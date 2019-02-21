Men's basketball
CCAC Championships
Tuesday's results -- St. Francis (Ill.) 81, Olivet Nazarene 80; Holy Cross 82, Cardinal Stritch 68; Governors State 87, St. Ambrose 78; Roosevelt 79, Robert Morris (Ill.) 70
Thursday's results -- St. Francis (Ill.) 68, Roosevelt 63; Governors State 70, Holy Cross 64
Today's championship -- (8) St. Francis (Ill.) at (3) Governors State, 7 p.m.
CCIW Championships
Tuesday's results -- Wheaton 85, Elmhurst 75; Illinois Wesleyan 82, Carroll 73
Friday's semifinals at Rock Island -- (3) Wheaton vs. (2) North Central, 5 p.m.; (4) Illinois Wesleyan vs. (1) Augustana, 7 p.m.
Today's championship at Rock Island -- Wheaton/North Central winner vs. Illinois Wesleyan/Augustana winner, 7 p.m.
Women's basketball
CCAC Championships
Wednesday's results -- St. Francis (Ill.) 74, Judson 42; Olivet Nazarene 104, St. Ambrose 76; Holy Cross 65, St. Xavier 60; Cardinal Stritch 77, Robert Morris (Ill.) 48
Friday's semifinals -- (4) Olivet Nazarene at (1) St. Francis (Ill.), 7 p.m.; (6) Holy Cross at (2) Cardinal Stritch, 7 p.m..
Monday's championship -- Olivet Nazarene/St. Francis winner vs. Holy Cross/Cardinal Stritch winner at site of highest seed, TBA
CCIW Championships
Tuesday's results -- Carthage 61, Elmhurst 53; North Park 63, Augustana 47
Friday's semifinals at Wheaton -- (3) Carthage vs. (2) Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; (5) North Park vs. (1) Wheaton, 7 p.m.
Today's championship at Wheaton -- Carthage/Illinois Wesleyan winner vs. North Park/Wheaton winner, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Augustana 10, Bates 3
At Winter Haven, Fla.
Bates;110;000;100;--;3;9;1
Augustana;002;400;22x;--;10;10;2
Peters Schuldt, Grant Tuliano (5), Will Slayne (7) and Leo Watson; Chris Refka, Vince O'Meara (8) and Ryan Grannemann. Two or more hits -- Bates, Andrew Chi 3, Jon Lindgren 2; Augustana, Tyler Nunez 3, Grannemann 2. 2B -- Bates, Christian Beal, Lindgren; Augustana, Nunez, Gunnar Haskins, Will Troia. 3B -- Bates, Leo Watson. HR -- Augustana, Jake Huber. RBI -- Bates, Chi, Dan Trulli, Watson; Augustana, Josh Barker 2, Nunez 2, Huber, Griffin Schuster, Sam Beyer. Records -- Bates 0-3, Augustana 3-0
