Wrestling

St. Ambrose 2021-22 schedule

November -- 1, Augustana, 7 p.m.; 6, at Simpson Open; 11, at Joliet JC, TBA; 13, at Grand View Open, 9 a.m.; 20, at Northwestern Duals vs. Benedictine, Northwestern College and Jamestown, 10 a.m.; 28, at Iowa State Open; 30, William Penn, 6 p.m.

December -- 10, Grand View, 6 p.m.; 11, at Buena Vista Open; 16, at Valley Clash Duals

January -- 8, at Central Invitational, 10 a.m.; 12, at Lincoln Duals, 3 p.m.; 14, vs. Baker and Missouri Valley at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.; 19, at Iowa Wesleyan, 6 p.m.; 26, at Waldorf, 6 p.m.

February -- 5, at Dave Edmonds Open, Sioux City, 9 a.m.; 10, at Graceland, 6 p.m.; 19, Heart of America Championships, Oskaloosa, Iowa, 10 a.m.

March -- 4-5, NAIA Championships, Wichita, Kan.

