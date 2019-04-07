Men’s basketball

NCAA Final Four

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday's result

Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT)

Baseball

Big Ten standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Michigan;;4;1;22;8

Nebraska;;7;2;17;9

Indiana;;7;2;19;12

Minnesota;;6;3;13;16

Northwestern;;4;2;14;14

Iowa;;5;4;18;12

Purdue;;4;4;10;20

Maryland;;3;3;15;15

Ohio State;;2;4;16;16

Rutgers;;2;4;9;19

Illinois;;1;5;20;10

Penn State;;1;7;16;11

Michigan State;;0;5;7;22

Softball

Big Ten standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;;9;0;29;7

Michigan;;9;0;27;10

Minnesota;;8;1;27;10

Wisconsin;;7;2;30;5

Ohio State;;7;2;23;11

Illinois;;4;5;24;11

Purdue;;4;5;27;14

Indiana;;3;6;28;13

Penn State;;3;6;19;20

Michigan State;;3;6;14;22

Maryland;;2;7;18;19

Nebraska;;2;7;13;22

Rutgers;;1;8;17;19

Iowa;;1;8;15;18

Wisconsin 4, Iowa 2

Iowa;020;000;0;--;2;8;0

Wisconsin;210;010;x;--;4;5;1

Allison Doocy and Abby Lien; Haley Hestekin, Kaitlyn Menz (4) and Taylor Johnson. WP -- Hestekin 14-3. LP -- Doocy 13-8. Two or more hits -- Iowa, Hallie Ketcham 2, Lien 2. 2B -- Iowa, Aralee Bogar. HR -- Wisconsin, Lauren Foster. RBI -- Iowa, Lea Thompson 2; Wisconsin, Stephanie Lombardo 2, Foster. Records -- Iowa 15-18, 1-8; Wisconsin 30-5, 7-2

St. Ambrose 13-3, Indiana-South Bend 2-4

First game

St. Ambrose;300;19;--;13;16;1

Indiana-South Bend;100;10;--;2;9;2

Christina Pembrook and Madelyn Thompson; Becca Stevens, Bailey Bruce (5) and Shelby Baker. WP -- Pembrook 13-4. LP -- Stevens 6-4. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Morgan Krieger 3, Libby Munsterman 3, Jasmine Bowman 2, Karley Kopaska 2, MaKenna Butcher 2, Colleen Barrett 2; Indiana-South Bend, Brittney Vanderbrink 2, Brooke Boss 2. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Pembrook, Thompson, Kopaska; Indiana-South Bend, Savanna Schmitz, Boss. 3B -- St. Ambrose, Krieger, Munsterman. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Munsterman 4, Pembrook 2, Krieger 2, Butcher 2, Barrett 2, Thompson; Indiana-South Bend, Kiah Ferrell.

Second game

St. Ambrose;000;011;1;--;3;6;0

Indiana-South Bend;000;040;x;--;4;8;1

Jane Thomas, Sarah Willman (5) and Madelyn Thompson; Aly Brickel, Kiah Ferrell (2) and Shelby Baker. WP -- Ferrell. LP -- Thomas. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Morgan Krieger 2; Indiana-South Bend, Savanna Schmitz 2, Nicole Grazioli 2, Ferrell 2. 2B -- Indiana-South Bend, Grazioli. 3B -- Indiana-South Bend, Schmitz. HR -- St. Ambrose, Krieger. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Olivia McClintock, Krieger; Indiana-South Bend, Schmitz 2, Grazioli, Ferrell. Records -- St. Ambrose 26-10, 11-1; Indiana-South Bend 18-6, 10-2

Illinois Wesleyan 2-3, Augustana 1-1

First game

Augustana;000;000;1;--;1;;2;0

Illinois Wesleyan;002;000;x;--;2;6;0

Kelcie Fredrickson and Marissa Catalano; Ally Wiegand and Hayley Earl. WP -- Wiegand 9-2. LP -- Fredrickson 4-4. HR -- Augustana, Carly Wilson. RBI -- Augustana, Wilson; Illinois Wesleyan, Brittany Murphy 2.

Second game

Illinois Wesleyan;000;201;0;--;3;8;4

Augustana;000;001;0;--;1;3;2

Brea Walker and Hayley Earl; Cecelia Peine, Erin Smith (7) and Marissa Catalano. WP -- Walker 8-1. LP -- Peine 2-5. Two or more hits -- Illinois Wesleyan, Colleen Palczynski 2, Julie Josten 2. 2B -- Augustana, Dina Falk. 3B -- Illinois Wesleyan, Mia Massaro. HR -- Augustana, Carly Wilson. RBI -- Illinois Wesleyan, Palczynski, Josten; Augustana, Wilson. Records -- Augustana 12-14, 1-3; Illinois Wesleyan 17-4, 4-0

Black Hawk College 5-3, Joliet 1-8

First game

WP -- Madison Whitmore. LP -- Sangaton. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Glass 3, Workheiser, Turk, Penderson; Joliet, Phelps. 2B -- Black Hawk, Workheiser, Trevino, Penderson, Hungerford; Joliet, Meurer. HR -- Black Hawk, Glass. RBIs -- Black Hawk, Glass 2, Workheiser, Trevino, White; Joliet, Meurer.

Second game

WP -- Smith. LP -- Upton. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Turk 3; Joliet, Beckman. 2B -- Joliet, Secor, Anthony. HR -- Joliet, Beckman 2. RBIs -- Black Hawk, Turk 2; Joliet, Beckman 4, Secor 2, Goff, Hamilton.

Women's lacrosse

Lindenwood-Belleville 13, St. Ambrose 12

Halftime -- St. Ambrose 9, Lindenwood-Belleville 9. Goals -- Lindenwood-Belleville, Emilee Fischer 5, Sydnee Horneker 2, Gabriella Campbell 2, Karra Kastner 2, Gianna D'Alto, Guadalupe Escudero; St. Ambrose, Katie Baranski 5, Allie Ruggiero 4, Erin Green, Sara Goeddel, McKenna Curzon. Assists, Lindenwood-Belleville, Mikkayla Poulin 2, D'Alto, Fischer; St. Ambrose, Katrina Lisowski, Ruggiero, Baranski. Saves -- Lindenwood-Belleville, Cassidy Munwiller 2, Isabel Booth 10; St. Ambrose, Alexis Schott 3, Allison Claus 5. Shots -- Lindenwood-Belleville 29, St. Ambrose 31. Penalties -- Lindenwood-Belleville 3, St. Ambrose 2. Records -- Lindenwood-Belleville 4-8, St. Ambrose 6-3

Men's tennis

St. Ambrose 8, Indiana-South Bend 1

Singles -- Tom Greenwood (SA) def. Holden Price, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Jon Kagan (SA) def. Trent Baker, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6; Brendon Handy (ISB) def. Bradley Wheeler, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 10-7; Michael Allee (SA) def. Dylan Kaufman, 6-3, 6-1; Daniel Rohlf (SA) def. Jacob Kanaby, 6-2, 6-0; Matt Zuccato (SA) def. Cade Brumley, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles -- Greenwood/Kagan (SA) def. Price/Handy, 8-3; Wheeler/Jake Temple (SA) def. Baker/Kanaby, 8-3; Allee/Zuccato (SA) def. Kaufman/Riley Norris, 8-3. Records -- St. Ambrose 2-16, 1-3; Indiana-South Bend 2-5, 0-4

Women's tennis

St. Ambrose 9, Indiana-South Bend 0

Singles -- Kiersten Housenga (SA) def. Marissa Jaggi, 6-2, 6-2; Meg Chadick (SA) def. Darcy Fair, 6-0, 6-1; Alex Horton (SA) def. Lexy Deak, 2-6, 6-1, 1-0; Shannon McEachern (SA) def. Morgan Rockhill, 6-1, 6-1; Liz Bush (SA) def. Rachel Ross, 6-2, 6-3; Emma Lang (SA) def. Carla Murillo, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles -- Chadick/Horton (SA) def. Jaggi/Fair, 8-2; McEachern/Bush (SA) def. Deak/Rockhill, 8-4; Housenga/Lang (SA) def. Murillo/Faverty, 8-3. Records -- St. Ambrose 7-7, 4-0; Indiana-South Bend 2-6, 0-4

Men's volleyball

Augustana 25-25-25, Trine 19-22-18

Leaders -- Kills, Augustana, Ryan Hirschel 9; Trine, Eric Santiago-Garcia 8. Aces, Augustana, Dillan Baum 3. Blocks, Augustana, Luis Zavala 3; Trine, Dan Boren 2, Santiago-Garcia 2. Assists, Augustana, Sanchit Khaitan 17, Hirschel 16; Trine, Hunter Monday 25. Digs, Augustana, Hirschel 10, Matthew Schiferl 9; Trine, Santiago-Garcia 6. Records -- Augustana 12-15, 5-4; Trine 6-23, 0-9

Women's golf

Galesburg Spring Invitational

At Soangetaha, Par 72

Team results -- 1. Carl Sandburg 714, 2. Illinois College 717, 3. Monmouth 728, 4. Judson 746, 5. St. Ambrose 760, 6. Clarke 803, 7. Iowa Wesleyan 877

Individual results -- 1. Samantha Nichols, Knox, 161; 2. Shelby Keen, Knox, 165

St. Ambrose results -- 13. Elyse Kalb 182, 19. Abi Schiedecker 183, 20. Emily Jean 186, 35. Nicole Gordus 211.

St. Ambrose individuals -- 11. Maitlynn Sanders 179, 23. Alyson Scheidecker 194, 30. Kylie Diana 201, 32. Aiko Mendoza 208

Augustana individuals -- 31. Taylor Sodaro 202, 34. Leah Crandell 209, 39. Brooke Dean 218

