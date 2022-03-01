Men's basketball
Tuesday's results
Top 25
No. 2 Arizona at No. 16 USC, late
No. 4 Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56
TCU 74, No. 6 Kansas 64
No. 7 Kentucky 83, Mississippi 72
No. 8 Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin, late
No. 11 Villanova 76, No. 9 Providence 74
No. 13 Tennessee 75, Georgia 68
No. 14 Houston vs. Cincinnati, late
Nebraska 78, No. 23 Ohio State 70
Big Ten
Purdue at Wisconsin, late
Michigan vs. Michigan State, late
Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70
Big 12
Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 59
TCU 74, Kansas 64
Area Div. I
Kent State 63, Northern Illinois 55
Missouri Valley Championships
At Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Thursday's games -- Game 1: (8) Illinois State vs. (9) Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Game 2: (7) Valparaiso vs. (10) Evansville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's games -- Game 3: (1) Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State/Indiana State winner, noon; Game 4: (4) Loyola vs. (5) Bradley, 2:30 p.m.; Game 5: (2) Missouri State vs. Valparaiso/Evansville winner, 6 p.m.; Game 6: (3) Drake vs. (6) Southern Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Game 7: Semifinals, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.; Game 8: Semifinals, Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Game 9: Championship, semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
All-Missouri Valley
All-Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball team as selected by coaches, sports information directors and a media panel:
First team
G AJ Green, Northern Iowa, jr.; G Isaiah Mosley, Missouri State, jr.; Gaige Prim, Missouri State, sr.; G Terry Roberts, Bradley, jr.; G Lucas Williamson, Loyola, sr.
Second team
F Noah Carter, Northern Iowa, soph.; G/F Tucker DeVries, Drake, f.r; F Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois, jr.; G Antonio Reeves, Illinois State, jr.; G Garrett Sturtz, Drake, sr.
Third team
F Ben Krikke, Valparaiso, jr.; F Rienk Mast, Bradley, soph.; G Cooper Neese, Indiana State, jr.; G Braden Norris, Loyola, jr.; G Roman Penn, Drake, sr.
All-newcomer team
G/F Tucker DeVries, Drake, fr.; G Cameron Henry, Indiana State, jr.; G Kobe King, Valparaiso, sr.; F Chris Knight, Loyola, sr.; G Terry Roberts, Bradley, jr.
All-freshman team
G/F Tucker DeVries, Drake; G Isaac Henry, Missouri State; G Connor Hickman, Bradley; G Preston Ruedinger, Valparaiso; G Blake Sisley, Evansville
All-defensive team
G/F Donovan Clay, Missouri State, jr.; G Lance Jones, Southern Illinois, jr.; F Aber Uguak, Loyola, sr.; G D.J. Wilkins, Drake, sr.; G Lucas Williamson, Loyola, sr.
Individual honors
Larry Bird MVC player of the year: AJ Green, Northern Iowa
Newcomer of the year: Terry Roberts, Bradley
Freshman of the year: Tucker DeVries, Drake
Defensive MVP: Lucas Williamson, Loyola
Sixth man of the year: Bowen Born, Northern Iowa
CCAC Championships
Friday's semifinals -- Game 5: Olivet Nazarene 81, Roosevelt 63; Game 6: Lincoln 66, Indiana-South Bend 56
Monday's championship -- Game 7: Championship, Olivet Nazarene 87, Lincoln 82
All-CCAC
All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball team as selected by conference coaches:
First team
G Dylan Allen, Indiana-South Bend, sr.; G Joshua Evans, St. Xavier, sr.; C Alex Gross, Olivet Nazarene, sr.; F Jared Johnson, Indiana-Northwest, jr.; G Tyler Schmidt, Olivet Nazarene, soph.
Second team
G Lorenzo Anderson, Judson, jr.; C Thomas Donati, Judson, sr.; F Jack Halverson, St. Xavier, sr.; F/C Tom Kazanecki, St. Ambrose, sr.; G Darnell Latham, Lincoln, sr.; G Brandon McQueen, Trinity International, sr.; G Donyell Meredith, Indiana-South Bend, sr.; G James Pennington, Trinity Christian, sr.; F DeAndrey Robinson, Governors State, sr.; F Miles Tracy, Indiana-South Bend, sr.
Honorable mention
F Dejon Barney, Lincoln; G Ryan Black, Holy Cross; G Sergio Diaz, Indiana-South Bend; G Sterling Brown, Trinity International; G Maurice Chambers, St. Xavier; F EJ Charles, St. Francis (Ill.); G Trenton Kyler, Roosevelt; G/F Matt Myers, Roosevelt; G Landon Pflederer, Olivet Nazarene; G Nakyel Shelton, Cardinal Stritch; G Marshaud Watkins, Indiana-Northwest
All-freshman team
G Nash Hostetler, Holy Cross; G Trenton Kyler, Roosevelt; F Grant Mason, St. Ambrose; F Deon McLaughlin, Trinity Christian; G Justin O'Neal, Holy Cross; G Caleb Swearingen, Olivet Nazarene; G Kyonte Thomas, Trinity International
Individual honors
Player of the year: Alex Gross, Olivet Nazarene
Defensive player of the year: Sergio Diaz, Indiana-South Bend
Newcomer of the year: Lorenzo Anderson, Judson
Freshman of the year: Trenton Kyler, Roosevelt
Coach of the year: Nick Birkey, Olivet Nazarene
NJCAA Region IV Division II District 4 tourney
Sunday's semifinals -- (4) Black Hawk 83, (1) Moraine Valley 73; (2) Milwaukee Tech 128, (3) McHenry County 83
Saturday's championship -- (4) Black Hawk at (1) Milwaukee Area Tech, 3 p.m.
Women's basketball
Big Ten Championships
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Today's games -- Game 1: (13) Rutgers vs. (12) Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN; Game 2: (14) Illlinois vs. (11) Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., BTN
Thursday's games -- Game 3: (9) Purdue vs. (8) Michigan State, 10:30 a.m., BTN; Game 4: (5) Indiana vs. Rutgers/Penn State winner, 1 p.m., BTN; Game 5: (10) Minnesota vs. (7) Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., BTN; Game 6: (6) Nebraska vs. Illinois/Wisconsin winner, 8 p.m., BTN
Friday's games -- Game 7: (1) Ohio State vs. Purdue/Michigan State winner, 10:30 a.m., BTN; Game 8: (4) Maryland vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m., BTN; Game 9: (2) Iowa vs. Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 5:30 p.m., BTN; Game 10: (3) Michigan vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m., BTN
Saturday's games -- Game 11: Semifinal, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2:30 p.m., BTN; Game 12: Semifinal, Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m., BTN
Sunday's game -- Game 13: Championship, semifinal winners, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Coaches all-Big Ten
First team
Grace Berger, Indiana; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State; Makenna Marisa, Penn State
Second team
Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Aleksa Gulbe, Indiana; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Chloe Bibby, Maryland; Diamond Miller, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Leigha Brown, Michigan; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska
Honorable mention
Aaliyah Nye, Illinois; Ali Patberg, Indiana; McKenna Warnock, Iowa; Katie Benzen, Maryland; Matilda Ekh, Michigan State; Isabelle Bourne, Nebraska; Sam Haiby, Nebraska; Courtney Shaw, Northwestern; Abbey Ellis, Purdue; Madison Layden, Purdue; Jeanae Terry, Purdue; Osh Brown, Rutgers; Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin
All-defensive team
Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State
All-freshman team
Shyanne Sellers, Maryland; Laila Phelia, Michigan; Matilda Ekh, Michigan State; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Leilani Kapinus, Penn State
Individual honors
Player of the year: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Defensive player of the year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern
Freshman of the year: Alexis Markowski, Nebraska
Sixth player of the year: Shyanne Sellers, Maryland
Coach of the year: Kim Barnes Arico, Michigan
Media all-Big Ten
First team
Grace Berger, Indiana; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State; Makenna Marisa, Penn State
Second team
Aleksa Gulbe, Indiana; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; McKenna Warnock, Iowa; Katie Benzan, Maryland; Chloe Bibby, Maryland; Diamond Miller, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Leigha Brown, Michigan; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska
Honorable mention
Kendall Bostic, Illinois; Aaliyah Nye, Illinois; Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Ali Patberg, Indiana; Emily Kiser, Michigan; Maddie Nolan, Michigan; Matilda Ekh, Michigan State; Deja Winters, Minnesota; Sam Haiby, Nebraska; Courtney Shaw, Northwestern; Braxtin Miller, Ohio State; Abbey Ellis, Purdue; Madison Layden, Purdue; Jeanae Terry, Purdue; Osh Brown, Rutgers; Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin
All-defensive team
Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska, Veronica Burton, Northwestern
All-freshman team
Shyanne Sellers, Maryland; Laila Phelia, Michigan; Matilda Ekh, Michigan State; DeeDee Hagemann, Michigan State; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska
Individual honors
Player of the year: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Defensive player of the year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern
Freshman of the year: Alexis Markowski, Nebraska
Sixth player of the year: Shyanne Sellers, Maryland
Coach of the year: Kim Barnes Arico, Michigan
NJCAA Region 4 Division II District B tourney
Semifinals -- Morton 113, McHenry 59; Black Hawk 74, Moraine Valley 57
Saturday's championship -- (2) Black Hawk at (1) Morton, 1 p.m.
Men's volleyball
St. Ambrose 25-25-25, Roosevelt 19-16-20
Kills -- Roosevelt 26 (Kayan Abdou 10, Shawn McCarthy 8); St. Ambrose 15 (Jason Bageanis 9, Colin Teresi 6, Mikolaj Zielonka 6, Nick Fox 6). Digs -- Roosevelt 11 (Kayan Abdou 6); St. Ambrose 27 (Jesse Moreno 7, Jake Snyder 4, Colin Teresi 4). Blocks -- Roosevelt 1 (Shawn McCarthy); St. Ambrose 3 (Jake Snyder, Nick Fox, Jason Bageanis). Assists -- Roosevelt 26 (Tony Galeana 19); St. Ambrose 43 (Jake Snyder 34). Aces -- Roosevelt 3 (Kayan Abdou, Shawn McCarthy, Axel Garcia); St. Ambrose 5 (Skyler Marushige 3).
Records: St. Ambrose 4-9, 3-4; Roosevelt 0-12, 0-6