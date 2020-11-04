 Skip to main content
COLLEGES
COLLEGES

Football

Big Ten

West Division

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Purdue;2;0;2;0

Northwestern;2;0;2;0

Wisconsin;1;0;1;0

Nebraska;0;1;0;1

Illinois;0;2;0;2

Iowa;0;2;0;2

Minnesota;0;2;0;2

East Division

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Indiana;2;0;2;0

Ohio State;2;0;2;0

Maryland;1;1;1;1

Michigan;1;1;1;1

Michigan State;1;1;1;1

Rutgers;1;1;1;1

Penn State;0;2;0;2

Saturday's games

Michigan State at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1

Nebraska at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

Maryland at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Rutgers at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Purdue at Wisconsin, canceled

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Iowa State;4;1;4;2

Kansas State;4;1;4;2

Oklahoma State;3;1;4;1

Oklahoma;3;2;4;2

Texas;3;2;4;2

West Virginia;3;2;4;2

TCU;2;3;2;3

Baylor;1;3;1;3

Texas Tech;1;4;2;4

Kansas;0;5;0;6

Saturday's games

Baylor at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1

West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., WQAD

Kansas at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Texas Tech at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 3 p.m., KLJB

Wednesday's games

Kent State 27, Eastern Michigan 23

Western Michigan 58, Akron 13

Buffalo 49, Northern Illinois 30

Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27

Miami (OH) 38, Ball State 31

Bowling Green at Toledo, late

