Football
Batterson's ballot
Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson's ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll:
1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia, 5. Notre Dame, 6. Oklahoma State, 7. Oregon, 8. Penn State, 9. North Carolina, 10. Auburn, 11. Cincinnati, 12. Wisconsin, 13. BYU, 14. Texas A&M, 15. Florida, 16. Miami (Fla.), 17. Michigan, 18. Minnesota, 19. Louisiana, 20. Iowa State, 21. Iowa, 22. USC, 23. Kansas State, 24. North Carolina State, 25. SMU
