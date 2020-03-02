COLLEGES
Men’s basketball

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPvs
1. Kansas (64)26-31,6001
2. Gonzaga29-21,5143
3. Dayton27-21,4534
4. Baylor25-31,3952
5. San Diego St.28-11,3755
6. Kentucky24-51,2538
7. Florida St.24-51,1646
8. Seton Hall21-71,14513
9. Maryland23-61,0419
10. Louisville24-694811
11. Creighton22-784310
12. Duke23-68097
13. Oregon22-780214
14. Villanova22-777912
15. BYU24-775617
16. Michigan St.20-972624
17. Auburn24-557515
18. Iowa20-949218
19. Ohio St.20-948923
20. Penn St.21-836716
21. Houston22-726525
22. Virginia21-7219-
23. Illinois20-9208-
24. Wisconsin19-10179-
25. Michigan18-119419

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

Monday's scores

AP Top 25

No. 4 Baylor vs. Texas Tech

No. 12 Duke 88, North Carolina State 69

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Maryland;13;5;23;6

Illinois;12;6;20;9

Michigan State;12;6;20;9

Wisconsin;12;6;19;10

Penn State;11;7;21;8

Iowa;11;7;20;9

Ohio State;10;8;20;9

Michigan;9;9;18;11

Rutgers;9;9;18;11

Indiana;8;10;18;11

Purdue;8;10;15;14

Minnesota;7;11;13;15

Northwestern;2;16;7;21

Nebraska;2;16;7;22

Today's games

Michigan State at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Wednesday's games

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

Nebraska at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Kansas;15;1;26;3

Baylor;14;2;25;3

Texas Tech;9;7;18;11

Oklahoma;8;8;18;11

Texas;8;8;18;11

West Virginia;7;9;19;10

TCU;7;9;16;13

Oklahoma State;5;11;15;14

Iowa State;5;11;12;17

Kansas State;2;14;9;20

Iowa State this week

Today: West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday: at Kansas State, 3 p.m., Big 12 Now

Missouri Valley

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Northern Iowa;14;4;25;5

Loyola;13;5;21;10

Bradley;11;7;20;11

Indiana State;11;7;18;11

Southern Illinois;10;8;16;15

Valparaiso;9;9;16;15

Missouri State;9;9;15;16

Drake;8;10;18;13

Illinois State;5;13;10;20

Evansville;0;18;9;22

MVC tournament

At St. Louis, Enterprise Center

Thursday's games -- (8) Drake vs. (9) Illinois State, 6:05 p.m.; (7) Valparaiso vs. (10) Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Friday's games -- (1) Northern Iowa vs. Drake/Illinois State winner, 12:05 p.m.; (4) Bradley vs. (5) Southern Illinois, 2:35 p.m.; (2) Loyola vs. Valparaiso/ Evansville winner, 6:05 p.m.; (3) Indiana State vs. (6) Missouri State, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 2:35 and 5:05 p.m.

Sunday's game -- Championship, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s basketball

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPvs
1. South Carolina (27)29-17471
2. Baylor (2)27-17132
3. Oregon (1)28-27003
4. Louisville27-36415
5. UConn25-36186
6. Maryland25-46157
7. Stanford25-55504
8. UCLA25-45419
9. Mississippi St.25-548910
10. NC State25-44598
11. Northwestern26-345014
12. Gonzaga28-244711
13. Arizona23-637213
14. Oregon St.22-833117
15. Texas A&M22-729312
16. Kentucky21-725915
17. South Dakota27-225420
18. DePaul25-524716
19. Iowa23-623218
20. Indiana23-721122
21. Princeton24-115323
22. Florida St.22-714219
23. Missouri St.24-410421
24. Arizona St.20-107524
25. Arkansas22-744-

Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

Monday's scores

AP Top 25

No. 5 UConn 80, South Florida 39

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;16;2;26;3

Maryland;16;2;25;4

Iowa;14;4;23;6

Indiana;13;5;23;7

Rutgers;11;7;21;8

Ohio State;11;7;18;11

Michigan;10;8;19;10

Michigan State;9;9;16;13

Purdue;8;10;17;13

Nebraska;7;11;17;12

Minnesota;5;13;15;14

Wisconsin;3;15;11;18

Illinois;2;16;11;18

Penn State;1;17;7;22

Big Ten tournament

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday's games -- (13) Illinois vs. (12) Wisconsin, 1 p.m.; (14) Penn State vs. (11) Minnesota, 3:25 p.m

Thursday's games -- (9) Purdue vs. (8) Michigan State, 11 a.m.; (5) Rutgers vs. Illinois/Wisconsin winner, 1:25 p.m.; (10) Nebraska vs. (7) Michigan, 5:30 p.m.; (6) Ohio State vs. Penn State/Minnesota winner, 7:55 p.m.

Friday's games -- (1) Maryland vs. Purdue/Michigan State winner, 11 a.m.; (4) Indiana vs. Rutgers/Illinois/Wisconsin winner, 1:25 p.m.; (2) Northwestern vs. Nebraska/Michigan winner, 5:30 p.m.; (3) Iowa vs. Ohio State/Penn State/Minnesota winner, 7:55 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:55 p.m.

Sunday's game -- Championship, 5 p.m.

All-Big Ten team

COACHES

First team

Grace Berger, Indiana; Ali Patberg, Indiana, Kathleeen Doyle, Iowa; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Abi Scheid, Northwestern; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers

Second team

Monika Czinano, Iowa; Makenzie Meyer, Iowa; Shakira Austin, Maryland; Stephanie Jones, Maryland; Ami Dilk, Michigan; Nia Cluden, Michigan State; Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State; Taiye Bello, Minnesota; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Kamaria McDaniel, Penn State

Honorable Mention

Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Blair Watson, Maryland; Jasmine Powell, Minnesota; Leigha Brown, Nebraska; Kate Cain, Nebraska; Abbie Wolf, Northwestern; Kierstan Bell, Ohio State; Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue; Dominique Oden, Purdue; Tekia Mack, Rutgers; Imani Lewis, Wisconsin

All-Freshman Team

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; McKenna Warnock, Iowa; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Jasmine Powell, Minnesota; Kierstan Bell, Ohio State

All-Defensive Team

Blair Watson, Maryland; Kate Cain, Nebraska; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; AeRianna Harris, Purdue; Tekia Mack, Rutgers

Player of the year: Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

Freshman of the year: Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Coach of the year: Joe McKeown, Northwestern

Defensive player of the year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Sixth player of the year: Leigha Brown, Nebraska

MEDIA

First team

Ali Patberg, Indiana; Kathleen Doyle, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwesterne; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State; Kamaria McDaniel, Penn State; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue, Arella Guirantes, Rutgers

Second team

Grace Berger, Indiana; Makenzie Meyer, Iowa; Shakira Austin, Maryland; Stephanie Jones, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Taiye Bello, Minnesota; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Abi Scheid, Northwestern; Imani Lewis, Wisconsin

Honorable mention

Petra Holesinska, Illinois; Jaelynn Penn, Indiana; Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Blair Watson, Maryland; Amy Dilk, Michigan; Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State; Gadiva Hubbard, Minnesota; Jasmine Powell, Minnesota; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Leigha Brown, Nebraska; Kate Cain, Nebraska; Abbie Wolf, Northwestern; Sydney Wood, Northwestern; Kierstann Bell, Ohio State; Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue; Dominique Oden, Purdue; Tekia Mack, Rutgers; Abby Laszewski, Wisconsin

All-freshman team

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Jasmine Powell, Minnesota; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Kierstan Bell, Ohio State

All-defensive team

Blair Watson, Maryland; Kate Cain, Nebraska; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue; Tekia Mack, Rutgers

Player of the Year: Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

Freshman of the Year: Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Coach of the Year: Joe McKeown, Northwestern

Defensive Player of the Year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Sixth Player of the Year: Leigha Brown, Nebraska

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L;

Baylor;16;0;27;1

TCU;11;5;20;7

Texas;10;6;18;10

Iowa State;8;8;16;11

Kansas State;8;8;14;13

Texas Tech;6;10;17;10

West Virginia;6;10;16;11

Oklahoma State;6;10;15;13

Oklahoma;5;11;12;16

Kansas;4;12;15;12

Iowa State this week

Today: at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Sunday: Baylor, noon, FSN

Missouri Valley

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Missouri State;14;2;24;4

Drake;14;3;22;7

Bradley;11;5;20;7

Illinois State;9;7;17;10

Northern Iowa;9;8;17;11

Valparaiso;8;8;16;11

Southern Illinois;7;9;15;12

Loyola;6;10;15;12

Indiana State;3;13;5;23

Evansville;0;16;3;24

Northern Iowa this week

Friday: Drake, 6:30 p.m.

NJCAA Div. II Midwest B District Championship

Saturday's championship at Palos Hills -- (1) Bryant & Stratton vs. (3) Black Hawk, noon

