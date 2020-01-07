Men's Basketball
AP Top 25
No. 4 Baylor 57, No. 22 Texas Tech 52
No. 12 Maryland 67, No. 11 Ohio State 55
No. 13 Louisville 74, Miami 58
No. 14 Kentucky 78, Georgia 69
No. 16 Villanova 64, Creighton 59
Boston College 60, No. 18 Virginia 53
Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61
Big Ten
Nebraska 76, Iowa 70
Area Division I
Central Michigan 68, Northern Illinois 67
Missouri State 67, Illinois State 63
IOWA ;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Wieskamp;36;10;23;0;0;7;2;2;21
Garza;36;7;15;2;3;18;2;2;16
CMcCaffery;37;3;8;0;2;2;3;3;9
Toussaint;35;7;18;0;0;6;4;4;14
Kriener;28;3;7;0;0;7;2;2;6
Evelyn;15;0;3;0;0;0;3;2;0
Pemsl;9;2;3;0;1;3;0;1;4
Til;4;0;0;0;0;0;3;0
team ;;;;;;5;;;
Totals ;200;32;77;2;5;48;21;17;70
Nebraska;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Ouedraogo;22;2;4;1;2;7;2;3;5
Mack;39;6;13;2;7;2;0;10;15
Cheatham;33;4;8;3;8;6;0;0;14
Burke Jr;28;5;8;2;3;1;4;0;13
Thorbjarnar;36;6;9;2;4;9;3;1;17
Cross;18;3;8;4;5;5;3;0;11
Easley;16;0;3;1;2;1;2;1;1
Kavas;8;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0
team ;;;;;;5;;;
Totals;200;26;53;14;26;34;14;16;76
Halftime -- Nebraska 38, Iowa 31. Three-point goals Iowa 4-33 (McCaffery 3-7, Wieskamp 1-10, Pemsl 0-1, Kriener 0-3, Evelyn 0-3, Garza 0-4, Toussaint 0-5), Nebraska 10-26 (Cheatham 3-4, Thorbjarnarson 3-6, Mack 2-7, Bubrke Jr. 1-3, Cross 1-3, Easley 0-3). Rebounds -- Iowa 48 (Garza 18), Nebraska 34 (Ouedraogo 7). Assists -- Iowa 17 (McCaffery 4, Toussaint 4), Nebraska 16 (Mack 10). Blocks -- Iowa 3 (Garza 1, Pemsl 1, Evelyn 1), Nebraska 1 (Kavas 1). Steals -- Iowa 6 (McCaffery 3), Nebraska 7 (Thorbjarnarson 2, Easley 2). Turnovers -- Iowa 11, Nebraska 11.
Northern Iowa 68, Indiana State 60
Indiana State (8-6) -- Tyreke Key 5-12 2-2 5 14, Jake LaRavia 5-6 2-4 3 12, Christian Williams 4-7 0-0 3 10, Tre Williams 3-8 1-2 1 7, Jordan Barnes 3-7 0-0 2 7, Bronson Kessinger 2-2 0-0 0 5, Cobie Barnes 1-2 0-0 1 3, Cooper Neese 0-2 2-2 1 2, De'Avion Washington 0-0 0-0 0 0, Cameron Bacote 0-2 0-0 0 0, Totals 23-48 7-10 16 60.
Northern Iowa (13-3) -- Trae Berhow 5-9 5-6 3 16, AJ Green 5-12 3-3 0 15, Austin Phyfe 6-8 1-2 3 13, Isaiah Brown 2-11 2-2 2 6, Tywhon Pickford 2-2 2-3 2 6, Antwan Kimmons 2-2 0-0 1 4, James Betz 2-2 0-0 0 4, Justin Dahl 1-3 1 2, Noah Carter 1-2 0-0 0 2, Totals 26-51 13-16 12 68.
Halftime -- ISU 24, UNI 31. Three-point goals -- ISU 7-16, (Key 2-5, Williams 2-3, J. Barnes 1-2, C. Barnes 1-2, Kessinger 1-1, Neese 0-2, Bacote 0-1); UNI 3-15, (Green 2-5, Berhow 1-4, Brown 0-5, Carter 0-1). Assists -- ISU 8, (Key 3); UNI 13, (Brown 3, Pickford 3, Green 3). Rebounds -- ISU 17, (Laravia 6); UNI 33, (Phyfe 12). Blocks -- ISU 3, (Williams, Barnes, Kessinger); UNI 1, Phyfe). Steals -- ISU 6, (Barnes 2, C. Williams 2); UNI 6, (Brown 2). Turnovers -- ISU 9, (Barnes 4); UNI 11, (Phyfe 3).
Women's Basketball
Illinois Central 94, Black Hawk 57
Black Hawk -- Megan Teal 5-14 3-3 2 15, Margie Villaruz 4-9 2-2 2 13, Jessica Stice 4-9 0-0 2 10, Sydney Hannam 3-12 2-2 1 8, Kaitlyn Webster 2-2 0-0 2 4, Jaydn King 1-4 0-0 2 3, Madelyn Singley 1-3 0-0 0 2, Letecia Billups 0-3 2-2 1 2, Stormy Johnson 0-0 0-0 0 0, Naomi Flynn 0-1 0-0 1 0, Totals 20-57 9-9 13 57.
Illinois Central -- Summer Stoewer 12-18 0-0 0 30, Maia Marshall 7-10 6-9 1 21, Ariana Washington 3-7 0-0 0 8, Catora Brown 2-4 2-2 1 6, Moriah Ward 3-6 0-0 3 6, Camryn Stafford 3-6 0-0 3 6, Courtney Heffren 3-5 0-0 3 6, Josi Becker 2-2 0-0 3 5, Jordyn Hare 0-6 2-2 1 2, Ayanna Gibbs 1-6 0-0 2 2, Totals 37-76 10-13 18 94.
BHC;17;17;4;19;--;57
ICC;17;23;35;19;--;94
Three-point goals -- BHC 8-21, (Villaruz 3-5, Stice 2-4, Teal 2-6, King 1-3, Singley 0-1); ICC 10-16, (Stoewer 6-10, Washington 2-2, Marshall 1-2, Becker 1-1, Metts 0-1). Assists -- BHC 14, (Hannam 4); ICC 22, (Marshall 5, Becker 5). Rebounds -- BHC 32, (Billups 7); ICC 46, (Metts 8). Blocks -- BHC 2, (Webster, Billups); ICC 6, (Stafford 2, Stoewer 2). Steals -- BHC 2, (Stice, Webster); ICC 17, (Gibbs 4). Turnover -- BHC 27, (Villaruz 7); ICC 16, (Washington 3, Gibbs 3).
Wrestling
NCAA Division I team poll
National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Iowa (14);4-0;350;1
2. Nebraska;5-0;328;2
3. Penn State;3-1;314;3
4. Virginia Tech;5-0;302;5
5. Ohio State;3-1;290;7
6. North Carolina State;7-0;284;6
7. Arizona State;5-0;282;4
8. Wisconsin;7-1;251;8
9. Oklahoma State;4-1;245;9
10. Pittsburgh;5-1;217;10
11. Iowa State;2-1;201;11
12. Princeton;2-2;196;12
13. Northwestern;2-1;183;13
14. Lehigh;4-3;165;14
15. Minnesota;5-3;140;15
16. Northern Iowa;1-2;133;16
17. North Carolina;7-1;130;17
18. Purdue;7-1;106;18
19. Cornell;4-3;105;18
20. Army;6-2;69;21
21. Missouri;5-4;68;19
22. Virginia;3-1;54;23
23. Stanford;4-1;39;25
24. Rutgers;6-0;29;NR
25. Michigan;1-2;13;22
Others receiving votes: Central Michigan 12, Illinois 11, Campbell 8, Rider 8, Oregon State 5, Lock Haven 4, Northern Illinois 4, Wyoming 4
NCAA Division I individual poll
Amateur Wrestling News NCAA Division I individual poll:
125 -- 1. Spencer Lee, Iowa; 2. Jack Mueller, Virginia; 3. Patrick Glory, Princeton; 4. Nick Piccininni, Oklahoma State; 5. RayVon Foley, Michigan State; 9. Alex Mackall, Iowa State
133 -- 1. Seth Gross, Wisconsin; 2. Austin DeSanto, Iowa; 3. Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State; 4. Chas Tucker, Cornell; 5. Micky Phillippi, Pittsburgh; 6. Travis Piotrowski, Illinois; 12. Todd Small, Iowa State
141 -- 1. Luke Pletcher, Ohio State; 2. Nick Lee, Penn State; 3. Mitch McKee, Minnesota; 4. Dom Demas, Oklahoma; 5. Ian Parker, Iowa State; 8. Max Murin, Iowa; 16. Dylan Duncan, Illinois; 18. Michael Blockhus, Northern Iowa
149 -- 1. Pat Lugo, Iowa; 2. Austin O'Connor, North Carolina; 3. Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State; 4. Jarrett Degen, Iowa State; 5. Brayton Lee, Minnesota; 11. Max Thomsen, Northern Iowa
157 -- 1. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern; 2. Hayden Hidlay, North Carolina State; 3. David Carr, Iowa State; 4. Kaleb Young, Iowa; 5. Jesse Dellavecchia, Rider
165 -- 1. Vincenzo Joseph, Penn State; 2. Alex Marinelli, Iowa; 3. Isaiah White, Nebraska; 4. David McFadden, Virginia Tech; 5. Evan Wick, Wisconsin; 17. Danny Braunagel, Illinois
174 -- 1. Mark Hall, Penn State; 2. Jordan Kutler, Lehigh; 3. Michael Kemerer, Iowa; 4. Dylan Lydy, Purdue; 5. Bryce Steiert, Northern Iowa; 9. Joey Gunther, Illinois; 17. Marcus Coleman, Iowa State
184 -- 1. Zalud Valencia, Arizona State; 2. Lou DePrez, Binghamton; 3. Trent Hidlay, North Carolina State; 4. Taylor Lujan, Northern Iowa; 5. Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech; 8. Cash Wilcke, Iowa; 10. Zac Braunagel, Illinois
197 -- 1. Kollin Moore, Ohio State; 2. Christian Brunner, Purdue; 3. Patrick Brucki, Princeton; 4. Jacob Warner, Iowa; 5. Noah Adams, West Virginia
285 -- 1. Anthony Cassar, Penn State; 2. Gable Steveson, Minnesota; 3. Mason Parris, Michigan; 4. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa; 5. Matt Stencel, Central Michigan; 12. Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State; 14. Carter Isley, Northern Iowa