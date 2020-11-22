Football
Batterson's ballot
Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson's ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll:
1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson, 5. Oregon, 6. Texas A&M, 7. Florida, 8. Cincinnati, 9. Brigham Young, 10. Northwestern, 11. Georgia, 12. Indiana, 13. Miami (Fla.), 14. Iowa State, 15. Wisconsin, 16. Oklahoma, 17. Marshall, 18. Coastal Carolina, 19. USC, 20. Oklahoma State, 21. Texas, 22. Auburn, 23. North Carolina, 24. Louisiana, 25. Nevada
