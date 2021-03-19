 Skip to main content
COLLEGES
COLLEGES

Men's basketball

NCAA Tournament

FIRST FOUR

Thursday's results

At Assembly Hall

Texas Southern 60, Mount Saint Mary's 52

Norfolk State 54, Appalachian State 53

At Mackey Arena

Drake 53, Wichita State 52

UCLA 86, Michigan State 80

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Today's games

At Mackey Arena

Michigan (20-4) vs. Texas Southern, 2 p.m.

UConn (15-7) vs. Maryland (16-13), 6:10 p.m.

At Assembly Hall

LSU (18-9) vs. St. Bonaventure (16-4), 12:45 p.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Colorado (22-8) vs. Georgetown (13-12), 11:15 a.m.

Alabama (24-6) vs. Iona (12-5), 3 p.m.

BYU (20-6) vs. UCLA (18-6), 8:40 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Florida State (16-6) vs. UNC-Greensboro (21-8), 11:45 a.m.

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Texas (19-7) vs. Abilene Christian (23-4), 8:50 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Friday's results

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Baylor (22-2) vs. Hartford (15-8), 2:30 p.m.

Purdue (18-9) vs. North Texas (17-9), 6:25 p.m.

At Mackey Arena

Ohio St. (21-9) vs. Oral Roberts (16-10), 2 p.m.

North Carolina (18-10) vs. Wisconsin (17-12), 6:10 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Villanova (16-6) vs. Winthrop (23-1), 8:57 p.m.

At Assembly Hall

Texas Tech (17-10) vs. Utah State (20-8), 12:45 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Arkansas (22-6) vs. Colgate (14-1), 11:45 a.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Florida (14-9) vs. Virginia Tech (15-6), 11:15 a.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Friday's results

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Illinois (23-6) vs. Drexel (12-7), 12:15 p.m.

Oklahoma State (20-8) vs. Liberty (23-5), 5:25 p.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago (24-4) vs. Georgia Tech (17-8), 3 p.m.

San Diego State (23-4) vs. Syracuse (16-9), 8:40 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tennessee (18-8) vs. Oregon State (17-12), 3:30 p.m.

Clemson (16-7) vs. Rutgers (15-11), 8:20 p.m.

At Lucas Oil Stadium

West Virginia (18-9) vs. Morehead State (23-7), 8:50 p.m.

At Assembly Hall

Houston (24-3) vs. Cleveland State (19-7), 6:15 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Today's games

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Southern Cal vs. Drake, 3:30 p.m.

Gonzaga (26-0) vs. Norfolk State, 8:20 p.m.

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Oklahoma (15-10) vs. Missouri (16-9), 6:25 p.m.

Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara (22-4), 2:30 p.m.

At Assembly Hall

Virginia (18-6) vs. Ohio (16-7), 6:15 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Kansas (20-8 vs. E. Washington (16-7), 12:15 p.m.

Oregon (20-6) vs. VCU (19-7), 8:57 p.m.

Iowa (21-8) vs. Grand Canyon (17-6), 5:25 p.m.

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

DREXEL (12-8) -- Xavier Bell 3-10 4-4 2 12, James Butler 5-12 0-0 2 10, Zach Walton 3-9 0-0 0 8, Camren Wynter 3-13 0-0 3 6, T.J. Bickerstaff 1-8 0-0 0 2, Mate Okros 2-5 0-0 1 5, Lamar Oden Jr. 1-3 0-0 0 3, Matey Juric 1-1- 0-0 0 3, Tim Perry Jr. 0-1 0-0 1 0, Amari Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0, Anto Keshgegian 0-0 0-0 0 0, Luke House 0-0 0-0 0 0, Julian Adams 0-0 0-0 1 0, Tadas Kararinas 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 19-62 4-4 10 49

ILLINOIS (24-6) -- Kofi Cockburn 8-11 2-5 1 18, Ayo Dosunmu 8-14 1-1 1 17, Trent Frazier 5-9 0-0 2 11, Adam Miller 4-5 1-2 2 10, Jacob Grandison 4-5 0-0 0 8, Andre Curbelo 4-9 0-0 2 8, Da'Monte Williams 2-3 0-0 2 4, Giorgi Bezhanishvilli 1-6 0-0 1 2, Coleman Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0 0, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0 0, Tyler Underwood 0-0 0-0 0 0, Zach Griffith 0-0 0-0 0 0, Brandon Lieb 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 36-63 4-8 11 78

Halftime -- Illinois 39, Drexel 21. 3-point goals -- Drexel 7-20 (Bell 2-2, Walton 2-4, Juric 1-1, Okros 1-3, Oden 1-3, Butler 0-2, Wynter 0-2, Bickerstaff 0-3; Illinois 2-7 (Frazier 1-2, Miller 1-2, Dosunmu 0-1, Curbelo 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds -- Drexel 32 (Walton 10); Illinois 40 (Dosunmu 11). Assists -- Drexel 10 (Williams 3); Illinois 19 (Curbelo 5). Turnovers -- Drexel 11 (Wynter 3); Illinois 5 (Cockburn 2). Blocks -- Drexel 3 (Butler 2); Illinois 3 (Cockburn 2). Steals -- Drexel 2 (Bell, Bickerstaff); Illinois 5 (Dosunmu 3).

NIT

Thursday's results

Colorado State 75, Buffalo 73

Mississippi vs. Louisiana Tech, late

Women's basketball

NCAA tournament

ALAMO REGION

First Round

Sunday's games

Stanford (25-2) vs. Utah Valley St. (13-6), 9 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (18-8) vs. Wake Forest (12-12), 12 p.m.

Monday's games

Missouri St. (21-2) vs. UC Davis (13-2), 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas (19-8) vs. Wright St. (18-7), 1 p.m.

Oregon (13-8) vs. South Dakota (19-5), 9 p.m.

Georgia (20-6) vs. Drexel (14-8), 11 a.m.

Northwestern (15-8) vs. UCF (16-4), 3 p.m.

Louisville (23-3) vs. Marist (18-3), 7 p.m.

HEMISFAIR REGION

First Round

Sunday's games

South Carolina (22-4) vs. Mercer (19-6), 5 p.m.

Oregon St. (11-7) vs. Florida St. (10-8), 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech (15-8) vs. Stephen F. Austin (24-2), 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia (21-6) vs. Lehigh (10-5), 7 p.m.

Monday's games

UCLA (16-5) vs. Wyoming (14-9), 9 p.m.

Texas (18-9) vs. Bradley (17-11), 7 p.m.

Alabama (16-9) vs. North Carolina (13-10), 11 a.m.

Maryland (24-2) vs. Mount Saint Mary Knights (1-0), 3 p.m.

RIVER WALK REGION

First Round

Sunday's games

UConn (24-1) vs. High Point (22-6), 7 p.m.

Syracuse (14-8) vs. S. Dakota St. (21-3), 4:30 p.m.

Iowa (18-9) vs. Cent. Michigan (18-8), 11 a.m.

Kentucky (17-8) vs. Idaho St. (22-3), 1 p.m.

Michigan (14-5) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-2), 2 p.m.

Tennessee (16-7) vs. Middle Tennessee (17-7), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (14-9) vs. Marquette (19-6), 11 a.m.

Baylor (25-2) vs. Jackson St. (18-5), 3 p.m.

MERCADO REGION

First Round

Sunday's games

NC State (20-2) vs. NC A&T (14-2), 3 p.m.

South Florida (18-3) vs. Washington St. (12-11), 8:30 p.m.

Monday's games

Gonzaga (23-3) vs. Belmont (20-5), 3 p.m.

Indiana (18-5) vs. VCU (16-10), 1 p.m.

Rutgers (14-4) vs. BYU (18-5), 11 a.m.

Arizona (16-5) vs. Stony Brook (15-5), 1 p.m.

Iowa St. (16-10) vs. Michigan St. (15-8), 5 p.m.

Texas A&M (23-2) vs. Troy (22-5), 5 p.m.

WNIT

Rockford Regional

Friday's results

Northern Iowa 70, Dayton 56

Creighton 72, Bowling Green 65

Saint Louis 74, DePaul 72

Milwaukee 84, Drake 46

Charlotte Regional

Friday's results

Delaware 77, Fordham 49

Clemson 65, Ohio 60

Florida 66, Charlotte 65

Villanova  78, UMass 51

Fort Worth Regional

Friday's results

Rice 48, Arizona State 36

Fresno State 78, Missouri 75

San Francisco 71, Houston 63

California Baptist 90, New Mexico 85

Memphis Regional

Friday's results

Nebraska 72, UT Martin 46

Colorado 68, Louisiana 45

Ole Miss 64, Samford 45

Tulane 75, Illinois State 67

Northern Iowa 70, Dayton 56

NORTHERN IOWA (15-12) -- Bre Gunnels 3-5 1-2 2 7, Megan Maahs 4-10 1-2 4 9, Karli Rucker 1-11 0-0 0 3, Emerson Green 0-4 1-4 0 1, Nicole Kroeger 0-1 0-0 0 0, Kam Finley 8-15 2-2 1 23, Sara McCullough 0-0 0-0 0 0, Maya McDermott 1-2 0-0 0 3, Cynthia Wolf 2-2 2-2 1 7, Kaybe Laube 3-5 0-0 2 9, Grace Boffeli 2-3 1-1 3 5, Cailyn Morgan 1-2 0-0 0 3. Totals 25-59 8-13 13 70

DAYTON (14-4) -- Kyla Whitehead 2-6 4-4 2 9, Mariah Perez 3-5 0-0 0 6, Araion Bradshaw 1-1 1-5 3 3, Jenna Giancone 3-9 0-0 1 6, Erin Whalen 2-12 0-0 4 5, Makira Cook 6-13 2-4 2 16, Tenin Magassa 3-9 2-4 0 8, Capria Brown 0-2 0-0 1 0, Maliya Perry 1-4 1-2 0 3, Destiny Bohanon 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 21-62 10-19 13 56

Northern Iowa;20;19;11;20;--;70

Dayton;13;16;14;13;--;56

3-point goals -- Northern Iowa 12-30 (Finley 5-7, Morgan 1-1, Wolf 1-1, McDermott 1-2, Rucker 1-6, Kroeger 0-1, Green 0-2, Gunnels 0-2); Dayton 4-12 (Cook 2-5, Whitehead 1-1, Whalen 1-5, Giancone 0-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds -- Northern Iowa 37 (Gunnels 9); Dayton 43 (Cook 6). Assists -- Northern Iowa 15 (Rucker 5); Dayton 8 (Bradshaw 4). Turnovers -- Northern Iowa 7 (Rucker 3); Dayton 10 (Bradshaw 2, Giacone 2, Whalen 2, Cook 2). Blocks -- Northern Iowa 1 (Kroeger); Dayton 6 (Wheathead, Perez, Bradshaw, Giacone, Whalen, Magassa). Steals -- Northern Iowa 8 (Finley 2); Dayton 5 (Giancone 2).

Wrestling

NCAA Championships

Second-day team leaders

1. Iowa 109, 2. Penn State 94.5, 3. Oklahoma State 86.5, 4. Arizona State 67, 5. Michigan 58.5, 6. tie between Missouri and North Carolina State 56.5, 8. Minnesota 55.5, 9. Ohio State 45.5, 10. Pittsburgh 40.5, 11. Nebraska 33.5, 12. Northwestern 33, 13. Iowa State 32.5, 14. Virginia Tech 32, 15. North Carolina 31, 19. Illinois 21, 21. Northern Iowa 20

Second-day results for Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Illinois wrestlers at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis:

Quarterfinals

125 -- Spencer Lee, Iowa major dec. Devin Schroder, Purdue, 10-2; Drew Hildebrandt, Central Michigan, dec. Brody Teske, Northern Iowa, 4-2 (SV-1)

133 -- Austin De Santo, Iowa, major dec. Micky Phillippi, Pittsburgh, 13-5

141 -- Jaydin Eierman, Iowa pinned Dresden Simon, Central Michigan, 3:49

149 -- Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State, dec. Max Murin, Iowa, 6-4 (SV-1), Iowa deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct

157 -- David Carr, Iowa State, dec. Brayton Lee, Minnesota, 4-2 (SV-1)

165 -- Shane Griffith, Stanford, dec. Alex Marinelli, Iowa, 3-1 (SV-1)

174 -- Michael Kemerer, Iowa, major dec. Daniel Bullard, North Carolina State, 13-4

184 -- Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech, dec. Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa, 4-2 (SV-2)

197 -- AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State, dec. Jacob Warner, Iowa, 3-2

285 -- Tony Cassioppi, Iowa dec. Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State, 4-1; Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State, dec. Zach Elam, Missouri, 2-1 (TB-1)

Semifinals

125 -- Spencer Lee, Iowa, major dec. Drew Hildebrandt, Central Michigan, 11-0; Brandon Courtney, Arizona State, dec. Taylor LaMont, Utah Valley, 2-1 (TB-1)

133 -- Daton Fix, Oklahoma State, dec. Austin DeSanto, Iowa, 3-2; Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State, dec. Korbin Myers, Virginia Tech, 5-3

141 -- Jaydin Eierman, Iowa. pinned Tariq Wilson, North Carolina State, 2:59; Nick Lee, Penn State, dec. Sebastian Rivera, Rutgers, 9-3

149 -- Sammy Sosso, Ohio State, pinned Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State, 4:01; Austin O'Connor, Missouri, dec. Brock Mauller, Missouri, 2-1 (TB-1)

157 -- David Carr, Iowa State, dec. Hayden Hidlay, North Carolina State, 6-4; Jesse Dellavechia, Rider, pinned Ryan Deakin, Northwestern, 3:18

165 -- Shane Griffith, Stanford, dec. Zach Hartman, Bucknell, 9-2; Jake Wentzel, Pittsburgh, dec. Ethan Smith, Ohio State, 4-2

174 -- Michael Kemerer, Iowa, dec. Bernie Truax, Cal Poly, 8-1; Carter Starocci, Penn State, dec. Demetrius Romero, Utah Valley, 2-0

184 -- Aaron Brooks, Penn State, dec. Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa, 6-4; Trent Hidlay, North Carolina State, dec. John Poznanski, Rutgers, 2-1 (TB-1)

197 -- AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State, dec. Myles Amine, Michigan, 5-1; Nino Bonacconisi, Pittsburgh, dec. Jake Woodley, Oklahoma, 4-1

285 -- Gable Steveson, Minnesota, major dec. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 16-6; Mason Parris, Michigan, pinned Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State, 4:02

Third-round consolation

133 -- Lucas Byrd, Illinois, major dec. Jacob Rundell, Purdue, 12-3

141 -- Chad Red, Nebraska, dec. Ian Parker, Iowa State, 12-8; Dylan Duncan, Illinois, dec. DJ Lloren, Fresno State, 4-1

149 -- Jaden Abas, Stanford, dec. Triston Lara, Northern Iowa, 4-1

157 -- Kaleb Young, Iowa, dec. Benjamin Barton, Campbell, 8-2

165 -- Izzak Olejnik, Northern Illinois, dec. Austin Yant, Northern Iowa, 8-6 (SV-1)

184 -- Devin Kane, North Carolina, major dec. Nelson Brands, Iowa 15-4; Sam Colbray, Iowa State, dec. Caleb Hopkins, Campbell, 7-3; David Key, Navy, dec.Zachary Braunagel, Illinois, 10-3

197 -- Marcus Coleman, Iowa State, pinned Jay Aiello, Virginia, 5:38

285 -- Carter Isley, Northern Iowa, dec. Luke Luffman, Illinois, 7-5

Fourth-round consolation

133 -- Lucas Byrd, Illinois, dec. Devan Turner, Oregon State, 3-1

141 -- Dylan Duncan, Illinois, dec. Grant Willits, Oregon State, 3-2

157 -- Kaleb Young, Iowa, dec. Hunter Willits, Oregon State, 5-1

184 -- Dakota Geer, Oklahoma State, dec. Sam Colbray, Iowa State, 9-4

197 -- Thomas Penola, Purdue, dec. Marcus Coleman, Iowa State, 9-6

285 -- Nathan Traxler, Stanford, major dec. Carter Isley, Northern Iowa, 10-0

Fifth-round consolation

125 -- Patrick McKee, Minnesota, dec. Brody Teske, Northern Iowa, 9-2

133 -- Lucas Byrd, Illinois, dec. Micky Phillippi, Pittsburgh, 6-2

141 -- Dylan Duncan, Illinois, dec. Dresden Simon, Central Michigan, 8-6

149 -- Jaden Abas, Stanford, dec. Max Murin, Iowa, 2-1 (TB-1)

157 -- Kaleb Young, Iowa, major dec. Jacob Wright, Wyoming, 10-2

165 -- Cameron Amine, Michigan, med. forfeit Alex Marinelli, Iowa

197 -- Jacob Warner, Iowa, dec. Cameron Caffey, Michigan State, 4-1

Sixth-round consolation

133 -- Lucas Byrd, Illinois, dec. Chris Cannon, Northwestern, 4-1

141 -- Dylan Duncan, Illinois, dec. Clay Carlson, South Dakota State, 3-2

157 -- Brayton Lee, Minnesota, dec. Kaleb Young, Iowa, 3-2

197 -- Jacob Warner, Iowa, dec. Stephen Buchanan, Wyoming, 6-3

