COLLEGES
0 comments
agate

COLLEGES

  • Updated
  • 0

Men's Basketball 

AP Top 25

Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72

No. 6 Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

No. 7 San Diego State vs Fresno State late

No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68

No. 12 West Virginia 81, TCU 49

No. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65 

No. 14 Villanova 79, DePaul 75 (OT)

Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54

No. 21 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68

No. 23 Texas Tech 77, Kansas State 63

Big Ten 

Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68

Wisconsin 56, Maryland 54

Iowa 75, Northwestern 62

Area Division I

Akron 72, Northern Illinois 49

Iowa 75, Northwestern 62

IOWA ;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Kriener;20;4;5;1;2;5;1;1;10

Fredrick;31;4;10;3;7;2;1;5;11

Wieskamp;35;2;8;7;7;6;3;3;11

Garza;24;10;14;5;6;3;3;0;27

CMcCaffery;31;3;5;0;0;7;3;3;8

Toussaint;16;0;5;0;0;0;0;1;0

Pemsl;16;0;1;0;0;2;3;4;0

Evelyn;27;3;7;0;0;5;2;7;8

team ;;;;;;;;;

Totals;200;26;55;13;15;32;16;24;75

NORTHWESTERN;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Nance;28;4;9;3;5;10;2;1;11

Beran;28;4;11;0;0;5;3;0;9

Kopp;34;5;17;3;4;7;0;1;15

Young;18;3;5;1;3;4;5;1;8

Spencer;29;1;4;3;3;2;1;4;5

Jones;15;1;3;2;2;2;5;0;4

Turner;32;2;7;3;4;1;2;4;8

Greer;14;1;2;0;0;2;0;1;2

Malnati;2;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0

team ;;;;;;;;;

Totals;200;21;58;15;21;36;18;13;62

Halftime -- Iowa 41, Northwestern 35. 3-point field goals -- Iowa 10-22, (Fredrick 3-7, Garza 2-3, McCaffery 2-3, Evelyn 2-4, Kriener 1-1, Wieskamp 0-3, Pemsl 0-1); Northwestern 5-17, (Kopp 2-8, Beran 1-1, Young 1-1, Turner 1-5, Greer 0-1, Spencer 0-1). Blocks -- Iowa 5 (Garza 2); Northwestern 2, (Beran, Kopp). Steals -- Iowa 5 (Wieskamp 2, McCaffery 2); Northwestern 4, (Beran 2). Turnovers -- Iowa 7 (Garza 2, Fredrick 2); Northwestern 9, (Spencer 4). 

A – 6,023.

Women's Basketball 

AP Top 25

No. 4 UConn 68, Memphis 56 

Black Hawk 84, Kishwaukee 49

Black Hawk -- Sydney Hannam 13-17 2-2 0 32, Megan Teal 7-10 0-0 2 17, Margie Villaruz 6-16 0-1 0 13, Jadyn King 4-8 0-0 1 8, Naomi Flynn 2-4 0-2 0 4, Kaitlyn Webster 2-5 0-0 5 4, Madelyn Singley 1-6 0-0 1 3, Letecia Billups 1-4 0-0 0 2, Stormy Johnson 0-2 1-2 3 1, Jessica Stice 0-5 0-0 2 0, Totals 36-77 3-7 14 84.

Kishwaukee -- Morgan Baker 7-17 0-0 2 16, Dennysha Kizer 2-5 3-4 4 7, Cesca Vardman 1-6 5-8 3 7, Lani Morris 2-5 2-2 0 6, Rylee Abraham 2-7 0-0 0 4, Addie Kitzmiller 1-7 0-0 2 3, Taylor Weymouth 0-6 0-0 0 0, Lauren Kawall 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 15-53 10-14 11 43.

Three-point goals -- BHC 9-26, (Hannam 4-7, Teal 3-5, Singley 1-5, Villaruz 1-4, Johnson 0-2, King 0-2, Stice 0-1); KCC 3-17, (Baker 2-5, Kitzmiller 1-6, Weymouth 0-3, Vardman 0-2, Abraham 0-1). Assists -- BHC 22, (Villaruz 7); KCC 5, (Baker 2). Rebounds -- BHC 39, (Teal 7); KCC 35, (Kizer 9). Blocks -- BHC 4, (King, Teal, Flynn, Billups); KCC 2, (Morris, Vardman). Steals -- BHC 17, (Teal 5); KCC 7, (Kitzmiller 2, Baker 2). Turnovers -- BHC 15, (Teal 4); KCC 27, (Kitzmiller 3).

Football

Final AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPv
1. LSU (62)15-015501
2. Clemson14-114873
3. Ohio St.13-114262
4. Georgia12-213365
5. Oregon12-212497
6. Florida11-212116
7. Oklahoma12-211794
8. Alabama11-211599
9. Penn St.11-2103813
10. Minnesota11-295216
11. Wisconsin10-488311
12. Notre Dame11-287914
13. Baylor11-38278
14. Auburn9-47269
15. Iowa10-369919
16. Utah11-354312
17. Memphis12-252815
18. Michigan9-446817
19. Appalachian St.13-146620
20. Navy11-241521
21. Cincinnati11-334323
22. Air Force11-220924
23. Boise St.12-218818
24. UCF10-378NR
25. Texas8-569NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.

Batterson's ballot

Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson's ballot for the final Associated Press college football poll of the 2019 season:

1. LSU, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia, 5. Florida, 6. Oregon, 7. Alabama, 8. Oklahoma, 9. Penn State, 10. Notre Dame, 11. Baylor, 12. Wisconsin, 13. Minnesota, 14. Iowa, 15. Auburn, 16. Utah, 17. Michigan, 18. Appalachian State, 19. Navy, 20. Air Force, 21. Memphis, 22. Boise State, 23. Texas A&M, 24. Cincinnati, 25. Texas

Northern Iowa 2020 schedule

The 2020 football schedule, with starting times to be determined at a later date:

September -- 5, at Iowa; 12, at Idaho State; 19, Weber State; 26, North Dakota State

October -- 3, at Southern Illinois; 10, at Western Illinois; 17, Illinois State; 24, at South Dakota

November -- 7, South Dakota State; 14, at Youngstown State; 21, Missouri State

Wrestling

NCAA Division I team poll

National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I coaches poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Iowa (14);6-0;350;1

2. Penn State;5-1;319;3

3. Virginia Tech;6-0;316;4

4. Ohio State;5-1;305;5

5. North Carolina State;8-0;299;6

6. Arizona State;8-1;278;7

7. Nebraska;5-1;266;2

8. Wisconsin;8-2;258;8

9. Oklahoma State;5-1;245;9

10. Pittsburgh;5-1;209;10

11. Minnesota;6-3;197;15

12. Lehigh;6-3;181;14

13. North Carolina;8-1;175;17

14. Purdue;8-2;166;18

15. Northwestern;2-3;149;13

16. Iowa State;4-3;129;11

17. Princeton;2-4;124;12

18. Northern Iowa;2-3;99;16

19. Cornell;5-4;87;19

20. Army;6-2;83;20

21. Campbell;3-2;70;NR

22. Rutgers;7-1;52;24

23. Missouri;6-5;48;21

24. Stanford;4-1;39;23

25. Rider;6-2;25;NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan 20, South Dakota State 19, Virginia 15, Oregon State 10, Illinois 7, Lock Haven 6, Central Michigan 3, Northern Illinois 1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News