Football
Big Ten
West Division
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Purdue;2;0;2;0
Northwestern;2;0;2;0
Wisconsin;1;0;1;0
Nebraska;0;1;0;1
Illinois;0;2;0;2
Iowa;0;2;0;2
Minnesota;0;2;0;2
East Division
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Indiana;2;0;2;0
Ohio State;2;0;2;0
Maryland;1;1;1;1
Michigan;1;1;1;1
Michigan State;1;1;1;1
Rutgers;1;1;1;1
Penn State;0;2;0;2
Saturday's games
Michigan State at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1
Nebraska at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
Maryland at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Rutgers at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Purdue at Wisconsin, canceled
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Iowa State;4;1;4;2
Kansas State;4;1;4;2
Oklahoma State;3;1;4;1
Oklahoma;3;2;4;2
Texas;3;2;4;2
West Virginia;3;2;4;2
TCU;2;3;2;3
Baylor;1;3;1;3
Texas Tech;1;4;2;4
Kansas;0;5;0;6
Saturday's games
Baylor at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1
West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., WQAD
Kansas at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Texas Tech at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 3 p.m., KLJB
Wednesday's games
Kent State 27, Eastern Michigan 23
Western Michigan 58, Akron 13
Buffalo 49, Northern Illinois 30
Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27
Miami (OH) 38, Ball State 31
Bowling Green at Toledo, late
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!