Men's basketball

Tuesday's results

Top 25

No. 2 Arizona at No. 16 USC, late

No. 4 Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56

TCU 74, No. 6 Kansas 64

No. 7 Kentucky 83, Mississippi 72

No. 8 Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin, late

No. 11 Villanova 76, No. 9 Providence 74

No. 13 Tennessee 75, Georgia 68

No. 14 Houston vs. Cincinnati, late

Nebraska 78, No. 23 Ohio State 70

Big Ten

Purdue at Wisconsin, late

Michigan vs. Michigan State, late

Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70

Big 12

Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 59

TCU 74, Kansas 64

Area Div. I

Kent State 63, Northern Illinois 55

Missouri Valley Championships

At Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Thursday's games -- Game 1: (8) Illinois State vs. (9) Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Game 2: (7) Valparaiso vs. (10) Evansville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games -- Game 3: (1) Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State/Indiana State winner, noon; Game 4: (4) Loyola vs. (5) Bradley, 2:30 p.m.; Game 5: (2) Missouri State vs. Valparaiso/Evansville winner, 6 p.m.; Game 6: (3) Drake vs. (6) Southern Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Game 7: Semifinals, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.; Game 8: Semifinals, Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday's game -- Game 9: Championship, semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

All-Missouri Valley

All-Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball team as selected by coaches, sports information directors and a media panel:

First team

G AJ Green, Northern Iowa, jr.; G Isaiah Mosley, Missouri State, jr.; Gaige Prim, Missouri State, sr.; G Terry Roberts, Bradley, jr.; G Lucas Williamson, Loyola, sr.

Second team

F Noah Carter, Northern Iowa, soph.; G/F Tucker DeVries, Drake, f.r; F Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois, jr.; G Antonio Reeves, Illinois State, jr.; G Garrett Sturtz, Drake, sr.

Third team

F Ben Krikke, Valparaiso, jr.; F Rienk Mast, Bradley, soph.; G Cooper Neese, Indiana State, jr.; G Braden Norris, Loyola, jr.; G Roman Penn, Drake, sr.

All-newcomer team

G/F Tucker DeVries, Drake, fr.; G Cameron Henry, Indiana State, jr.; G Kobe King, Valparaiso, sr.; F Chris Knight, Loyola, sr.; G Terry Roberts, Bradley, jr.

All-freshman team

G/F Tucker DeVries, Drake; G Isaac Henry, Missouri State; G Connor Hickman, Bradley; G Preston Ruedinger, Valparaiso; G Blake Sisley, Evansville

All-defensive team

G/F Donovan Clay, Missouri State, jr.; G Lance Jones, Southern Illinois, jr.; F Aber Uguak, Loyola, sr.; G D.J. Wilkins, Drake, sr.; G Lucas Williamson, Loyola, sr.

Individual honors

Larry Bird MVC player of the year: AJ Green, Northern Iowa

Newcomer of the year: Terry Roberts, Bradley

Freshman of the year: Tucker DeVries, Drake

Defensive MVP: Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Sixth man of the year: Bowen Born, Northern Iowa

CCAC Championships

Friday's semifinals -- Game 5: Olivet Nazarene 81, Roosevelt 63; Game 6: Lincoln 66, Indiana-South Bend 56

Monday's championship -- Game 7: Championship, Olivet Nazarene 87, Lincoln 82

All-CCAC

All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball team as selected by conference coaches:

First team

G Dylan Allen, Indiana-South Bend, sr.; G Joshua Evans, St. Xavier, sr.; C Alex Gross, Olivet Nazarene, sr.; F Jared Johnson, Indiana-Northwest, jr.; G Tyler Schmidt, Olivet Nazarene, soph.

Second team

G Lorenzo Anderson, Judson, jr.; C Thomas Donati, Judson, sr.; F Jack Halverson, St. Xavier, sr.; F/C Tom Kazanecki, St. Ambrose, sr.; G Darnell Latham, Lincoln, sr.; G Brandon McQueen, Trinity International, sr.; G Donyell Meredith, Indiana-South Bend, sr.; G James Pennington, Trinity Christian, sr.; F DeAndrey Robinson, Governors State, sr.; F Miles Tracy, Indiana-South Bend, sr.

Honorable mention

F Dejon Barney, Lincoln; G Ryan Black, Holy Cross; G Sergio Diaz, Indiana-South Bend; G Sterling Brown, Trinity International; G Maurice Chambers, St. Xavier; F EJ Charles, St. Francis (Ill.); G Trenton Kyler, Roosevelt; G/F Matt Myers, Roosevelt; G Landon Pflederer, Olivet Nazarene; G Nakyel Shelton, Cardinal Stritch; G Marshaud Watkins, Indiana-Northwest

All-freshman team

G Nash Hostetler, Holy Cross; G Trenton Kyler, Roosevelt; F Grant Mason, St. Ambrose; F Deon McLaughlin, Trinity Christian; G Justin O'Neal, Holy Cross; G Caleb Swearingen, Olivet Nazarene; G Kyonte Thomas, Trinity International

Individual honors

Player of the year: Alex Gross, Olivet Nazarene

Defensive player of the year: Sergio Diaz, Indiana-South Bend

Newcomer of the year: Lorenzo Anderson, Judson

Freshman of the year: Trenton Kyler, Roosevelt

Coach of the year: Nick Birkey, Olivet Nazarene

NJCAA Region IV Division II District 4 tourney

Sunday's semifinals -- (4) Black Hawk 83, (1) Moraine Valley 73; (2) Milwaukee Tech 128, (3) McHenry County 83

Saturday's championship -- (4) Black Hawk at (1) Milwaukee Area Tech, 3 p.m.

Women's basketball

Big Ten Championships

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Today's games -- Game 1: (13) Rutgers vs. (12) Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN; Game 2: (14) Illlinois vs. (11) Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Thursday's games -- Game 3: (9) Purdue vs. (8) Michigan State, 10:30 a.m., BTN; Game 4: (5) Indiana vs. Rutgers/Penn State winner, 1 p.m., BTN; Game 5: (10) Minnesota vs. (7) Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., BTN; Game 6: (6) Nebraska vs. Illinois/Wisconsin winner, 8 p.m., BTN

Friday's games -- Game 7: (1) Ohio State vs. Purdue/Michigan State winner, 10:30 a.m., BTN; Game 8: (4) Maryland vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m., BTN; Game 9: (2) Iowa vs. Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 5:30 p.m., BTN; Game 10: (3) Michigan vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m., BTN

Saturday's games -- Game 11: Semifinal, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2:30 p.m., BTN; Game 12: Semifinal, Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m., BTN

Sunday's game -- Game 13: Championship, semifinal winners, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Coaches all-Big Ten

First team

Grace Berger, Indiana; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State; Makenna Marisa, Penn State

Second team

Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Aleksa Gulbe, Indiana; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Chloe Bibby, Maryland; Diamond Miller, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Leigha Brown, Michigan; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska

Honorable mention

Aaliyah Nye, Illinois; Ali Patberg, Indiana; McKenna Warnock, Iowa; Katie Benzen, Maryland; Matilda Ekh, Michigan State; Isabelle Bourne, Nebraska; Sam Haiby, Nebraska; Courtney Shaw, Northwestern; Abbey Ellis, Purdue; Madison Layden, Purdue; Jeanae Terry, Purdue; Osh Brown, Rutgers; Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin

All-defensive team

Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

All-freshman team

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland; Laila Phelia, Michigan; Matilda Ekh, Michigan State; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Leilani Kapinus, Penn State

Individual honors

Player of the year: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Defensive player of the year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Freshman of the year: Alexis Markowski, Nebraska

Sixth player of the year: Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

Coach of the year: Kim Barnes Arico, Michigan

Media all-Big Ten

First team

Grace Berger, Indiana; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State; Makenna Marisa, Penn State

Second team

Aleksa Gulbe, Indiana; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; McKenna Warnock, Iowa; Katie Benzan, Maryland; Chloe Bibby, Maryland; Diamond Miller, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Leigha Brown, Michigan; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska

Honorable mention

Kendall Bostic, Illinois; Aaliyah Nye, Illinois; Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Ali Patberg, Indiana; Emily Kiser, Michigan; Maddie Nolan, Michigan; Matilda Ekh, Michigan State; Deja Winters, Minnesota; Sam Haiby, Nebraska; Courtney Shaw, Northwestern; Braxtin Miller, Ohio State; Abbey Ellis, Purdue; Madison Layden, Purdue; Jeanae Terry, Purdue; Osh Brown, Rutgers; Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin

All-defensive team

Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Indiana; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska, Veronica Burton, Northwestern

All-freshman team

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland; Laila Phelia, Michigan; Matilda Ekh, Michigan State; DeeDee Hagemann, Michigan State; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska

Individual honors

Player of the year: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Defensive player of the year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Freshman of the year: Alexis Markowski, Nebraska

Sixth player of the year: Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

Coach of the year: Kim Barnes Arico, Michigan

NJCAA Region 4 Division II District B tourney

Semifinals -- Morton 113, McHenry 59; Black Hawk 74, Moraine Valley 57

Saturday's championship -- (2) Black Hawk at (1) Morton, 1 p.m.

Men's volleyball

St. Ambrose 25-25-25, Roosevelt 19-16-20

Kills -- Roosevelt 26 (Kayan Abdou 10, Shawn McCarthy 8); St. Ambrose 15 (Jason Bageanis 9, Colin Teresi 6, Mikolaj Zielonka 6, Nick Fox 6). Digs -- Roosevelt 11 (Kayan Abdou 6); St. Ambrose 27 (Jesse Moreno 7, Jake Snyder 4, Colin Teresi 4). Blocks -- Roosevelt 1 (Shawn McCarthy); St. Ambrose 3 (Jake Snyder, Nick Fox, Jason Bageanis). Assists -- Roosevelt 26 (Tony Galeana 19); St. Ambrose 43 (Jake Snyder 34). Aces -- Roosevelt 3 (Kayan Abdou, Shawn McCarthy, Axel Garcia); St. Ambrose 5 (Skyler Marushige 3).

Records: St. Ambrose 4-9, 3-4; Roosevelt 0-12, 0-6

