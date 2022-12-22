Wrestling
NCAA Division I poll
Weekly National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Penn State (13);7-0;349;1
2. Iowa (1);7-0;336;2
3. Arizona State;2-0;307;4
4. Iowa State;7-2;295;6
5. Michigan;3-0;293;5
6. North Carolina State;8-0;289;7
7. Ohio State;6-1;259;3
8. Virginia Tech;3-1;244;8
9. Minnesota;7-0;237;9
10. Missouri;3-2;226;10
11. Wisconsin;6-1;218;11
12. Cornell;2-2;197;12
13. Northern Iowa;2-1;179;22
14. Oklahoma State;4-1;175;13
15. Northwestern;1-0;146;14
16. North Dakota State;4-2;132;15
17. Nebraska;2-2;113;16
18. Rutgers;6-1;108;17
19. South Dakota State;1-2;82;18
20. Lehigh;4-5;81;19
21. Pittsburgh;5-1;73;20
22. Maryland;5-0;55;23
23. Michigan State;6-0;45;24
24. Appalachian State;3-1;36;NR
25. Cal Poly;3-3;18;25
Others receiving votes: Indiana 12, Oklahoma 10, North Carolina 9, Stanford 7, Penn 6, Oregon State 5, West Virginia 5, Princeton 3