Baseball

NCAA Division III regionals

At Whitewater, Wis.

Today's games -- Game 1, MSOE vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 11 a.m.; Game 2, Augustana vs. Aurora, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Game 3, MSOE/Wisconsin-Whitewater loser vs. Augustana/Aurora loser, 11 a.m.; Game 4, MSOE/Wisconsin-Whitewater winner vs. Augustana/Aurora winner, 2:30 p.m.; Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.

Sunday's games -- Game 6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.; Game 7, if necessary, Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2:30 p.m.

NJCAA Region IV D-II tourney

At Madison, Wis.

Thursday's results -- Game 1, Madison 3, Black Hawk 0; Game 2, McHenry 4, Kankakee 0; Game 3, Black Hawk 6, Kankakee 2

Today's games -- Game 4, (1) Madison vs. (3) McHenry, noon; Game 5, (4) Black Hawk vs. Madison/McHenry loser, 3 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Game 6, (1) Madison/(3) McHenry winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon; Game 7, if necessary, Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.

Madison 3, Black Hawk 0

Black Hawk;000;000;000;--;0;4;0

Madison;000;101;10x;--;3;8;0

Payton Lawrence, Brad Niedzwiedz (8) and Sebastian Cabeza; Eli Hoyt, Luke Hansel (5), Alex Hayes (9) and Eduardo Saucedo. Two or more hits -- Madison, Eli Kramer 2, Gunnar Doyle 2, Jake Fulton 2. 2B -- Black Hawk, Patrick Mulcahey. RBI -- Madison, Doyle 2, Fulton. Records -- Black Hawk 34-19, Madison 42-8

Black Hawk 6, Kankakee 2

Black Hawk;100;120;101;--;6;10;0

Kankakee;000;002;000;--;2;8;2

Seth West, Brad Niedzwiedz (8) and Sebastian Cabeza; Kyle Iwinski, Gavin King (7), Matt Lelito (9) and Garrett Latoz. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Chance Resetich 2, Lucas Spence 2; Kankakee, Owen Jackson 2, Joey Humphey 2, Latoz 2. 2B -- Black Hawk, Resetich; Kankakee, Jackson, Humphrey. HR -- Black Hawk, Resetich. RBI -- Black Hawk, Spence 3, Resetich, Brandon Roth, Reid Murphy; Kankakee, Humphrey 2. Records -- Black Hawk 35-19

Softball

NCAA Tournament

Columbia (Mo.) Regional

Today's games -- Game 1, Missouri vs. Missouri State, 1 p.m.; Game 2, Illinois vs. Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Game 3, Missouri/Missouri State loser vs. Illinois/Arizona loser, 1:30 p.m.; Game 4, Missouri/Missouri State winner vs. Illinois/Arizona winner, 4 p.m.; Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's games -- Game 6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA; Game 7, if necessary, Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBA

Men's golf

NAIA National Championships

At TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Par 71

Third-round team leaders (17 teams) -- 1, Keiser 843, 2. Dalton State 845, 3. Bellevue 857, 4. Point 858, 5. Ottawa (Ariz.) 860, 6. tie between Houston-Victoria and Wayland Baptist 864, 8. South Carolina Beaufort 866, 9. British Columbia 867, 10. Texas Wesleyan 871.

Third-round individual leaders -- 1. Brendan Porter, Point, 201, 2. Sebastien Tremulot, Wayland Baptist 203, 3. tie between John Houk, Tennessee Wesleyan; Jack Dudeck, The Master's University; Logan Smith, William Woods and Jakob Stavang Stubhaug, Keiser, 204; 7. Jonathan Douglas, Morningside, 205; 8. tie between John Morrow, Victoria (B.C.) and Matthew Cleary, Dalton State, 206

St. Ambrose results -- T92. Jared Tigges 69-75-89--233

NJCAA National Championship

At Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, Joplin, Mo. (Par 72)

Day 3 team results (20 teams) – 1. South Mountain 297-294—591, 2. Kirkwood 299-294—593, 3. Meridian 295-301—596, 4. Glendale 298-299—597, 5. Parkland 302-297—599, 6. Miss. Gulf Coast 312-292—604, 7. Tyler 309-396—605, 8. Heartland 315-296—611, 9. Northeast 308-307—615, 10. Hawkeye 311-309—620, 11. Cleveland State 309-313—622, 12. Black Hawk 306-318—624. (Note: Round was not completed because of weather delays.

Second-day top individuals – 1. Max Reynolds (Tyl) 74-66—140, T2. Geronimo Narizzano (Southeast) 76-66-142, T2. Cecil Belisle (South Mountain) 71-71—142, T2, Matthew Creighton (Glen) 69-73—142, T2. JD Pollard (Kir) 68-74—142)))

Black Hawk results – T34. Luke Lofgren 76-75-76—227, T54. Austin Shoemaker 74-86-73—233, T58. Ethan Earl 79-77-78—234, T105. Sam Spurgetis 86-80-83—249, 107. Evan Earl 77-90-83—250

