2. Records -- Lindenwood-Belleville 4-8, St. Ambrose 6-3
Men's tennis
St. Ambrose 8, Indiana-South Bend 1
Singles -- Tom Greenwood (SA) def. Holden Price, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Jon Kagan (SA) def. Trent Baker, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6; Brendon Handy (ISB) def. Bradley Wheeler, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 10-7; Michael Allee (SA) def. Dylan Kaufman, 6-3, 6-1; Daniel Rohlf (SA) def. Jacob Kanaby, 6-2, 6-0; Matt Zuccato (SA) def. Cade Brumley, 6-2, 6-4
Doubles -- Greenwood/Kagan (SA) def. Price/Handy, 8-3; Wheeler/Jake Temple (SA) def. Baker/Kanaby, 8-3; Allee/Zuccato (SA) def. Kaufman/Riley Norris, 8-3. Records -- St. Ambrose 2-16, 1-3; Indiana-South Bend 2-5, 0-4
Women's tennis
St. Ambrose 9, Indiana-South Bend 0
Singles -- Kiersten Housenga (SA) def. Marissa Jaggi, 6-2, 6-2; Meg Chadick (SA) def. Darcy Fair, 6-0, 6-1; Alex Horton (SA) def. Lexy Deak, 2-6, 6-1, 1-0; Shannon McEachern (SA) def. Morgan Rockhill, 6-1, 6-1; Liz Bush (SA) def. Rachel Ross, 6-2, 6-3; Emma Lang (SA) def. Carla Murillo, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles -- Chadick/Horton (SA) def. Jaggi/Fair, 8-2; McEachern/Bush (SA) def. Deak/Rockhill, 8-4; Housenga/Lang (SA) def. Murillo/Faverty, 8-3. Records -- St. Ambrose 7-7, 4-0; Indiana-South Bend 2-6, 0-4
Men's volleyball
Augustana 25-25-25, Trine 19-22-18
Leaders -- Kills, Augustana, Ryan Hirschel 9; Trine, Eric Santiago-Garcia 8. Aces, Augustana, Dillan Baum 3. Blocks, Augustana, Luis Zavala 3; Trine, Dan Boren 2, Santiago-Garcia 2. Assists, Augustana, Sanchit Khaitan 17, Hirschel 16; Trine, Hunter Monday 25. Digs, Augustana, Hirschel 10, Matthew Schiferl 9; Trine, Santiago-Garcia 6. Records -- Augustana 12-15, 5-4; Trine 6-23, 0-9
Women's golf
Galesburg Spring Invitational
At Soangetaha, Par 72
Team results -- 1. Carl Sandburg 714, 2. Illinois College 717, 3. Monmouth 728, 4. Judson 746, 5. St. Ambrose 760, 6. Clarke 803, 7. Iowa Wesleyan 877
Individual results -- 1. Samantha Nichols, Knox, 161; 2. Shelby Keen, Knox, 165
St. Ambrose results -- 13. Elyse Kalb 182, 19. Abi Schiedecker 183, 20. Emily Jean 186, 35. Nicole Gordus 211.
St. Ambrose individuals -- 11. Maitlynn Sanders 179, 23. Alyson Scheidecker 194, 30. Kylie Diana 201, 32. Aiko Mendoza 208
Augustana individuals -- 31. Taylor Sodaro 202, 34. Leah Crandell 209, 39. Brooke Dean 218
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.