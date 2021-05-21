1. Corey Matthey, Morningside, 280; 2. tie between Logan Smith, William Woods and Ben Rebne, Dalton State, 284;4. Beng Keat Lim, Ottawa (Ariz.), 286; 5. tie between Hunter Clay and Ruan Pretorius, Point (Ga.), 288; 7. tie between Troy Watson, Kansas Wesleyan; Javan Johnson, Taylor and Eric Wowor, Point (Ga.), 289; 10. Kane Ybarra, Our Lady of the Lake, 290; 11. tie between, Steve Kibare and Javier Neira Garcia, Keiser (Fla.), 291; 13. tie between Jacob Thomas, South Carolina-Beaufort and Tyron Davidowitz, Texas Wesleyan, 292; 15. tie between Sentanio Minnie, Wayland Baptist; Alberto Ulrach, Webber International; Taylor Beckstead, Texas Wesleyan; Hugo Ronnberg, Bellevue (Neb.) and Florian Benner, Keiser (Fla.), 293; 62. Owen Hultman, St. Ambrose, 308