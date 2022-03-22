Men's basketball

NIT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

At Charlottesville, Va.

St. Bonaventure 52, Virginia 51

At Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. Vanderbilt, late

Wednesday

At College Station, Texas

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

At Provo, Utah

BYU vs. Washington St., 8 p.m.

Baseball

Iowa 6, St. Thomas 5

St. Thomas;001;012;010;--;5;9;1

Iowa;101;000;40x;--;6;7;2

Evan Esch, Tucker Huhn (5), Colin Dailey (6), Carl Cano (7), TJ. Consterina (8) and Max Moris; Duncan Davitt, Marcus Morgan (4), Brody Brecht (6), Ben Beutel (6), Casey Day (8), Luke Llewellyn (9) and Brett McCleary, Ben Tallman (6). Two or more hits -- St. Thomas, Kyle Halverson 2, Ben Vujovich 2; Iowa, Keaton Anthony 2, Sam Hojnar 2. 2B -- St. Thomas, Halverson; Iowa, Andy Nelson, Hojnar. 3B -- St. Thomas, Moris. HR -- Iowa, Anthony. RBI -- St. Thomas, Vujovich 2, Brigs Richartz; Iowa, Anthony 2, Hojnar 2, Michael Seegers. Records -- St. Thomas 3-12, Iowa 10-8

Augustana 6, Union 3

Union;100;100;001;--;3;16;2

Augustana;003;001;11x;--;6;9;0

Harry Azadian, Kyle Patlove (7) and Jake DiNanno; Dylan Grammer, Bryce Luckey (1), Jacob Ruesch (6), Nathaniel Sammer (9) and Matt Ozanic. WP: Luckey (2-1). LP: Azadian (0-1). Two or more hits -- U, Thomas Parisi 3, Kobe Mentzer 3, DiNanno, Jack Milone 2, Sam Strazza 2, Jack Davis; AUG, Kyle Campbell 3, Jacob Barker 2. 2B -- AUG, Campbell (2). RBI -- U, Milone, Mentzer, Strazza; AUG, Campbell 2, Ozanic, Brett Benedetti, Kyle Wise, Zachary Vrabanic.

Softball

St. Ambrose 14-13, SUNY-Old Westbury 0-5

First game

St. Ambrose;352;40;--;14;12;0

SUNY-Old Westbury;000;00;--;0;2;3

Erica Ralfs, Alyia Oliver (4) and Kayla Stenger, Olivia Wells (4); Jaylynn Cruceta, Gianna Dilillo (2) and Samantha Arcese. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Shai Endrich 3, Alyssa Schumacher 3, Grace Schmitz 2, Stenger 2. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Stenger 2, Schumacher 2, Olivia McClintock, Erdrich; SUNY-Old Westbury, Morgan Albright. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Stenger 4, Erdrich 3, Schumacher 3, McClintock 3, Schmitz.

Second game

SUNY-Old Westbury;003;02;--;5;6;3

St. Ambrose;401;26;--;13;18;2

Lillian Chiauzzi, Gianna Dilillo (5) and Rosanna Cuttone; Maria Provenzano and Brittany Rabe. Two or more hits -- SUNY-Old Westbury, Alaina Reilly 2, Madison Danin 2; St. Ambrose, Cassie Sprout 3, Kaylee King 3, Brooke Baker 3, Rabe 3, Bella Welton 2, Olivia McClintock 2. 2B -- SUNY-Old Westbrook, Hilllary Bennett, Danin; St. Ambrose, Kylee Sweenie, King, Baker. 3B -- St. Ambrose, McClintock, Rabe. RBI -- SUNY-Old Westbrook, Danin 2, Johanna Metz, Bennett; St. Ambrose, Rabe 4, Provenzano 3, Baker 2, King, McClintock. Records -- SUNY-Old Westbrook 0-6, St. Ambrose 12-3

Augustana 4, Wisconsin-Whitewater 2

Wis-Whitewater;020;000;0;--;2;4;2

Augustana;100;030;x;--;4;8;1

Rhiann Dick, Kate Cleveland (5) and Kennedy Cox; Becca Cash, Nadia Ranieri (5) and Morgan Bielfeldt. WP: Ranieri (1-1).LP: Rhiann Dick (0-2). Two or more hits -- AUG, Claire Weeks 2. 2B -- WW, Grace Wickman. HR -- WW, Brooke Mangler. RBI -- WW, Mangler 2; AUG, Weeks 2, Erin Smith, Nicole Nash.

Augustana 4, Gustavus Adolphus 3

Augustana;001;200;1;--;4;9;1

Gus-Adolphus;210;000;0;--;3;7;1

Shaye Arwood and Claire Weeks; Piper Otto and Kenzie Skuza. WP: Arwood. LP: Otto (1-6). Two or more hits -- AUG, Weeks 3, Nichole Nash 2; GA, Kayla Ruud 2. 2B -- AUG, Nash (2), Nadia Ranieri. HR -- AUG, Ashley Dehmlow. RBI -- AUG, Dehmlow 2, Erin Smith, Weeks; GA, Leonard, Kawiecki, Meyer.

St. Ambrose 11, Grinnell 3

St.Ambrose;010;64;--;11;9;1

Grinnell;030;00;--;3;8;1

Erica Ralfs and Kayla Stenger; Lane Kohler, Taylor Durak (2), Maddy O'Bryan (4) and Lizzy Vermeulen. WP: Ralfs (8-0). LP: O'Bryan (0-2). Two or more hits -- SAU, Shai Erdrich 2, Alyssa Schumache 2, Allison Polly 2; G, Amanda Ramirez 2, Emma Nelson 2. 2B -- SAU, Erdrich, Aleah Wright; G, Lizzy Vermeulen. RBI -- SAU, Wright 3, Polly 2, Olivia McClintoc, Erdrich, Stenger, Schumache, Kaitlyn Sandora; G, Vermeulen 2, Taylor Durak.

John Wood 13-1, Black Hawk 12-9

Game one

BlackHawk;203;312;01;--;12;18;1

JohnWood;600;040;12;--;13;7;3

Madison Bonertz, Madalynn Brummit (2), Hannah Malmstrom (7) and Addyson Scott; Flores, Koenig (5) and Simms. WP: Koenig. LP: Malmstrom. Two or more hits -- BH, Dawsyn Hartman 4, Rachel Worley 3, Bonertz 3, Alexis Mulvehill 2, Emily Gamble 2; JW, Simms, Koenig 2. 2B -- BH, Bonertz, Gamble, Worley, Hartman; JW, Koenig. 3B -- BH, Mulvehill, Hartman; JW, Simms. HR -- BH, Mulvehill. RBI -- BH, Mulvehill 4, Hartman 2, Worley 2, Gamble 2, Brummit, Reed; JW, Simms 3, Harris 3, Koenig 2, Lewis, Merrell, Sullivan, Flores.

Game two

BlackHawk;520;11;--;9;12;2

JohnWood;000;01;--;1;4;3

Emily Gamble and Rachel Worley; Spain, Combs (5) and Simms. WP: Gamble. LP: Spain. Two or more hits -- BH, Allyson Reed 3, Dawsyn Hartman 2, Alexis Mulvehill 2, Addyson Scott 2. 2B -- BH, Scott, Mulvehill (2), Reed, Hartman (2). HR -- Hannah Malmstrom, Reed. RBI -- BH, Reed 2, Gamble 2, Madalynn Brummit 2, Malmstrom, Mulvehill; JW, Flores.

Rock Valley 11-13, Black Hawk 1-0

Game one

RockValley;004;61;--;11;11;0

BlackHawk;010;00;--;1;4;6

Emily Gamble and Rachel Worley; Carlson and Hayes. WP: Carlson. LP: Gamble. Two or more hits -- RV, Turner 3, Riordan 2, Stefek 2, Carlson 2; BH, Alexis Mulvehill 2. 2B -- RV, Stefek, Riordan, Carlson, Turner. HR -- RV, Green. RBI -- RV, Turner 4, Riordan 3, Green 3, Polsfuss; BH, Worley.

Game two

RockValley;524;11;--;13;5;2

BlackHawk;000;00;--;0;3;4

WP: Riordan. LP: Madalynn Brummit. Two or more hits -- RV, Martin 2; BH, Allyson Reed 2. 2B -- RV, Martin; Addyson Scott, Reed. HR -- RV, Crimaldi. RBI -- RV, Crimaldi 5, Martin 3, Stevenson 2.

Women's lacrosse

St. Ambrose 14, Georgetown 10

St. Ambrose;5;3;4;2;--;14

Georgetown;0;2;5;3;--;10

Goals -- St. Ambrose, Audrey Warner 3, Sarah Diehl 3, Maddie Wiltrout 3, Delaney Austad 2, Lauren Koutouzin, Lauren Hoesly, Mackenzie Zions; Georgetown, Faith Boa 3, Hannah Piguett 2, Maddie Brock 2, Mac Miller 2, Melanie Wieland. Assists -- St. Ambrose, Anabelle Brown 3, Avery Cummins, Hoesly, Warner; Georgetown, Olivia Yakel, Ashleigh Lucas, Katie Maupin, Miller, Piguett, Boa. Saves -- St. Ambrose, Maggie Samson 13; Georgetown, Yakel 15. Shots -- St. Ambrose 39, Georgetown 28. Ground balls -- St. Ambrose 25, Georgetown 22. Turnovers -- St. Ambrose 21, Georgetown 29. Records -- St. Ambrose 5-1, Georgetown 7-4

Augustana 18, Augsburg 10

Augustana;6;6;3;3;--;18

Augsburg;1;4;1;4;--;10

Goals -- Augustana, Cassidy Petrie 5, Kyla Painter 3, Sydney Rector 3, Claire Kim 2, Kate Hettiger 2, Margaret Cecilio, Sinclaire Lucero, Ella Randolph; Augsburg, Maylynn Prokopec 4, Malia Neumann 3, Shelby Ramirez, Mackenzie Galazen, Rylan Lee. Assists -- Augustana, Cecilio 4, Petrie, Painter, Melanie Wiegmann. Saves -- Augustana, Hannah Collins 5, Rachel Forman 3; Augsburg, Emma Meythaler 10. Shots -- Augustana 34, Augsburg 24. Ground balls -- Augustana 28, Augsburg 30. Turnovers -- Augustana 25, Augsburg 33

Records: Augustana 2-3; Augsburg 0-8

Men's tennis

Oglethorpe 8, St. Ambrose 1

Singles -- Ameya Dani (O) def. Brian Leim, 6-0, 7-5; Daniel Cohen (O) def. Bennet Piotrowski, 6-0, 6-2; Zoe Raymond (O) def. Greyson Piotrowski, 6-0, 6-0; Cameron Burkes (O) def. Matt Zuccato, 6-0, 6-0; Tony Molinet (O) def. Jacob Decker, 6-0, 6-2; James Boustead (SA) def. Aydan Grossman, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7

Doubles -- Dani/Cohen (O) def. Lelm/B. Piotrowski, 8-4; Vincent Claussen/Kirkman Kiker (O) def. G. Piotrowski/Decker, 8-0; Burkes/Raymond (O) def. Zuccato/Connor Leibforth, 8-4. Records -- Oglethorpe 4-1, St. Ambrose 4-6

Union 7, Augustana 2

Singles -- Arthur Hermange (AUG) def. Ioannis Binopoulos, 6-2, 6-4; Leonardo Panosso (AUG) def. Ben Jacobs, 2-6, 6-3, 1-0; Aidan O'Brien (UN) def. Deepak Vayara, 6-3, 7-5; Dimitris Binopoulos (UN) def. Timothee Philip, 6-2, 6-3; Ian Schunk (UN) def. Nicolas Navarro, 6-4, 6-3; Cameron Klepper (UN) def. Kyle Boudreau, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0

Doubles -- D. Binopoulos/I. Binopoulos (UN) def. Panosso/Harmange, 8-5, Jacobs/O'Brien (UN) def. Boudreau/Gabriel Luna, 8-6; Klepper/Bailey McAtee (UN) def. Justin Cassens/Eliot St. Paul, 8-5

Women's tennis

Oglethorpe 5, St. Ambrose 4

Singles -- Izzy Forster (O) def. Kiersten Housenga, 6-2, 6-0; Sydney Dattilo (O) def. Maggie Sullivan, 6-4, 6-4; Alyssa Merletti (O) def. Kaylee Camp, 7-5, 6-0; Kelsey Jaeger (SA) def. Alexis Salgueiro, 6-4, 6-1; Paige Bily (SA) def. Brianna Ali, 2-6, 6-2, 11-9; Adeline Horton (O) def. Hayley Hoffman, 6-4, 0-6, 11-9

Doubles -- Housenga/Camp (SA) def. Merletti/Saigueiro, 8-7 (7-5); Jaeger/Sullivan (SA) def. Forster/Ali, 8-4; Dattilo/Katie Hunter (O) def. Gillian Sondgeroth/Bily, 8-2. Records -- Oglethorpe 4-2, St. Ambrose 2-10

