COLLEGES

Wrestling

NCAA Division I poll

Weekly National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Penn State (13);7-0;349;1

2. Iowa (1);7-0;336;2

3. Arizona State;2-0;307;4

4. Iowa State;7-2;295;6

5. Michigan;3-0;293;5

6. North Carolina State;8-0;289;7

7. Ohio State;6-1;259;3

8. Virginia Tech;3-1;244;8

9. Minnesota;7-0;237;9

10. Missouri;3-2;226;10

People are also reading…

11. Wisconsin;6-1;218;11

12. Cornell;2-2;197;12

13. Northern Iowa;2-1;179;22

14. Oklahoma State;4-1;175;13

15. Northwestern;1-0;146;14

16. North Dakota State;4-2;132;15

17. Nebraska;2-2;113;16

18. Rutgers;6-1;108;17

19. South Dakota State;1-2;82;18

20. Lehigh;4-5;81;19

21. Pittsburgh;5-1;73;20

22. Maryland;5-0;55;23

23. Michigan State;6-0;45;24

24. Appalachian State;3-1;36;NR

25. Cal Poly;3-3;18;25

Others receiving votes: Indiana 12, Oklahoma 10, North Carolina 9, Stanford 7, Penn 6, Oregon State 5, West Virginia 5, Princeton 3

