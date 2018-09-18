Women's volleyball
Illinois Valley CC 25-16-24-25-15, Black Hawk 17-25-26-18-9
Black Hawk stats
Kills -- Sara Weisrock 14, Mary Mitton 13. Assists -- Sierra Gregoire 20, Kendall Gripp 14. Aces -- Maria Solomon 2. Blocks -- Weisrock 5, Hannah Terrill 5. Digs -- Gregoire 18, Terrill 17, Solomon 16.
Record: Black Hawk 7-11
