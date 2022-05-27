Baseball
Big Ten Championships
At Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.
Thursday's results -- Game 1, Penn State 5, Iowa 2; Game 2, Rutgers 10, Purdue 3; Game 3, Maryland 6, Indiana 5 (11); Game 4, Michigan 7, Illinois 5
Friday's results -- Game 5, Iowa 5, Purdue 4; Game 6, Rutgers 5, Penn State 4; Game 7, Indiana 8, Illinois 1; Game 8, (1) Maryland vs. (5) Michigan, late
Today's games -- Game 9, (6) Penn State vs. (3) Iowa, 9 a.m.; Game 10, Maryland/Michigan loser vs. (8) Indiana, 1 p.m.; Game 11, Maryland/Michigan winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m.; Game 12, (2) Rutgers vs. Game 11 winner, 9 p.m.
Sunday's games -- Game 13, if necessary, Game 11 winner vs. game 11 loser, TBA; Game 14, if necessary, Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, TBA; Game 15, Winner Game 11/13 vs. Winner Game 12/14, TBA
Iowa 5, Purdue 4
Iowa;000;031;001;--;5;8;2
Purdue;010;012;000;--;4;8;0
Dylan Nedved, Ben Beutel (6), Will Christopherson (6) and Cade Moss; CJ Backer, Troy Wansing (5), Landon Weins (8) and Steve Ramirez. Two or more hits -- Iowa, Michael Seegers 2; Purdue, CJ Valdez 2. 2B -- Iowa, Moss; Purdue, Ryan Howe. HR -- Purdue, Troy Viola. RBI -- Iowa, Izaya Fullard, Moss, Seegers; Purdue, Cam Thompson, Ramirez, Viola.
Records -- Iowa 34-18, Purdue 29-21
Men's track and field
NAIA Championships
At Gulf Shores, Ala.
Top team results
1. Life 52, 2. Southeastern (Fla.) 47, 3. British Columbia 39, 4. St. Mary (Kan.) 32, 5. Madonna 29, 6. Montreat 28, 7. Keiser 27, 8. The Master's 26, 9. Indiana Wesleyan 25, 10. tie between Dordt, Grace and Lewis & Clark 21, 13. tie between Cumberland and Westmont 20, 15. tie between Hastings, Oklahoma City, St. Ambrose and Taylor 19.
Individual results
400 hurdles -- 1. Will Reemstma, St. Ambrose, :50.74; 16. Cody Thole, St. Ambrose, :54.46; 20. Ben Wilson, St. Ambrose, :55.95
3000 steeplechase -- 1. Shimales Abebe, Oklahoma City, 9:04.07; 8. Nolan Rudd, St. Ambrose, 9:20.9
400 relay -- 1. Life, :40.21; 37. St. Ambrose, :42.98
1600 relay -- 1. St. Mary (Kan.), 3:10.82; 12. St. Ambrose, 3:16.07
Shot put -- 1. Dylan Kucera, Midland, 59-6; 2. Mick Saloninas, St. Ambrose, 56-6; 15. Jonah Wilson, St. Ambrose, 53-1; 31. Alec Seifert, St. Ambrose, 47-2
Discus -- 1. Justin Villars, Hastings, 170-5; 19. Saloninas, St. Ambrose, 150-8
Women's track and field
NAIA Championships
At Gulf Shores, Ala.
Top team results
1. British Columbia 138, 2. Indiana Tech 94, 3. William Carey 48, 5. Life 38, 63. tie including St. Ambrose 1
Individual results
Discus -- 1. Madison Sutton, Benedictine (Kan.), 158-4; 8. Annah Miller, St. Ambrose, 142-4