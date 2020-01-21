Men's Basketball
AP Top 25
No. 3 Kansas 81, Kansas State 59
No. 4 San Diego State vs Wyoming, late
No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59
No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61
No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79
No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66
TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54
No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62
Big Ten
Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68
Big 12
Iowa State 89, Oklahoma State 82
TCU 65, Texas Tech 54
Area Division I
Northern Illinois 76, Kent State 69
Illinois -- Kofi Cockburn 8-14 6-6 2 22, Trent Frazier 5-7 6-6 2 21, Ayo Dosunmu 8-12 2-2 2 18, Giorgi Bezhanishvili 3-5 2-2 4 10, Andres Feliz 2-4 1-2 0 5, Kipper Nichols 1-4 1-1 1 3, Da'Monte Williams 0-2 0-0 2 0, Tevian Jones 0-1 0-0 1 0, Jermaine Hamlin 0-0 0-0 1 0, Alan Griffin 0-0 0-0 2 0. Totals 27-49 18-19 17 79
Purdue -- Nojel Eastern 7-15 0-0 2 14, Trevion Williams 5-10 2-5 3 12, Matt Haarms 2-7 5-8 1 10, Sasha Stefanovic 2-6 5-6 4 9, Isaiah Thompson 3-5 0-0 1 6, Eric Hunter Jr. 2-8 0-0 5 5, Aaron Wheeler 1-2 0-0 1 3, Evan Boudreaux 1-1 1-2 1 3, Jahaad Proctor 0-2 0-0 0 0. Totals 23-56 13-21 18 62
Halftime -- Purdue 30, Illinois 29. 3-point goals -- Illinois 7-16 (Frazier 5-7, Bezhanishvili 2-3, Feliz 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2, Williams 0-2); Purdue 3-8 (Haarms 1-1, Wheeler 1-1, Hunter Jr. 1-2, Thompson 0-1, Proctor 0-1, Stefanovic 0-2). Rebounds -- Illinois 37 (Cockburn 15); Purdue 19 (Haarms 6). Assists -- Illinois 18 (Dosunmu 11); Purdue 8 (Eastern 2, Williams 2, Stefanovic 2). Turnovers -- Illinois 14 (Cockburn 4); Purdue 6. Steals -- Illinois 1 (Cockburn); Purdue 6 (Stefanovic 2). Blocks -- Illinois 3 (Cockburn 3); Purdue 3 (Haarms 3).
Iowa State 89, Oklahoma State 82
Oklahoma State (9-9) -- Lindy Waters 5-11 1-2 4 14, Thomas Dziagwa 5-11 0-0 1 14, Johnathan Laurent 5-9 3-4 5 13, Isaac Likekele 4-11 3-5 2 12, Cameron McGriff 3-8 4-4 3 12, Avery Anderson 5-9 2-4 4 12, Kalib Boone 1-1 0-0 1 2, Yor Anei 1-4 0-0 4 2, Chris Harris 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 29-69 14-21 25 82.
Iowa State (9-9) -- Solomon Young 7-8 13-15 3 27, Rasir Bolton 5-11 7-8 2 21, Tyrese Haliburton 7-11 0-0 3 20, Tre Jackson 2-3 2-2 3 7, Prentiss Nixon 0-4 5-6 3 5, George Conditt 2-4 0-0 3 4, Michael Jacobson 1-3 1-2 1 3, Zion Griffin 1-1 0-0 1 2, Caleb Grill 0-4 0-0 3 0, Totals 25-49 28-33 22 89.
Halftime -- ISU 37, OSU 35. Three-point goals -- OSU 10-25, (Dziagwa 4-9, Waters 3-7, McGriff 2-5, Likekele 1-1, Laurent 0-3); ISU 11-24, (Haliburton 6-9, Bolton 4-6, Jackson 1-2, Grill 0-4, Nixon 0-3). Assists -- OSU 13, (Likekele 6); ISU 20, (Haliburton 6). Rebounds -- OSU 30, (McGriff 9); ISU 39, (Bolton 9, Young 9). Blocks -- OSU 2, (Anderson, Boone); ISU 4, (Young 2). Steals -- OSU 12, (Anderson 4); ISU 5, (Haliburton 2). Turnovers -- OSU 8, (Anderson 3, Laurent 3); ISU 19, (Bolton 4, Young 4).
Highland 91, Black Hawk 41
HIGHLAND -- Fleming 5 0-0 1 11, Bobbitt 6 0-0 2 12, Kerr 0 0-0 0 0, Nwagbaraocha 4 4-4 2 12, Burrell 2 2-2 1 6, Anderson 2 1-2 1 5, Flores 4 3-4 1 11, Mustafic 0-0 0 4, Thomas 0 0-0 0 0, Stevanic 7 0-0 2 14, Anhold 6 0-1 2 13, Adesoga 1 1-2 2 3. Totals 39 11-15 16 91.
BLACK HAWK -- Derez Tipler 2 5-6 1 10, Nate Barden 0 0-0 0 0, Eric January 1 0-0 0 2, Delaney Little 5 2-3 0 15, Deyonce Taylor 0 0-0 0 0, Jeff Daniel 1 0-0 1 2, Jayin Trumbull 0 0-0 3 0, Nolan Griffin 2 0-0 1 4, Filip TImotija 1 0-0 0 2, Ben Buresh 0 4-8 2 4, Kiir Mabor 0 0-2 0 0, Colton Minch 0 2-2 3 2. Totals 12 13-21 11 41.
Halftime -- Highland 42, Black Hawk 29. Three-point goals -- Highland 2 (Fleming, Anhold), Black Hawk 4 (Tipler, Little 3).
Wrestling
NCAA Division I team poll
National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Iowa (14);7-0;350;1
2. Penn State;6-1;328;2
3. Virginia Tech;8-0;322;3
4. Ohio State;7-1;304;4
5. North Carolina State;10-0;303;5
6. Arizona State;9-1;275;6
7. Nebraska;5-2;261;7
8. Oklahoma State;7-1;253;9
9. Wisconsin;8-3;248;8
10. Pittsburgh;5-2;211;10
11. Lehigh;8-3;201;12
12. North Carolina;8-1;192;13
13. Purdue;9-2;176;14
14. Minnesota;7-4;167;11
15. Northwestern;3-3;145;13
16. Iowa State;5-3;124;16
17. Princeton;2-4;117;17
18. Cornell;6-5;98;19
19. Army;7-2;96;20
20. Northern Iowa;4-3;95;18
21. Campbell;4-2;94;21
22. (tie) Rutgers;7-3;42;22
22. (tie) Stanford;7-1;42;24
24. Missouri;8-5;39;23
25. (tie) Michigan;4-2;26;NR
25. (tie) Rider;8-2;26;25
Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 6, Appalachian State 4, Central Michigan 1, Northern Illinois 1
NCAA Division I individual poll
Amateur Wrestling News NCAA Division I individual wrestling rankings:
125 -- 1. Spencer Lee, Iowa; 2. Jack Mueller, Virginia; 3. Patrick Glory, Princeton; 4. Nick Piccininni, Oklahoma State; 5. Brandon Paetzell, Lehigh; 9. Alex Mackall, Iowa State
133 -- 1. Seth Gross, Wisconsin; 2. Austin DeSanto, Iowa; 3. Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State; 4. Chas Tucker, Cornell; 5. Micky Phillippi, Pittsburgh; 6. Travis Piotrowski, Illinois; 12. Todd Small, Iowa State
141 -- 1. Luke Pletcher, Ohio State; 2. Nick Lee, Penn State; 3. Tristan Moran, Wisconsin; 4. Chad Red, Nebraska; 5. Max Murin, Iowa; 8. Ian Parker, Iowa State; 14. Dylan Duncan, Illinois; 15. Michael Blockhus, Northern Iowa
149 -- 1. Pat Lugo, Iowa; 2. Austin O'Connor, North Carolina; 3. Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State; 4. Brayton Lee, Minnesota; 5. Brock Mauller, Missouri; 7. Jarrett Degen, Iowa State; 14. Max Thomsen, Northern Iowa
157 -- 1. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern; 2. Hayden Hidlay, North Carolina State; 3. David Carr, Iowa State; 4. Kaleb Young, Iowa; 5. Jesse Dellavecchia, Rider
165 -- 1. Vincenzo Joseph, Penn State; 2. Alex Marinelli, Iowa; 3. David McFadden, Virginia Tech; 4. Evan Wick, Wisconsin; 5. Isaiah White, Nebraska; 12. Danny Braunagel, Illinois
174 -- 1. Mark Hall, Penn State; 2. Jordan Kutler, Lehigh; 3. Michael Kemerer, Iowa; 4. Dylan Lydy, Purdue; 5. Bryce Steiert, Northern Iowa; 9. Joey Gunther, Illinois; 11. Samuel Colbray, Iowa State
184 -- 1. Zahid Valencia, Arizona State; 2. Trent Hidlay, North Carolina State; 3. Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech; 4. Taylor Lujan, Northern Iowa; 5. Lou DePrez, Binghamton; 6. Abe Assad, Iowa; 15. Zac Braunagel, Illinois; 18. Marcus Coleman, Iowa State
197 -- 1. Kollin Moore, Ohio State; 2. Noah Adams, West Virginia; 3. Patrick Brucki, Princeton; 4. Ben Darmstadt, Cornell; 5. Christian Brunner, Purdue; 7. Jacob Warner, Iowa
285 -- 1. Gable Steveson, Minnesota; 2. Mason Parris, Michigan; 3. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa; 4. Matt Stencel, Central Michigan; 5. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin; 11. Carter Isley, Northern Iowa; 13. Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State