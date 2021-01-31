 Skip to main content
COLLEGES
agate

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

Sunday's scores

Top 25

No. 6 Houston 70, SMU 48

No. 13 Ohio State 79, Michigan State 62

Area Div. I

Southern Illinois 71, Northern Iowa 68

Indiana State 60, Bradley 57

Drake 78, Illinois State 76 (OT)

Loyola Chicago 72, Missouri State 46

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;8;1;13;1

Illinois;7;3;11;5

Ohio State;8;4;14;4

Iowa;6;3;12;4

Wisconsin;7;4;13;5

Purdue;7;4;12;6

Rutgers;6;6;10;6

Indiana;4;5;9;7

Minnesota;4;6;11;6

Penn State;3;6;6;7

Maryland;3;7;9;8

Northwestern;3;8;6;9

Michigan State;2;6;8;6

Nebraska;0;5;4;8

Sunday's scores

Ohio State 79, Michigan State 62

Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56

Tuesday's games

Purdue at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Michigan at Northwestern (ppd.)

Thursday's games

Ohio State at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Friday's game

Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m.

CCIW

Team;Conf;Overall

Wheaton;3-0;3-0

Ill. Wesleyan:1-0;1-0

North Central;3-1;3-1

Carthage;2-1;2-1

Augustana;1-2;1-2

North Park;1-3;1-3

Elmhurst;0-0;0-0

Carroll;0-1;0-1

Millikin;0-3;0-3

Saturday's scores

Augustana 80, North Central 76

Wheaton 67, Millikin 58

North Park 78, Carthage 68

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (ppd.)

Tuesday's games

Carthage at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Wheaton at North Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Millikin at Augustana, 7 p.m.

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 7 p.m.

Carthage at Wheaton, 7 p.m.

North Park at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Elmhurst at Wheaton (ppd)

Saturday's games

Augustana at Millikin, 2 p.m.

Carroll at North Park, 2 p.m.

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

Wheaton at Elmhurst (ppd)

Women's basketball

Sunday's scores

Top 25

No. 3 UConn 100, No. 17 DePaul 67

No. 4 South Carolina 87, Alabama 63

No. 6 Stanford 74, Washington 48

No. 8 Texas A&M 60, No. 22 Georgia 48

No. 9 Baylor 85, Iowa State 77

No. 15 Kentucky 61, Missouri 55

No. 16 Indiana 79, Michigan State 67

No. 19 Arkansas 77, Auburn 67

No. 20 Tennessee 79, Florida 65

Area Div. I

Loyola Chicago 55, Southern Illinois 46

Missouri State 74, Valparaiso 73

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Maryland;8;1;12;2

Ohio State;6;1;10;1

Michigan;5;1;10;1

Indiana;8;2;10;4

Northwestern;7;3;9;3

Nebraska;7;4;9;5

Iowa;6;4;10;4

Michigan State;4;4;9;4

Minnesota;4;7;5;8

Penn State;3;6;6;7

Rutgers;1;3;5;3

Purdue;3;7;6;8

Wisconsin;1;11;4;11

Illinois;0;9;2;10

Sunday's scores

Penn State 80, Purdue 70

Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57

Indiana 79, Michigan State 67

Iowa 94, Minnesota 68

Today's game

Ohio State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Iowa at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan State, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa 94, Minnesota 68

IOWA (10-4, 6-4) -- McKenna Warnock 4-8 2-2 2 11, Monika Czinano 11-14 1-1 3 23, Kate Martin 3-6 0-0 2 8, Caitlin Clark 7-16 5-6 3 22, Gabbie Marshall 4-7 1-1 0 11, Megan Meyer 1-2 2-2 0 4, Logan Cook 0-1 0-0 1 0, Tomi Taiwo 2-3 0-0 1 5, Sharon Goodman 3-3 2-2 2 8, Alexis Sevillian 0-0 0-0 1 0, Lauren Jenen 1-2 0-0 1 2. Totals 36-62 13-14 16 94

MINNESOTA (5-8, 4-7) -- Kadiatou Sissoko 4-15 0-0 2 9, Klarke Sconiers 2-8 1-2 1 5, Alexia Smith 3-6 0-0 2 6, Jasmine Powell 4-6 3-6 2 12, Sara Scalia 6-15 2-2 1 16, Kayla Mershon 1-2 0-0 2 2, Laura Bagwell Katalinich 3-9 2-3 2 8, Katie Borowicz 1-2 0-0 0 3, Caroline Strande 3-4 0-0 0 7, Grace Cumming 0-1 0-0 1 0, Erin Hedman 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 27-68 8-13 13 68

Iowa;21;26;28;19--94

Minnesota;17;24;8;19--68

3-point goals -- Iowa 9-25 (Clark 3-8, Martin 2-2, Marshall 2-5, Taiwo 1-2, Warnock 1-4, Meyer 0-1, Cook 0-1, Jensen 0-1); Minnesota 6-20 (Scalia 2-9, Borowicz 1-2, Strande 1-2, Powell 1-2, Sissoko 1-4, Cumming 0-1). Rebounds -- Iowa 38 (Warnock 10); Minnesota 35 (Sconiers 11). Assists -- Iowa 28 (Clark 11); Minnesota 17 (Powell 5). Turnovers -- Iowa 14 (Clark 5); Minnesota 17 (Powell 4). Blocks -- Iowa 2 (Czinano, Goodman); Minnesota 2 (Sconiers 2). Steals -- Iowa 12 (Martin 4); Minnesota 6 (Powell 3).

Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57

ILLINOIS (2-10, 0-9) -- Kennedi Myles 0-5 1-5 5 1, Eva Rubin 1-3 0-0 4 2, J-Naya Ephraim 1-8 0-2 1 2, Jeanae Terry 8-18 11-13 4 28, Jada Peebles 6-15 1-1 0 15, Aaliyah McQueen 0-8 0-0 1 0, Aaliyah Nye 3-5 2-2 0 9, Lyric Robins 0-4 0-0 2 0, Solape Amusan 0-0 0-0 1 0, Erika Porter 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 19-66 15-23 18 57

WISCONSIN (4-11, 1-11) -- Imani Lewis 9-18 4-6 2 22, Sara Stapleton 1-3 1-3 3 3, Estella Moschukau 47 0-0 1 12, Julie Pospislova 2-9 0-0 5 5, Sydney Hilliard 8-15 2-2 2 18, Halle Douglass 2-6 1-2 3 6, Brooke Schramek 0-3 0-0 3 0, Tara Stauffacher 1-5 0-0 1 3, Alex Luehring 0-1 0-0 0 0, Kate Thompson 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 27-67 8-13 20 69

Illinois;17;5;16;21--57

Wisconsin;16;20;21;12--69

3-point goals -- Illinois 4-16 (Peebles 2-6, Terry 1-1, Nye 1-2, Ephraim 0-2, Robins 0-2, McQueen 0-3); Wisconsin 7-18 (Moschkau 4-5, Douglass 1-2, Stauffacher 1-3, Pospisilova 1-4, Schramek 0-1, Luehring 0-1, Hilliard 0-2). Rebounds -- Illinois 40 (Terry 8); Wisconsin 50 (Lewis 16). Assists -- Illinois 6 (Terry 2); Wisconsin 16 (Pospisilova 6). Turnovers -- Illinois 14 (Ephraim 4); Wisconsin 30 (Schramek 4). Blocks -- Illinois 2 (Rubin, Robins); Wisconsin 4 (Pospisilova 2). Steals -- Illinois 12 (Terry 5); Wisconsin 7 (Moschkau 3).

Baylor 85, Iowa State 77

BAYLOR (12-2, 7-1) -- NaLyssa Smith 6-14 8-8, Queen Egbo 3-9 2-2 4 8, DiDi Richards 3-7 6-6 4 12, Trinity Oliver 1-3 2-4 1 4, Moon Ursin 5-12 0-0 2 11, Caitlin Bickle 3-6 2-2 2 8, Hannah Gusters 0-0 0-0 1 0, Dijonai Carrington 7-15 1-2 3 17, Sarah Andrews 2-4 0-1 1 5. Totals 30-70 21-25 22 85

IOWA STATE (11-6, 7-3) -- Kristin Scott 3-6 4-4 3 13, Kylie Feuerbach 4-10 5-6 2 15, Emily Ryan 0-3 0-0 5 0, Lexi Donarski 2-7 4-4 2 8, Ashley Joens 6-22 10-10 2 25, Rae Johnson 2-3 0-0 1 5, Morgan Kane 0-0 0-0 1 0, Aubrey Joens 1-2 0-0 3 3, Madison Wise 3-3 0-0 1 8. Totals 21-56 23-24 20 77

Baylor;22;25;19;19--85

Iowa State;25;16;24;12--77

3-point goals -- Baylor 4-10 (Carrington 2-6, Ursin 1-1, Andrews 1-3); ISU 12-24 (Scott 3-4, As. Joens 3-9, Wise 2-2, Feuerbach 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Au. Joens 1-2, Ryan 0-1). Rebounds -- Baylor 51 (Ursin 15); ISU 26 (As. Joens 7). Assists -- Baylor 20 (Ursin 6); ISU 15 (Ryan 4, Johnson 4). Turnovers -- Baylor 15 (Egbo 6); ISU 14 (As. Joens 4). Blocks -- 2 (Richards, Oliver); ISU 7 (Scott 5). Steals -- Baylor 9 (Carrington 3); ISU 7 (Feuerbach 3)

CCIW standings

Team;Conf;Overall

North Park;3-0;3-0

Augustana;2-1;2-1

Millikin;2-1;2-1

Wheaton;2-1;2-1

Carroll;1-1;1-1

Elmhurst;1-1;1-1

Ill. Wesleyan:0-0;0-0

Carthage;0-2;0-2

North Central;0-4;0-4

Saturday's scores

Augustana 57, North Central 51

North Park 47, Carthage 40

Millikin 85, Wheaton 60

Elmhurst 65, Carroll 64

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (ppd.)

Today's game

Augustana at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Carroll at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Augustana at Millikin, 7 p.m.

Carroll at North Park, 6 p.m.

Wheaton at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Millikin at Augustana, 2 p.m.

Elmhurst at Wheaton, 2 p.m.

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 2 p.m.

North Park at Carroll, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Iowa 36, Illinois 6

125 – Spencer Lee (IA) pinned Justin Cardani, 2:26; 133 – Austin DeSanto (IA) major dec. Lucas Byrd, 18-6; 141 – Jaydin Eierman (IA) pinned Dylan Duncans, 6:08; 149 – Max Murin (IA) dec. Michael Carr, 3-1; 157 – Kaleb Young (IA) major dec. Johnny Mologousis, 13-4; 165 – Luke Odom (IL) dec. Joe Kelly, 10-6; 174 – Michael Kemerer (IA) major dec. D.J. Shannon, 10-2; 184 – Zach Braunagel (IL) dec. Jacob Warner, 3-1 (SV-1); 197 – Jacob Warner (IA) dec. Matt Wroblewski, 4-0; 285 – Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned Luke Luffman, 3:30. Records – Illinois 4-1, 4-1; Iowa 3-0, 3-0

Extra matches: 133 – Cullan Schriever (IA) major dec. We Rachal, 22-9; 149 – Christian Kanzler (IL) dec. Cobe Siebrecht, 5-4; 174 – Patrick Kennedy (IA) dec Trey Sizemore, 8-3; 197 – Isaiah Pettigrew (IL) dec. Connor Corbin, 3-2

Oklahoma State 16, Iowa State 15

125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OS) dec. Kysen Terukina, 6-4 (SV-1); 133 – Zach Redding (IS) dec. Reece Witcraft, 6-0; 141 – Ian Parker (IS) dec. Dusty Hone, 12-6; 149 – Boo Lewallen (OS) major dec. Ben Monroe 10-1; 157 – David Carr (IS) dec. Wyatt Sheets, 8-4; 165 – Travis Wittlake (OS) dec. Isaac Judge, 6-2; 174 – Julien Broderson (IS) dec. Anthony Montalvo, 4-1 (TB-1); 184 – Dakota Greer (OS) dec. Tate Battani, 6-2; 197 – A.J. Ferrari (OS) dec. Yonger Bastida, 5-2; 285 – Gannon Gremmel (IS) dec. Austin Harris, 6-2. Records – Oklahoma State 7-0, 3-0; Iowa State 6-2, 1-1

Augustana 22, Concordia (Wis.) 21

125 – Ellex Williams (A) won by forfeit; 133 – Trevor Boryla (A) major dec. Gabe Rodriguez, 16-6; 141 – Austin Vincent (C) tech. fall Matt Straus, 18-3 in 5:34; 149 – Lucas Regnier (C) dec. Danny Terronez, 11-7; 157 – Angel Cruz (A) dec. Quinn Hoopman, 5-1; 165 – Jack O’Donnell (C) pinned Neil O’Shaughnessy, 2:51; 174 – Alexandros Alexiades (C) dec. AJ Geraci, 7-6 (SV-1); 184 – Merrick O’Donnell (C) major dec. Dylan Messer, 19-5; 197 – Frankie Faasen (A) tech. fall Noah Hardy, 18-1 in 4:35; 285 – Daniel Skold (A) major dec. Reid McNeill, 9-0. Records – Concordia (Wis.) 4-1, 4-1; Augustana 2-2, 2-2

Augustana 54, Lakeland 0

125 – Ellex Williams (A) won by forfeit; 133 – Trevor Boryla (A) won by forfeit; 141 – Ben Gruenstein (A) dec. Tyler Salvino, 5-3 (SV-1); 149 – Alex Cruz (A) tech. fall Chris Jarka, 17-0 in 4:15; 157 – Chase Clark (A) won by forfeit; 165 – AJ Joyner (A) pinned David Aragon, 3:50; 174 – Frankie Paasen (A) won by forfeit; 184 – Dylan Messer (A) major dec. Matthew Crowley, 9-1; 197 – Deven Pearson (A) won by forfeit; 285 – Daniel Skold (A) pinned Garret Hunt, 4:41. Records – Lakeland 0=6. 0-6; Augustana 3-2, 3-2

Men's track

Illinois Wesleyan triangular

Team results

1. Augustana 112, 2. Millikin 95, 3. Illinois Wesleyan 80

Individual results

60 -- 1. Jackson Allen, Millikin, :07.11; 2. Connor McBride, Augustana, 07.17; 4. Ian Rothery, Augustana, :07.38

200 -- 1. Allen, Millikin, :22.78; 2. Rothery, Augustana, :23.16; 3. McBride, Augustana, :23.31

400 -- 1. Ethan Ruth, Illinois Wesleyan, :55.87; 2. Colin Stapleton, Augustana, :56.16; 3. Zach Vandagriff, Augustana, :57.47; 4. Dean Check, Augustana, :57.97

800 -- 1. Josh Teets, Augustana, 1:59.03; 3. Jacob Vowell, Augustana, 2:07.44; 4. Adam Schumacher, Augustana, 2:13.69

1 mile -- 1. Austin Bridgman, Millikin, 4:44.96; 2. Brady Johnson, Augustana, 4:54.07; 4. Jack Bathje, Augustana, 5:06.81

60 hurdles -- 1. Dalton Spencer, Millikin, :09.08; 4. Riley Smith, Augustana, :09.91

1600 relay -- 1. Millikin, 3:29.7; 3. Augustana B, 3:44.16

Pole vault -- 1. Kyle Baus, Augustana, 12-5.5; 2. Seth Rohr, Augustana, 12-5.5; 3. Derek Butts, Augustana, 12-5.5

Long jump -- 1. Ryan Thornton, Augustana, 21-10.75; 4. Mason Wright, Augustana, 21-2.5

Triple jump -- 1. Wright, Augustana, 45-2.5

Shot put -- 1. Zach Anderson, Illinois Wesleyan, 52-3.25; 3. Jacob Uhlmann, Augustana, 42-4; 4. Brett Kuras, Augustana, 42-2.25

Weight throw -- 1. Anderson, Illinois Wesleyan, 56-4.5; 3. Carson Eipers, Augustana, 46-10.25

Women's track

Illinois Wesleyan triangular

Team results

1. Millikin 108, 2. Illinois Wesleyan 102, 3. Augustana79

Individual results

60 -- 1. Addison Bendery, Illinois Wesleyan, :08.0; 2. Jayla Hathorn, Augustana, :08.08; 4. Amanda Peterson, Augustana, :08.33

200 -- 1. Bendery, Illinois Wesleyan, :26.37; 3. Hathorn, Augustana, :27.27; 4. Peterson, Augustana, :27.53

800-- 1. Rebekah Harden, Illinois Wesleyan, 2:23.18; 4. Kara Lotz, Augustana, 2:38.09

1 mile -- 1. Alyssa Ruiz, Millikin, 5:33.4; 2. Emma Odle, Augustana, 5:47.28; 3. Irais Tenorio, Augustana, 5:52.89

60 hurdles -- 1. Sofia Wajner, Augustana, :09.19

High jump -- 1. Kat Krebasch, Augustana, 4-10.25; 3. Kalli Majewski, Augustana, 4-6.25

Pole vault -- 1. Krebasch, Augustana, 10-11.75; 2. Jordan MacNeil, Augustana, 10-6; 3. Genevie Berryman, Augustana, 8-6.25

Triple jump -- 1. Lauren Wong, Illinois Wesleyan, 36-3; 3. Majewski, Augustana, 34-7.75

Shot put -- 1. Ayana Blair, Illinois Wesleyan, 42-9.75; 3. Nora Ansburg, Augustana, 34-7.5

Men's swimming

St. Ambrose 176, Coe 45

400 medley relay -- 1. St. Ambrose, 3:38.27 (Quincy Walker, Gabe Carlson, Nathan Kuszynski, Caleb Gaylor), 3:38.27; 2. St. Ambrose B, 3:39.09; 3. St. Ambrose C, 3:40.41

1650 freestyle -- 1. Grant Nelson, St. Ambrose, 17:14.42; 2. Leo Edwards, St. Ambrose, 17:55.11

200 freestyle -- 1. Justin Fales, St. Ambrose, 1:48.96; 2. Truitt Landolt, St. Ambrose, 1:53.94; 3. Tony Erramouspe, St. Ambrose, 2:01.86

50 freestyle -- 1. Rais Hassim, St. Ambrose, :21.57; 2. Gaylor, St. Ambrose, :21.75; 3. Petter Kolaas, St. Ambrose, :22.16

200 IM -- 1. Kuszynski, St. Ambrose, 2:02.57; 2. William Walker-Rozo, St. Ambrose, 2:03.49; 3. Logan Devereaux, St. Ambrose, 2:06.43

1-meter diving -- 1. Harrison Shanklin, St. Ambrose, 197.1

100 butterfly -- 1. Hassim, St. Ambrose, :53.24

100 freestyle -- 1. Victor Del Rio Foces, St. Ambrose, :48.6; 2. Ryan Warrick, St. Ambrose, :48.75; 3. Edwards, St. Ambrose, :48.77

100 backstroke -- 1. Garret Sims, St. Ambrose, :55.4; 2. Walker, St. Ambrose, :56.08; 3. David Hall, St. Ambrose, :57.11

500 freestyle -- 1. Kuszynski, St. Ambrose, 4:52.45; 2. Fales, St. Ambrose, 5:00.63; 3. Landolt, St. Ambrose, 5:20.9

100 breaststroke -- 1. Carlson, St. Ambrose, 1:03.1; 2. Carmelo Patti, St. Ambrose, 1:04.32; 3. Devereaux, St. Ambrose, 1:04.49

400 freestyle relay -- 1. St. Ambrose (Gaylor, Del Rio Foces, Hassim, Edwards), 3:11.63; 2. St. Ambrose B, 3:16.66

Wheaton 122, Augustana 71

200 medley relay -- 1. Wheaton, 1:36.87; 2. Augustana, 1:42.48

200 freestyle -- 1. Dawson Bremmer, Wheaton, 1:48.18; 3. Isaiah Valentine, Augustana, 1:50.85

50 freestyle -- 1. Jack Blumenfeld, Augustana, :21.73; 3. Nick Phillips, Augustana, :22.37

200 IM -- 1. Ethan Kile, Wheaton, 2:00.47; 3. Brett Keefe, Augustana, 2:10.46

100 butterfly -- 1. AJ Staiti, Wheaton, :53.69; 3. Jack Brandt, Augustana, :56.05

100 freestyle -- 1. Blumenfeld, Augustana, :47.6

100 backstroke -- 1. Phillips, Augustana, :54.39

500 freestyle -- 1. Abe Plimpton, Wheaton, 4:41.52; 3. Aidan McConkey, Augustana, 5:05.62

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Augustana (Phillips, Wolf, McConkey, Blumenfeld), 1:27.82

Women's swimming

Augustana 99, Wheaton 98

200 medley relay -- 1. Wheaton, 1:51.37; 2. Augustana, 1:51.4; 3. Augustana B, 1:53.9

200 freestyle -- 1. Liv White, Augustana, 2:02.19; 2. Dominique Valentine, Augustana, 2:03.24

50 freestyle -- 1. Aviana Zahara, Augustana, :24.99; 2. Isabelle Seten, Augustana, :25.29

200 IM -- 1. Priscilla Min, Wheaton, 2:13.76; 2. Lauren Raike, Augustana, 2:17.67; 3. Emily Martin, Augustana, 2:18.16

100 butterfly -- 1. Abby Rutledge, Wheaton, :57.4; 2. Valentine, Augustana, 1:02.71

100 freestyle -- 1. Kirsten Peters, Wheaton, :56.31; 3. Alicia Garcia, Augustana, :56.97

100 backstroke -- 1. Zahara, Augustana, 1:00.6; 3. Megan Frost, Augustana, 1:03.82

500 freestyle -- 1. Min, Wheaton, 5:21.65; 2. White, Augustana, 5:25.97; 3. Garcia, Augustana, 5:44.58

100 breaststroke -- 1. Abby Pardridge, Wheaton, 1:10.31; 3. Raike, Augustana, 1:11.3

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Wheaton, 1:40.97; 2. Augustana, 1:41.35

St. Ambrose 128, Coe 80

400 medley relay -- 1. St. Ambrose (Bethany Anderson, Molly Sullivan, Kelly Baughman, Molly Duehr), 4:14.61; 3. St. Ambrose B, 4:27.06

200 freestyle -- 1. Shannon Kelley, Coe, 2:05.0; 2. Emily Hartman, St. Ambrose, 2:06.55; 3. Sullivan, St. Ambrose, 2:10.68

50 freestyle -- 1. Darby Manternach, Coe, :26.0; 2. Audra Shoop, St. Ambrose, :26.56; 3. Shraddha Sudhir, St. Ambrose, :26.89

200 IM -- 1. Lauren Pio, Coe, 2:19.79; 2. Caitlin Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 2:24.51; 3. Tori Thorne, St. Ambrose, 2:34.91

1-meter diving -- 1. Taylor Madison, St. Ambrose, 258.9; 2

100 butterfly -- 1. Anderson, St. Ambrose, 1:01.23; 2. Baughman, St. Ambrose, 1:04.38

100 freestyle -- 1. Shoop, St. Ambrose, :59.86; 2. Delaney Janosek, St. Ambrose, 1:00.11

100 backstroke --1. Brooklyn Pottebaum, St. Ambrose, 1:04.13; 2. Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 1:06.02

500 freestyle -- 1. Duehr, St. Ambrose, 5:25.63; 3. Hartman, St. Ambrose, 5:52.58

3-meter diving -- 1. Megan Norris, Coe, 299.4; 2. Madison, St. Ambrose, 253.05

100 breaststroke -- 1. Kelley, Coe, 1:11.22; 2. Valentina Espinosa, St. Ambrose, 1:17.07; 3. Thorne, St. Ambrose, 1:17.78

400 freestyle relay -- 1. St. Ambrose (Duehr, Baughman, Anderson, Shoop), 3:50.0; 2. St. Ambrose B, 3:56.08

