Men's basketball
Sunday's scores
Top 25
No. 6 Houston 70, SMU 48
No. 13 Ohio State 79, Michigan State 62
Area Div. I
Southern Illinois 71, Northern Iowa 68
Indiana State 60, Bradley 57
Drake 78, Illinois State 76 (OT)
Loyola Chicago 72, Missouri State 46
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;8;1;13;1
Illinois;7;3;11;5
Ohio State;8;4;14;4
Iowa;6;3;12;4
Wisconsin;7;4;13;5
Purdue;7;4;12;6
Rutgers;6;6;10;6
Indiana;4;5;9;7
Minnesota;4;6;11;6
Penn State;3;6;6;7
Maryland;3;7;9;8
Northwestern;3;8;6;9
Michigan State;2;6;8;6
Nebraska;0;5;4;8
Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56
Tuesday's games
Purdue at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Michigan at Northwestern (ppd.)
Thursday's games
Ohio State at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Friday's game
Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m.
CCIW
Team;Conf;Overall
Wheaton;3-0;3-0
Ill. Wesleyan:1-0;1-0
North Central;3-1;3-1
Carthage;2-1;2-1
Augustana;1-2;1-2
North Park;1-3;1-3
Elmhurst;0-0;0-0
Carroll;0-1;0-1
Millikin;0-3;0-3
Saturday's scores
Augustana 80, North Central 76
Wheaton 67, Millikin 58
North Park 78, Carthage 68
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (ppd.)
Tuesday's games
Carthage at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Wheaton at North Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
Millikin at Augustana, 7 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 7 p.m.
Carthage at Wheaton, 7 p.m.
North Park at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Elmhurst at Wheaton (ppd)
Saturday's games
Augustana at Millikin, 2 p.m.
Carroll at North Park, 2 p.m.
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
Wheaton at Elmhurst (ppd)
Women's basketball
Sunday's scores
Top 25
No. 3 UConn 100, No. 17 DePaul 67
No. 4 South Carolina 87, Alabama 63
No. 6 Stanford 74, Washington 48
No. 8 Texas A&M 60, No. 22 Georgia 48
No. 9 Baylor 85, Iowa State 77
No. 15 Kentucky 61, Missouri 55
No. 16 Indiana 79, Michigan State 67
No. 19 Arkansas 77, Auburn 67
No. 20 Tennessee 79, Florida 65
Area Div. I
Loyola Chicago 55, Southern Illinois 46
Missouri State 74, Valparaiso 73
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Maryland;8;1;12;2
Ohio State;6;1;10;1
Michigan;5;1;10;1
Indiana;8;2;10;4
Northwestern;7;3;9;3
Nebraska;7;4;9;5
Iowa;6;4;10;4
Michigan State;4;4;9;4
Minnesota;4;7;5;8
Penn State;3;6;6;7
Rutgers;1;3;5;3
Purdue;3;7;6;8
Wisconsin;1;11;4;11
Illinois;0;9;2;10
Sunday's scores
Penn State 80, Purdue 70
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57
Indiana 79, Michigan State 67
Iowa 94, Minnesota 68
Today's game
Ohio State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
Iowa at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State, 5 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
IOWA (10-4, 6-4) -- McKenna Warnock 4-8 2-2 2 11, Monika Czinano 11-14 1-1 3 23, Kate Martin 3-6 0-0 2 8, Caitlin Clark 7-16 5-6 3 22, Gabbie Marshall 4-7 1-1 0 11, Megan Meyer 1-2 2-2 0 4, Logan Cook 0-1 0-0 1 0, Tomi Taiwo 2-3 0-0 1 5, Sharon Goodman 3-3 2-2 2 8, Alexis Sevillian 0-0 0-0 1 0, Lauren Jenen 1-2 0-0 1 2. Totals 36-62 13-14 16 94
MINNESOTA (5-8, 4-7) -- Kadiatou Sissoko 4-15 0-0 2 9, Klarke Sconiers 2-8 1-2 1 5, Alexia Smith 3-6 0-0 2 6, Jasmine Powell 4-6 3-6 2 12, Sara Scalia 6-15 2-2 1 16, Kayla Mershon 1-2 0-0 2 2, Laura Bagwell Katalinich 3-9 2-3 2 8, Katie Borowicz 1-2 0-0 0 3, Caroline Strande 3-4 0-0 0 7, Grace Cumming 0-1 0-0 1 0, Erin Hedman 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 27-68 8-13 13 68
Iowa;21;26;28;19--94
Minnesota;17;24;8;19--68
3-point goals -- Iowa 9-25 (Clark 3-8, Martin 2-2, Marshall 2-5, Taiwo 1-2, Warnock 1-4, Meyer 0-1, Cook 0-1, Jensen 0-1); Minnesota 6-20 (Scalia 2-9, Borowicz 1-2, Strande 1-2, Powell 1-2, Sissoko 1-4, Cumming 0-1). Rebounds -- Iowa 38 (Warnock 10); Minnesota 35 (Sconiers 11). Assists -- Iowa 28 (Clark 11); Minnesota 17 (Powell 5). Turnovers -- Iowa 14 (Clark 5); Minnesota 17 (Powell 4). Blocks -- Iowa 2 (Czinano, Goodman); Minnesota 2 (Sconiers 2). Steals -- Iowa 12 (Martin 4); Minnesota 6 (Powell 3).
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57
ILLINOIS (2-10, 0-9) -- Kennedi Myles 0-5 1-5 5 1, Eva Rubin 1-3 0-0 4 2, J-Naya Ephraim 1-8 0-2 1 2, Jeanae Terry 8-18 11-13 4 28, Jada Peebles 6-15 1-1 0 15, Aaliyah McQueen 0-8 0-0 1 0, Aaliyah Nye 3-5 2-2 0 9, Lyric Robins 0-4 0-0 2 0, Solape Amusan 0-0 0-0 1 0, Erika Porter 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 19-66 15-23 18 57
WISCONSIN (4-11, 1-11) -- Imani Lewis 9-18 4-6 2 22, Sara Stapleton 1-3 1-3 3 3, Estella Moschukau 47 0-0 1 12, Julie Pospislova 2-9 0-0 5 5, Sydney Hilliard 8-15 2-2 2 18, Halle Douglass 2-6 1-2 3 6, Brooke Schramek 0-3 0-0 3 0, Tara Stauffacher 1-5 0-0 1 3, Alex Luehring 0-1 0-0 0 0, Kate Thompson 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 27-67 8-13 20 69
Illinois;17;5;16;21--57
Wisconsin;16;20;21;12--69
3-point goals -- Illinois 4-16 (Peebles 2-6, Terry 1-1, Nye 1-2, Ephraim 0-2, Robins 0-2, McQueen 0-3); Wisconsin 7-18 (Moschkau 4-5, Douglass 1-2, Stauffacher 1-3, Pospisilova 1-4, Schramek 0-1, Luehring 0-1, Hilliard 0-2). Rebounds -- Illinois 40 (Terry 8); Wisconsin 50 (Lewis 16). Assists -- Illinois 6 (Terry 2); Wisconsin 16 (Pospisilova 6). Turnovers -- Illinois 14 (Ephraim 4); Wisconsin 30 (Schramek 4). Blocks -- Illinois 2 (Rubin, Robins); Wisconsin 4 (Pospisilova 2). Steals -- Illinois 12 (Terry 5); Wisconsin 7 (Moschkau 3).
Baylor 85, Iowa State 77
BAYLOR (12-2, 7-1) -- NaLyssa Smith 6-14 8-8, Queen Egbo 3-9 2-2 4 8, DiDi Richards 3-7 6-6 4 12, Trinity Oliver 1-3 2-4 1 4, Moon Ursin 5-12 0-0 2 11, Caitlin Bickle 3-6 2-2 2 8, Hannah Gusters 0-0 0-0 1 0, Dijonai Carrington 7-15 1-2 3 17, Sarah Andrews 2-4 0-1 1 5. Totals 30-70 21-25 22 85
IOWA STATE (11-6, 7-3) -- Kristin Scott 3-6 4-4 3 13, Kylie Feuerbach 4-10 5-6 2 15, Emily Ryan 0-3 0-0 5 0, Lexi Donarski 2-7 4-4 2 8, Ashley Joens 6-22 10-10 2 25, Rae Johnson 2-3 0-0 1 5, Morgan Kane 0-0 0-0 1 0, Aubrey Joens 1-2 0-0 3 3, Madison Wise 3-3 0-0 1 8. Totals 21-56 23-24 20 77
Baylor;22;25;19;19--85
Iowa State;25;16;24;12--77
3-point goals -- Baylor 4-10 (Carrington 2-6, Ursin 1-1, Andrews 1-3); ISU 12-24 (Scott 3-4, As. Joens 3-9, Wise 2-2, Feuerbach 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Au. Joens 1-2, Ryan 0-1). Rebounds -- Baylor 51 (Ursin 15); ISU 26 (As. Joens 7). Assists -- Baylor 20 (Ursin 6); ISU 15 (Ryan 4, Johnson 4). Turnovers -- Baylor 15 (Egbo 6); ISU 14 (As. Joens 4). Blocks -- 2 (Richards, Oliver); ISU 7 (Scott 5). Steals -- Baylor 9 (Carrington 3); ISU 7 (Feuerbach 3)
CCIW standings
Team;Conf;Overall
North Park;3-0;3-0
Augustana;2-1;2-1
Millikin;2-1;2-1
Wheaton;2-1;2-1
Carroll;1-1;1-1
Elmhurst;1-1;1-1
Ill. Wesleyan:0-0;0-0
Carthage;0-2;0-2
North Central;0-4;0-4
Saturday's scores
Augustana 57, North Central 51
North Park 47, Carthage 40
Millikin 85, Wheaton 60
Elmhurst 65, Carroll 64
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (ppd.)
Today's game
Augustana at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Carroll at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
Augustana at Millikin, 7 p.m.
Carroll at North Park, 6 p.m.
Wheaton at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Millikin at Augustana, 2 p.m.
Elmhurst at Wheaton, 2 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 2 p.m.
North Park at Carroll, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Iowa 36, Illinois 6
125 – Spencer Lee (IA) pinned Justin Cardani, 2:26; 133 – Austin DeSanto (IA) major dec. Lucas Byrd, 18-6; 141 – Jaydin Eierman (IA) pinned Dylan Duncans, 6:08; 149 – Max Murin (IA) dec. Michael Carr, 3-1; 157 – Kaleb Young (IA) major dec. Johnny Mologousis, 13-4; 165 – Luke Odom (IL) dec. Joe Kelly, 10-6; 174 – Michael Kemerer (IA) major dec. D.J. Shannon, 10-2; 184 – Zach Braunagel (IL) dec. Jacob Warner, 3-1 (SV-1); 197 – Jacob Warner (IA) dec. Matt Wroblewski, 4-0; 285 – Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned Luke Luffman, 3:30. Records – Illinois 4-1, 4-1; Iowa 3-0, 3-0
Extra matches: 133 – Cullan Schriever (IA) major dec. We Rachal, 22-9; 149 – Christian Kanzler (IL) dec. Cobe Siebrecht, 5-4; 174 – Patrick Kennedy (IA) dec Trey Sizemore, 8-3; 197 – Isaiah Pettigrew (IL) dec. Connor Corbin, 3-2
Oklahoma State 16, Iowa State 15
125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OS) dec. Kysen Terukina, 6-4 (SV-1); 133 – Zach Redding (IS) dec. Reece Witcraft, 6-0; 141 – Ian Parker (IS) dec. Dusty Hone, 12-6; 149 – Boo Lewallen (OS) major dec. Ben Monroe 10-1; 157 – David Carr (IS) dec. Wyatt Sheets, 8-4; 165 – Travis Wittlake (OS) dec. Isaac Judge, 6-2; 174 – Julien Broderson (IS) dec. Anthony Montalvo, 4-1 (TB-1); 184 – Dakota Greer (OS) dec. Tate Battani, 6-2; 197 – A.J. Ferrari (OS) dec. Yonger Bastida, 5-2; 285 – Gannon Gremmel (IS) dec. Austin Harris, 6-2. Records – Oklahoma State 7-0, 3-0; Iowa State 6-2, 1-1
Augustana 22, Concordia (Wis.) 21
125 – Ellex Williams (A) won by forfeit; 133 – Trevor Boryla (A) major dec. Gabe Rodriguez, 16-6; 141 – Austin Vincent (C) tech. fall Matt Straus, 18-3 in 5:34; 149 – Lucas Regnier (C) dec. Danny Terronez, 11-7; 157 – Angel Cruz (A) dec. Quinn Hoopman, 5-1; 165 – Jack O’Donnell (C) pinned Neil O’Shaughnessy, 2:51; 174 – Alexandros Alexiades (C) dec. AJ Geraci, 7-6 (SV-1); 184 – Merrick O’Donnell (C) major dec. Dylan Messer, 19-5; 197 – Frankie Faasen (A) tech. fall Noah Hardy, 18-1 in 4:35; 285 – Daniel Skold (A) major dec. Reid McNeill, 9-0. Records – Concordia (Wis.) 4-1, 4-1; Augustana 2-2, 2-2
Augustana 54, Lakeland 0
125 – Ellex Williams (A) won by forfeit; 133 – Trevor Boryla (A) won by forfeit; 141 – Ben Gruenstein (A) dec. Tyler Salvino, 5-3 (SV-1); 149 – Alex Cruz (A) tech. fall Chris Jarka, 17-0 in 4:15; 157 – Chase Clark (A) won by forfeit; 165 – AJ Joyner (A) pinned David Aragon, 3:50; 174 – Frankie Paasen (A) won by forfeit; 184 – Dylan Messer (A) major dec. Matthew Crowley, 9-1; 197 – Deven Pearson (A) won by forfeit; 285 – Daniel Skold (A) pinned Garret Hunt, 4:41. Records – Lakeland 0=6. 0-6; Augustana 3-2, 3-2
Men's track
Illinois Wesleyan triangular
Team results
1. Augustana 112, 2. Millikin 95, 3. Illinois Wesleyan 80
Individual results
60 -- 1. Jackson Allen, Millikin, :07.11; 2. Connor McBride, Augustana, 07.17; 4. Ian Rothery, Augustana, :07.38
200 -- 1. Allen, Millikin, :22.78; 2. Rothery, Augustana, :23.16; 3. McBride, Augustana, :23.31
400 -- 1. Ethan Ruth, Illinois Wesleyan, :55.87; 2. Colin Stapleton, Augustana, :56.16; 3. Zach Vandagriff, Augustana, :57.47; 4. Dean Check, Augustana, :57.97
800 -- 1. Josh Teets, Augustana, 1:59.03; 3. Jacob Vowell, Augustana, 2:07.44; 4. Adam Schumacher, Augustana, 2:13.69
1 mile -- 1. Austin Bridgman, Millikin, 4:44.96; 2. Brady Johnson, Augustana, 4:54.07; 4. Jack Bathje, Augustana, 5:06.81
60 hurdles -- 1. Dalton Spencer, Millikin, :09.08; 4. Riley Smith, Augustana, :09.91
1600 relay -- 1. Millikin, 3:29.7; 3. Augustana B, 3:44.16
Pole vault -- 1. Kyle Baus, Augustana, 12-5.5; 2. Seth Rohr, Augustana, 12-5.5; 3. Derek Butts, Augustana, 12-5.5
Long jump -- 1. Ryan Thornton, Augustana, 21-10.75; 4. Mason Wright, Augustana, 21-2.5
Triple jump -- 1. Wright, Augustana, 45-2.5
Shot put -- 1. Zach Anderson, Illinois Wesleyan, 52-3.25; 3. Jacob Uhlmann, Augustana, 42-4; 4. Brett Kuras, Augustana, 42-2.25
Weight throw -- 1. Anderson, Illinois Wesleyan, 56-4.5; 3. Carson Eipers, Augustana, 46-10.25
Women's track
Illinois Wesleyan triangular
Team results
1. Millikin 108, 2. Illinois Wesleyan 102, 3. Augustana79
Individual results
60 -- 1. Addison Bendery, Illinois Wesleyan, :08.0; 2. Jayla Hathorn, Augustana, :08.08; 4. Amanda Peterson, Augustana, :08.33
200 -- 1. Bendery, Illinois Wesleyan, :26.37; 3. Hathorn, Augustana, :27.27; 4. Peterson, Augustana, :27.53
800-- 1. Rebekah Harden, Illinois Wesleyan, 2:23.18; 4. Kara Lotz, Augustana, 2:38.09
1 mile -- 1. Alyssa Ruiz, Millikin, 5:33.4; 2. Emma Odle, Augustana, 5:47.28; 3. Irais Tenorio, Augustana, 5:52.89
60 hurdles -- 1. Sofia Wajner, Augustana, :09.19
High jump -- 1. Kat Krebasch, Augustana, 4-10.25; 3. Kalli Majewski, Augustana, 4-6.25
Pole vault -- 1. Krebasch, Augustana, 10-11.75; 2. Jordan MacNeil, Augustana, 10-6; 3. Genevie Berryman, Augustana, 8-6.25
Triple jump -- 1. Lauren Wong, Illinois Wesleyan, 36-3; 3. Majewski, Augustana, 34-7.75
Shot put -- 1. Ayana Blair, Illinois Wesleyan, 42-9.75; 3. Nora Ansburg, Augustana, 34-7.5
Men's swimming
St. Ambrose 176, Coe 45
400 medley relay -- 1. St. Ambrose, 3:38.27 (Quincy Walker, Gabe Carlson, Nathan Kuszynski, Caleb Gaylor), 3:38.27; 2. St. Ambrose B, 3:39.09; 3. St. Ambrose C, 3:40.41
1650 freestyle -- 1. Grant Nelson, St. Ambrose, 17:14.42; 2. Leo Edwards, St. Ambrose, 17:55.11
200 freestyle -- 1. Justin Fales, St. Ambrose, 1:48.96; 2. Truitt Landolt, St. Ambrose, 1:53.94; 3. Tony Erramouspe, St. Ambrose, 2:01.86
50 freestyle -- 1. Rais Hassim, St. Ambrose, :21.57; 2. Gaylor, St. Ambrose, :21.75; 3. Petter Kolaas, St. Ambrose, :22.16
200 IM -- 1. Kuszynski, St. Ambrose, 2:02.57; 2. William Walker-Rozo, St. Ambrose, 2:03.49; 3. Logan Devereaux, St. Ambrose, 2:06.43
1-meter diving -- 1. Harrison Shanklin, St. Ambrose, 197.1
100 butterfly -- 1. Hassim, St. Ambrose, :53.24
100 freestyle -- 1. Victor Del Rio Foces, St. Ambrose, :48.6; 2. Ryan Warrick, St. Ambrose, :48.75; 3. Edwards, St. Ambrose, :48.77
100 backstroke -- 1. Garret Sims, St. Ambrose, :55.4; 2. Walker, St. Ambrose, :56.08; 3. David Hall, St. Ambrose, :57.11
500 freestyle -- 1. Kuszynski, St. Ambrose, 4:52.45; 2. Fales, St. Ambrose, 5:00.63; 3. Landolt, St. Ambrose, 5:20.9
100 breaststroke -- 1. Carlson, St. Ambrose, 1:03.1; 2. Carmelo Patti, St. Ambrose, 1:04.32; 3. Devereaux, St. Ambrose, 1:04.49
400 freestyle relay -- 1. St. Ambrose (Gaylor, Del Rio Foces, Hassim, Edwards), 3:11.63; 2. St. Ambrose B, 3:16.66
Wheaton 122, Augustana 71
200 medley relay -- 1. Wheaton, 1:36.87; 2. Augustana, 1:42.48
200 freestyle -- 1. Dawson Bremmer, Wheaton, 1:48.18; 3. Isaiah Valentine, Augustana, 1:50.85
50 freestyle -- 1. Jack Blumenfeld, Augustana, :21.73; 3. Nick Phillips, Augustana, :22.37
200 IM -- 1. Ethan Kile, Wheaton, 2:00.47; 3. Brett Keefe, Augustana, 2:10.46
100 butterfly -- 1. AJ Staiti, Wheaton, :53.69; 3. Jack Brandt, Augustana, :56.05
100 freestyle -- 1. Blumenfeld, Augustana, :47.6
100 backstroke -- 1. Phillips, Augustana, :54.39
500 freestyle -- 1. Abe Plimpton, Wheaton, 4:41.52; 3. Aidan McConkey, Augustana, 5:05.62
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Augustana (Phillips, Wolf, McConkey, Blumenfeld), 1:27.82
Women's swimming
Augustana 99, Wheaton 98
200 medley relay -- 1. Wheaton, 1:51.37; 2. Augustana, 1:51.4; 3. Augustana B, 1:53.9
200 freestyle -- 1. Liv White, Augustana, 2:02.19; 2. Dominique Valentine, Augustana, 2:03.24
50 freestyle -- 1. Aviana Zahara, Augustana, :24.99; 2. Isabelle Seten, Augustana, :25.29
200 IM -- 1. Priscilla Min, Wheaton, 2:13.76; 2. Lauren Raike, Augustana, 2:17.67; 3. Emily Martin, Augustana, 2:18.16
100 butterfly -- 1. Abby Rutledge, Wheaton, :57.4; 2. Valentine, Augustana, 1:02.71
100 freestyle -- 1. Kirsten Peters, Wheaton, :56.31; 3. Alicia Garcia, Augustana, :56.97
100 backstroke -- 1. Zahara, Augustana, 1:00.6; 3. Megan Frost, Augustana, 1:03.82
500 freestyle -- 1. Min, Wheaton, 5:21.65; 2. White, Augustana, 5:25.97; 3. Garcia, Augustana, 5:44.58
100 breaststroke -- 1. Abby Pardridge, Wheaton, 1:10.31; 3. Raike, Augustana, 1:11.3
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Wheaton, 1:40.97; 2. Augustana, 1:41.35
St. Ambrose 128, Coe 80
400 medley relay -- 1. St. Ambrose (Bethany Anderson, Molly Sullivan, Kelly Baughman, Molly Duehr), 4:14.61; 3. St. Ambrose B, 4:27.06
200 freestyle -- 1. Shannon Kelley, Coe, 2:05.0; 2. Emily Hartman, St. Ambrose, 2:06.55; 3. Sullivan, St. Ambrose, 2:10.68
50 freestyle -- 1. Darby Manternach, Coe, :26.0; 2. Audra Shoop, St. Ambrose, :26.56; 3. Shraddha Sudhir, St. Ambrose, :26.89
200 IM -- 1. Lauren Pio, Coe, 2:19.79; 2. Caitlin Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 2:24.51; 3. Tori Thorne, St. Ambrose, 2:34.91
1-meter diving -- 1. Taylor Madison, St. Ambrose, 258.9; 2
100 butterfly -- 1. Anderson, St. Ambrose, 1:01.23; 2. Baughman, St. Ambrose, 1:04.38
100 freestyle -- 1. Shoop, St. Ambrose, :59.86; 2. Delaney Janosek, St. Ambrose, 1:00.11
100 backstroke --1. Brooklyn Pottebaum, St. Ambrose, 1:04.13; 2. Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 1:06.02
500 freestyle -- 1. Duehr, St. Ambrose, 5:25.63; 3. Hartman, St. Ambrose, 5:52.58
3-meter diving -- 1. Megan Norris, Coe, 299.4; 2. Madison, St. Ambrose, 253.05
100 breaststroke -- 1. Kelley, Coe, 1:11.22; 2. Valentina Espinosa, St. Ambrose, 1:17.07; 3. Thorne, St. Ambrose, 1:17.78