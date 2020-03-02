Men’s basketball
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Kansas (64)
|26-3
|1,600
|1
|2. Gonzaga
|29-2
|1,514
|3
|3. Dayton
|27-2
|1,453
|4
|4. Baylor
|25-3
|1,395
|2
|5. San Diego St.
|28-1
|1,375
|5
|6. Kentucky
|24-5
|1,253
|8
|7. Florida St.
|24-5
|1,164
|6
|8. Seton Hall
|21-7
|1,145
|13
|9. Maryland
|23-6
|1,041
|9
|10. Louisville
|24-6
|948
|11
|11. Creighton
|22-7
|843
|10
|12. Duke
|23-6
|809
|7
|13. Oregon
|22-7
|802
|14
|14. Villanova
|22-7
|779
|12
|15. BYU
|24-7
|756
|17
|16. Michigan St.
|20-9
|726
|24
|17. Auburn
|24-5
|575
|15
|18. Iowa
|20-9
|492
|18
|19. Ohio St.
|20-9
|489
|23
|20. Penn St.
|21-8
|367
|16
|21. Houston
|22-7
|265
|25
|22. Virginia
|21-7
|219
|-
|23. Illinois
|20-9
|208
|-
|24. Wisconsin
|19-10
|179
|-
|25. Michigan
|18-11
|94
|19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.
Monday's scores
AP Top 25
No. 4 Baylor vs. Texas Tech
No. 12 Duke 88, North Carolina State 69
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Maryland;13;5;23;6
Illinois;12;6;20;9
Michigan State;12;6;20;9
Wisconsin;12;6;19;10
Penn State;11;7;21;8
Iowa;11;7;20;9
Ohio State;10;8;20;9
Michigan;9;9;18;11
Rutgers;9;9;18;11
Indiana;8;10;18;11
Purdue;8;10;15;14
Minnesota;7;11;13;15
Northwestern;2;16;7;21
Nebraska;2;16;7;22
Today's games
Michigan State at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Wednesday's games
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
Nebraska at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Kansas;15;1;26;3
Baylor;14;2;25;3
Texas Tech;9;7;18;11
Oklahoma;8;8;18;11
Texas;8;8;18;11
West Virginia;7;9;19;10
TCU;7;9;16;13
Oklahoma State;5;11;15;14
Iowa State;5;11;12;17
Kansas State;2;14;9;20
Iowa State this week
Today: West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Saturday: at Kansas State, 3 p.m., Big 12 Now
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Northern Iowa;14;4;25;5
Loyola;13;5;21;10
Bradley;11;7;20;11
Indiana State;11;7;18;11
Southern Illinois;10;8;16;15
Valparaiso;9;9;16;15
Missouri State;9;9;15;16
Drake;8;10;18;13
Illinois State;5;13;10;20
Evansville;0;18;9;22
MVC tournament
At St. Louis, Enterprise Center
Thursday's games -- (8) Drake vs. (9) Illinois State, 6:05 p.m.; (7) Valparaiso vs. (10) Evansville, 8:35 p.m.
Friday's games -- (1) Northern Iowa vs. Drake/Illinois State winner, 12:05 p.m.; (4) Bradley vs. (5) Southern Illinois, 2:35 p.m.; (2) Loyola vs. Valparaiso/ Evansville winner, 6:05 p.m.; (3) Indiana State vs. (6) Missouri State, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 2:35 and 5:05 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Championship, 1:05 p.m.
Women’s basketball
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (27)
|29-1
|747
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|27-1
|713
|2
|3. Oregon (1)
|28-2
|700
|3
|4. Louisville
|27-3
|641
|5
|5. UConn
|25-3
|618
|6
|6. Maryland
|25-4
|615
|7
|7. Stanford
|25-5
|550
|4
|8. UCLA
|25-4
|541
|9
|9. Mississippi St.
|25-5
|489
|10
|10. NC State
|25-4
|459
|8
|11. Northwestern
|26-3
|450
|14
|12. Gonzaga
|28-2
|447
|11
|13. Arizona
|23-6
|372
|13
|14. Oregon St.
|22-8
|331
|17
|15. Texas A&M
|22-7
|293
|12
|16. Kentucky
|21-7
|259
|15
|17. South Dakota
|27-2
|254
|20
|18. DePaul
|25-5
|247
|16
|19. Iowa
|23-6
|232
|18
|20. Indiana
|23-7
|211
|22
|21. Princeton
|24-1
|153
|23
|22. Florida St.
|22-7
|142
|19
|23. Missouri St.
|24-4
|104
|21
|24. Arizona St.
|20-10
|75
|24
|25. Arkansas
|22-7
|44
|-
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
Monday's scores
AP Top 25
No. 5 UConn 80, South Florida 39
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;16;2;26;3
Maryland;16;2;25;4
Iowa;14;4;23;6
Indiana;13;5;23;7
Rutgers;11;7;21;8
Ohio State;11;7;18;11
Michigan;10;8;19;10
Michigan State;9;9;16;13
Purdue;8;10;17;13
Nebraska;7;11;17;12
Minnesota;5;13;15;14
Wisconsin;3;15;11;18
Illinois;2;16;11;18
Penn State;1;17;7;22
Big Ten tournament
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday's games -- (13) Illinois vs. (12) Wisconsin, 1 p.m.; (14) Penn State vs. (11) Minnesota, 3:25 p.m
Thursday's games -- (9) Purdue vs. (8) Michigan State, 11 a.m.; (5) Rutgers vs. Illinois/Wisconsin winner, 1:25 p.m.; (10) Nebraska vs. (7) Michigan, 5:30 p.m.; (6) Ohio State vs. Penn State/Minnesota winner, 7:55 p.m.
Friday's games -- (1) Maryland vs. Purdue/Michigan State winner, 11 a.m.; (4) Indiana vs. Rutgers/Illinois/Wisconsin winner, 1:25 p.m.; (2) Northwestern vs. Nebraska/Michigan winner, 5:30 p.m.; (3) Iowa vs. Ohio State/Penn State/Minnesota winner, 7:55 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:55 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Championship, 5 p.m.
All-Big Ten team
COACHES
First team
Grace Berger, Indiana; Ali Patberg, Indiana, Kathleeen Doyle, Iowa; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Abi Scheid, Northwestern; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers
Second team
Monika Czinano, Iowa; Makenzie Meyer, Iowa; Shakira Austin, Maryland; Stephanie Jones, Maryland; Ami Dilk, Michigan; Nia Cluden, Michigan State; Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State; Taiye Bello, Minnesota; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Kamaria McDaniel, Penn State
Honorable Mention
Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Blair Watson, Maryland; Jasmine Powell, Minnesota; Leigha Brown, Nebraska; Kate Cain, Nebraska; Abbie Wolf, Northwestern; Kierstan Bell, Ohio State; Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue; Dominique Oden, Purdue; Tekia Mack, Rutgers; Imani Lewis, Wisconsin
All-Freshman Team
Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; McKenna Warnock, Iowa; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Jasmine Powell, Minnesota; Kierstan Bell, Ohio State
All-Defensive Team
Blair Watson, Maryland; Kate Cain, Nebraska; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; AeRianna Harris, Purdue; Tekia Mack, Rutgers
Player of the year: Kathleen Doyle, Iowa
Freshman of the year: Ashley Owusu, Maryland
Coach of the year: Joe McKeown, Northwestern
Defensive player of the year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern
Sixth player of the year: Leigha Brown, Nebraska
MEDIA
First team
Ali Patberg, Indiana; Kathleen Doyle, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwesterne; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State; Kamaria McDaniel, Penn State; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue, Arella Guirantes, Rutgers
Second team
Grace Berger, Indiana; Makenzie Meyer, Iowa; Shakira Austin, Maryland; Stephanie Jones, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Taiye Bello, Minnesota; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Abi Scheid, Northwestern; Imani Lewis, Wisconsin
Honorable mention
Petra Holesinska, Illinois; Jaelynn Penn, Indiana; Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Blair Watson, Maryland; Amy Dilk, Michigan; Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State; Gadiva Hubbard, Minnesota; Jasmine Powell, Minnesota; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Leigha Brown, Nebraska; Kate Cain, Nebraska; Abbie Wolf, Northwestern; Sydney Wood, Northwestern; Kierstann Bell, Ohio State; Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue; Dominique Oden, Purdue; Tekia Mack, Rutgers; Abby Laszewski, Wisconsin
All-freshman team
Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Jasmine Powell, Minnesota; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Kierstan Bell, Ohio State
All-defensive team
Blair Watson, Maryland; Kate Cain, Nebraska; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue; Tekia Mack, Rutgers
Player of the Year: Kathleen Doyle, Iowa
Freshman of the Year: Ashley Owusu, Maryland
Coach of the Year: Joe McKeown, Northwestern
Defensive Player of the Year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern
Sixth Player of the Year: Leigha Brown, Nebraska
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L;
Baylor;16;0;27;1
TCU;11;5;20;7
Texas;10;6;18;10
Iowa State;8;8;16;11
Kansas State;8;8;14;13
Texas Tech;6;10;17;10
West Virginia;6;10;16;11
Oklahoma State;6;10;15;13
Oklahoma;5;11;12;16
Kansas;4;12;15;12
Iowa State this week
Today: at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Sunday: Baylor, noon, FSN
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Missouri State;14;2;24;4
Drake;14;3;22;7
Bradley;11;5;20;7
Illinois State;9;7;17;10
Northern Iowa;9;8;17;11
Valparaiso;8;8;16;11
Southern Illinois;7;9;15;12
Loyola;6;10;15;12
Indiana State;3;13;5;23
Evansville;0;16;3;24
Northern Iowa this week
Friday: Drake, 6:30 p.m.
NJCAA Div. II Midwest B District Championship
Saturday's championship at Palos Hills -- (1) Bryant & Stratton vs. (3) Black Hawk, noon