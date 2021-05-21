Baseball
Iowa 6, Northwestern 1
Iowa;000;120;120;--;6;9;0
Northwestern;000;000;010;--;1;6;0
Trenton Wallace, Trace Hoffman (7), Grant Leonard (9) and Austin Martin; Mike Doherty, Ben Grable (6), Kellen Pate (8) and . WP -- Wallace 6-1. LP -- Doherty 1-4. Two or more hits -- Iowa, Peyton Williams 3; Northwestern David Dunn 2, Michael Trautwein 2. 2B -- Iowa, Dylan Nedved, Williams, Northwestern, Trautwein, Dunn. 3B -- Iowa, Ben Norman. HR -- Iowa, Izaya Fullard; Northwestern, Anthony Calarco. RBI -- Iowa, Martin 2, Norman, Fullard, Nedved, Williams; Northwestern, Calarco. Records -- Iowa 23-16, 23-16; Northwestern 12-19, 12-19
Augustana 2, North Park 1
CCIW Championships, Elimination Round 1
North Park;000;001;000;--;1;5;0
Augustana;100;000;001;--;2;6;2
Justin Woolbright, Logan Peters (7) and Ranko Stevanovic; Harrison Boushele, John Hayes (9) and Griffen Pschigoda. WP -- Hayes 5-1. LP -- Peters 3-3. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Matt Ozanic 2. RBI -- Augustana, Zachary Vrbancic, Ozanic. Records -- North Park 18-23, Augustana 35-8
North Central 5, Augustana 4
CCIW Championships, Elimination Round 2
Augustana;000;100;012;--;4;9;2
North Central;000;001;13x;--;5;10;0
Max Mead, Josh Chamberlain (6), Anthony Sus (6), Jacob Reusch (7), John Hayes (8) and Griffen Pschigoda; Nicholas Rietz, Tyler Jones (5), Nolan Shannon (8), Patrick Schaefer (9) and Rob Marinec. WP -- Shannon 3-0. LP -- Reusch 1-1. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Mitchell Owens 2, Matt Helms 2, Pschigoda 2; North Central, Luke Lehnen 2, Paul Beverly 2, Joe Rizzo 2. 2B -- Augustana, Alex Simon; North Central, Beverly, Rizzo. 3B -- North Central, Lehnen. RBI -- Augustana, Pschigoda 2, Alec McGinnis; North Central, Dom Listi, Lehnen, Marinec. Records -- Augustana 35-9, North Central 36-8.
Black Hawk 10, Lake County 6
NJCAA Region IV Championships, Elimination Round 1
Lake County;011;003;100;--;6;7;2
Black Hawk;002;242;00x;--;10;13;4
Kolbe Pike, Jordan Skenandors (4), Austin Vass (5), Chris Farina (6) and Tony Krueger; Kale Ven Huizen, Seth West (3), Payton Lawrence (6), DAlton Kottmer (7) and Johnny Hernandez. WP -- West . LP -- Pike. Two or more hits -- Lake County, Cole Wilcox 2; Black Hawk, Chase Resetich 4, Drew Davis 2, Brandon Roth 2, Colin Bruce 2. 2B -- Lake County, Jake Harmon, Jaxon Spiegelberg, Wilcox; Black Hawk, Cayle Webster, Bruce, Resetich. HR -- Lake County, Noah Glidden; Black Hawk, Resetich. RBI -- Lake County, Glidden 2, Tim Jean, Tyler Tetzke, Valetine Cerna, Wilcox; Black Hawk, Bruce 3, Chris McFarland 2, Resetich 2, Webster 2, Austin Schneider. Records -- College of Lake County 36-19, Black Hawk 43-12
Thursday's results
Millikin 5, Augustana 3
CCIW Championships second round
Millikin;100;120;100;--;5;12;0
Augustana;000;200;100;--;3;10;1
Caleb Buehrle and Garrett Fritz; Sam Cregan, Jacob Irwin (5), Jacob Reusch (7), Josh Chamberlain (8), Anthony Sus (9), John Hayes (9) and Griffen Pschigoda. WP -- Buehrle 6-3. LP -- Cregan 4-2. Two or more hits -- Millikin, Brent Beals 3, Frank Bryan 2, Tommy Shaw 2; Augustana, Mitchell Owens 2, Pschigoda 2. 2B -- Millikin, Hunter Smith, Beals. HR -- Millikin, Bryan; Augustana, Pschigoda. RBI -- Millikin, Bryan 3, Beals; Augustana, Pschigoda 2, Matt Ozanic. Records -- Millikin 29-13, Augustana 34-8
Kankakee 6, Black Hawk 5
NJCAA Region IV Championships, first round
Kankakee;101;000;004;--;6;7;0
Black Hawk;010;200;101;--;5;12;4
Tyler Jakob, Trent Spoon (3), Gavin King (7), Bobby Nowak (9) and Joey Humphrey; Payton Lawrence, Kyle Stoddard (5), Grant Baker (9) and Johnny Hernandez. WP -- King. LP -- Stoddard. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Colin Bruce 3, Drew Davis 2, Austin Schneider 2. 2B -- Black Hawk, Bruce, Schneider, Davis. RBI -- Kankakee, Jake Vera, Owen Jackson, Ian Sanders, Nick Schindler, Humphrey; Black Hawk, Schneider 2, Cayle Webster, Chris McFarland. Records -- Kankakee 37-18, Black Hawk 42-12
Softball
NCAA regional tournament
UNI 8, Iowa State 0 (5 innings)
UNI;044;00;--;8;7;0
Iowa State;000;00;--;0;1;0
Kailyn Packard and Emmy Wells; Ellie Spelhaug, Karlie Charles (3) and Mikayla Ramos. WP -- Packard; LP -- E. Spelhaug. Two or more hits -- UNI (Sammey Bunch). 2B -- UNI (Kamryn Shaffer, Brooke Snider). HR -- UNI (Bunch). RBI -- UNI (Bunch 3, Emmy Wells 2, Snider 2, Madison Parks).
Records -- UNI 32-18, Iowa State 32-22
Men's golf
NAIA Championships
At TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Par 71
Team results
1. Dalton State 1,171; 2. Texas Wesleyan, 1,172; 3. Keiser (Fla.) 1,176; 4. Point (Ga.) 1,177; 5. Campbellsville, 1,187; 6. Ottawa (Ariz.) 1,193; 7. tie between Bellevue (Neb.) and Coastal Georgia, 1,195; 9. Southwestern Christian, 1,196; 10. Cumberland, 1,197; 11. tie between Taylor and William Woods, 1,201; 13. Oklahoma City, 1,203; 14. Houston-Victoria, 1,214; 15. Midway, 1,225; 16. Kansas Wesleyan, 1,227; 17. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 1,231
Individual results
1. Corey Matthey, Morningside, 280; 2. tie between Logan Smith, William Woods and Ben Rebne, Dalton State, 284;4. Beng Keat Lim, Ottawa (Ariz.), 286; 5. tie between Hunter Clay and Ruan Pretorius, Point (Ga.), 288; 7. tie between Troy Watson, Kansas Wesleyan; Javan Johnson, Taylor and Eric Wowor, Point (Ga.), 289; 10. Kane Ybarra, Our Lady of the Lake, 290; 11. tie between, Steve Kibare and Javier Neira Garcia, Keiser (Fla.), 291; 13. tie between Jacob Thomas, South Carolina-Beaufort and Tyron Davidowitz, Texas Wesleyan, 292; 15. tie between Sentanio Minnie, Wayland Baptist; Alberto Ulrach, Webber International; Taylor Beckstead, Texas Wesleyan; Hugo Ronnberg, Bellevue (Neb.) and Florian Benner, Keiser (Fla.), 293; 62. Owen Hultman, St. Ambrose, 308