Women's volleyball

Illinois Valley CC 25-16-24-25-15, Black Hawk 17-25-26-18-9

Black Hawk stats

Kills -- Sara Weisrock 14, Mary Mitton 13. Assists -- Sierra Gregoire 20, Kendall Gripp 14. Aces -- Maria Solomon 2. Blocks -- Weisrock 5, Hannah Terrill 5. Digs -- Gregoire 18, Terrill 17, Solomon 16.

Record: Black Hawk 7-11

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments