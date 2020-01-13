Men's Basketball
AP Top 25
Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72
No. 6 Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52
No. 7 San Diego State vs Fresno State late
No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68
No. 12 West Virginia 81, TCU 49
No. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65
No. 14 Villanova 79, DePaul 75 (OT)
Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54
No. 21 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68
No. 23 Texas Tech 77, Kansas State 63
Big Ten
Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68
Wisconsin 56, Maryland 54
Iowa 75, Northwestern 62
Area Division I
Akron 72, Northern Illinois 49
Iowa 75, Northwestern 62
IOWA ;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Kriener;20;4;5;1;2;5;1;1;10
Fredrick;31;4;10;3;7;2;1;5;11
Wieskamp;35;2;8;7;7;6;3;3;11
Garza;24;10;14;5;6;3;3;0;27
CMcCaffery;31;3;5;0;0;7;3;3;8
Toussaint;16;0;5;0;0;0;0;1;0
Pemsl;16;0;1;0;0;2;3;4;0
Evelyn;27;3;7;0;0;5;2;7;8
team ;;;;;;;;;
Totals;200;26;55;13;15;32;16;24;75
NORTHWESTERN;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Nance;28;4;9;3;5;10;2;1;11
Beran;28;4;11;0;0;5;3;0;9
Kopp;34;5;17;3;4;7;0;1;15
Young;18;3;5;1;3;4;5;1;8
Spencer;29;1;4;3;3;2;1;4;5
Jones;15;1;3;2;2;2;5;0;4
Turner;32;2;7;3;4;1;2;4;8
Greer;14;1;2;0;0;2;0;1;2
Malnati;2;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0
team ;;;;;;;;;
Totals;200;21;58;15;21;36;18;13;62
Halftime -- Iowa 41, Northwestern 35. 3-point field goals -- Iowa 10-22, (Fredrick 3-7, Garza 2-3, McCaffery 2-3, Evelyn 2-4, Kriener 1-1, Wieskamp 0-3, Pemsl 0-1); Northwestern 5-17, (Kopp 2-8, Beran 1-1, Young 1-1, Turner 1-5, Greer 0-1, Spencer 0-1). Blocks -- Iowa 5 (Garza 2); Northwestern 2, (Beran, Kopp). Steals -- Iowa 5 (Wieskamp 2, McCaffery 2); Northwestern 4, (Beran 2). Turnovers -- Iowa 7 (Garza 2, Fredrick 2); Northwestern 9, (Spencer 4).
A – 6,023.
Women's Basketball
AP Top 25
No. 4 UConn 68, Memphis 56
Black Hawk 84, Kishwaukee 49
Black Hawk -- Sydney Hannam 13-17 2-2 0 32, Megan Teal 7-10 0-0 2 17, Margie Villaruz 6-16 0-1 0 13, Jadyn King 4-8 0-0 1 8, Naomi Flynn 2-4 0-2 0 4, Kaitlyn Webster 2-5 0-0 5 4, Madelyn Singley 1-6 0-0 1 3, Letecia Billups 1-4 0-0 0 2, Stormy Johnson 0-2 1-2 3 1, Jessica Stice 0-5 0-0 2 0, Totals 36-77 3-7 14 84.
Kishwaukee -- Morgan Baker 7-17 0-0 2 16, Dennysha Kizer 2-5 3-4 4 7, Cesca Vardman 1-6 5-8 3 7, Lani Morris 2-5 2-2 0 6, Rylee Abraham 2-7 0-0 0 4, Addie Kitzmiller 1-7 0-0 2 3, Taylor Weymouth 0-6 0-0 0 0, Lauren Kawall 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 15-53 10-14 11 43.
Three-point goals -- BHC 9-26, (Hannam 4-7, Teal 3-5, Singley 1-5, Villaruz 1-4, Johnson 0-2, King 0-2, Stice 0-1); KCC 3-17, (Baker 2-5, Kitzmiller 1-6, Weymouth 0-3, Vardman 0-2, Abraham 0-1). Assists -- BHC 22, (Villaruz 7); KCC 5, (Baker 2). Rebounds -- BHC 39, (Teal 7); KCC 35, (Kizer 9). Blocks -- BHC 4, (King, Teal, Flynn, Billups); KCC 2, (Morris, Vardman). Steals -- BHC 17, (Teal 5); KCC 7, (Kitzmiller 2, Baker 2). Turnovers -- BHC 15, (Teal 4); KCC 27, (Kitzmiller 3).
Football
Final AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. LSU (62)
|15-0
|1550
|1
|2. Clemson
|14-1
|1487
|3
|3. Ohio St.
|13-1
|1426
|2
|4. Georgia
|12-2
|1336
|5
|5. Oregon
|12-2
|1249
|7
|6. Florida
|11-2
|1211
|6
|7. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1179
|4
|8. Alabama
|11-2
|1159
|9
|9. Penn St.
|11-2
|1038
|13
|10. Minnesota
|11-2
|952
|16
|11. Wisconsin
|10-4
|883
|11
|12. Notre Dame
|11-2
|879
|14
|13. Baylor
|11-3
|827
|8
|14. Auburn
|9-4
|726
|9
|15. Iowa
|10-3
|699
|19
|16. Utah
|11-3
|543
|12
|17. Memphis
|12-2
|528
|15
|18. Michigan
|9-4
|468
|17
|19. Appalachian St.
|13-1
|466
|20
|20. Navy
|11-2
|415
|21
|21. Cincinnati
|11-3
|343
|23
|22. Air Force
|11-2
|209
|24
|23. Boise St.
|12-2
|188
|18
|24. UCF
|10-3
|78
|NR
|25. Texas
|8-5
|69
|NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.
Batterson's ballot
Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson's ballot for the final Associated Press college football poll of the 2019 season:
1. LSU, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia, 5. Florida, 6. Oregon, 7. Alabama, 8. Oklahoma, 9. Penn State, 10. Notre Dame, 11. Baylor, 12. Wisconsin, 13. Minnesota, 14. Iowa, 15. Auburn, 16. Utah, 17. Michigan, 18. Appalachian State, 19. Navy, 20. Air Force, 21. Memphis, 22. Boise State, 23. Texas A&M, 24. Cincinnati, 25. Texas
Northern Iowa 2020 schedule
The 2020 football schedule, with starting times to be determined at a later date:
September -- 5, at Iowa; 12, at Idaho State; 19, Weber State; 26, North Dakota State
October -- 3, at Southern Illinois; 10, at Western Illinois; 17, Illinois State; 24, at South Dakota
November -- 7, South Dakota State; 14, at Youngstown State; 21, Missouri State
Wrestling
NCAA Division I team poll
National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I coaches poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Iowa (14);6-0;350;1
2. Penn State;5-1;319;3
3. Virginia Tech;6-0;316;4
4. Ohio State;5-1;305;5
5. North Carolina State;8-0;299;6
6. Arizona State;8-1;278;7
7. Nebraska;5-1;266;2
8. Wisconsin;8-2;258;8
9. Oklahoma State;5-1;245;9
10. Pittsburgh;5-1;209;10
11. Minnesota;6-3;197;15
12. Lehigh;6-3;181;14
13. North Carolina;8-1;175;17
14. Purdue;8-2;166;18
15. Northwestern;2-3;149;13
16. Iowa State;4-3;129;11
17. Princeton;2-4;124;12
18. Northern Iowa;2-3;99;16
19. Cornell;5-4;87;19
20. Army;6-2;83;20
21. Campbell;3-2;70;NR
22. Rutgers;7-1;52;24
23. Missouri;6-5;48;21
24. Stanford;4-1;39;23
25. Rider;6-2;25;NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan 20, South Dakota State 19, Virginia 15, Oregon State 10, Illinois 7, Lock Haven 6, Central Michigan 3, Northern Illinois 1