Men's basketball
Sunday's results
Big Ten
Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56
Area Division I
Southern Illinois 66, Drake 49
Loyola Chicago 62, Illinois State 50
Women's basketball
Sunday's results
Top 25
No. 3 Stanford 61, No. 8 Oregon State 58
No. 4 UConn 92, Tulsa 34
No. 5 Louisville 74, North Carolina 67
No. 6 Oregon 105, California 55
No. 9 N.C. State 59, Wake Forest 45
LSU 65, No. 11 Kentucky 59
No. 12 Texas A&M 69, Florida 42
No. 14 DePaul 80, Butler 65
No. 18 Arizona State 65, Washington State 56
No. 21 Arizona 66, Washington 58
No. 22 Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78
No. 23 Arkansas 100, Vanderbilt 66
No. 25 South Dakota 83, South Dakota State 48
Big Ten
Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78
Ohio State 77, Illinois 47
Minnesota 72, Purdue 59
Northwestern 85, Penn State 59
Nebraska 74, Michigan 71
Big 12
Texas 71, Kansas State 63
Iowa State 64, Oklahoma State 63
TCU 82, Oklahoma 63
Area Division I
Loyola Chicago 69, Illinois State 64
Bradley 75, Valparaiso 61
Northern Iowa 73, Indiana State 43
Drake 108, Evansville 44
Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78
IOWA (15-3, 6-1) -- Amanda Ollinger 2-7 1-2 2 5, Monika Czinano 8-9 4-5 2 20, Makenzie Meyer 6-9 6-6 4 22, Alexis Sevillian 0-4 2-2 0 2, Kathleen Doyle 8-14 4-6 3 21, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0 0, McKenna Warnock 3-9 0-1 1 6, Gabbie Marshall 2-4 0-0 0 4, Kate Martin 2-3 0-0 1 5, Logan Cook 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 31-59 17-22 13 85
WISCONSIN (9-9, 1-6) -- Abby Laszewski 7-15 0-1 1 14, Imani Lewis 7-14 4-6 3 18, Kendra Van Leeuwen 3-6 0-0 2 7, Niya Beverly 7-14 0-0 2 16, Sydney Hilliard 4-9 1-4 3 9, Suzanne Gilreath 3-4 0-0 0 9, Julie Pospisilova 1-3 0-0 3 3, Tara Stauffacher 1-1 0-0 2 2, Diamond Bragg 0-0 0-0 2 0, Alex Luehring 0-0 0-0 0 0, Sydney Mathiason 0-0 0-0 0 0, Kara Crowley 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 33-66 5-11 18 78
Iowa;19;16;27;23;--;85
Wisconsin;27;23;11;17;--;78
3-point goals -- Iowa 6-19 (Meyer 4-6, Martin 1-2, Doyle 1-3, Marshall 0-1, Sevillian 0-2, Warnock 0-5); Wisconsin 7-18 (Gilreath 3-4, Beverley 2-6, Pospisilova 1-2, Van Leeuwen 1-2, Hilliard 0-4). Rebounds -- Iowa 28 (Ollinger 9); Wisconsin 37 (Laszewski 12). Assists -- Iowa 20 (Meyer 6, Doyle 6); Wisconsin 18 (Beverley 7). Turnovers -- Iowa 10 (Doyle 3); Wisconsin 14 (Lewis 5, Van Leeuwen 5). Blocks -- Iowa 4 (Ollinger 2); Wisconsin 3 (Laszewski, Lewis, Pospisilova). Steals -- Iowa 8 (Meyer 3); Wisconsin 4 (Lewis 2). A -- 6,460
Ohio State 77, Illinois 47
ILLINOIS (10-8, 1-6) -- Mackenzie Blazek 0-1 0-0 3 0, Kennedi Myles 6-14 0-0 1 12, J-Naya Ephraim 0-0 0-0 1 0, Brandi Beasley 2-10 0-0 2 3, Petra Holesinska 2-11 1-2 2 6, Cierra Rice 2-5 0-0 1 4, Jeanae Terry 2-9 0-1 4 5, Courtney Joens 0-2 1-2 2 1, Ali Andrews 5-8 0-0 2 14, Lyric Robbins 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 19-61 2-5 18 47
OHIO STATE (11-7, 4-3) -- Dorka Juhasz 3-10 1-2 1 8, Aaliyah Patty 0-0 2-2 1 2, Madison Greene 4-7 0-0 3 11, Jacy Sheldon 3-7 2-2 2 10, Braxtin Miller 0-3 0-0 2 0, Janai Crooms 2-5 0-1 2 4, Rebeka Mikulasikova 3-6 5-6 1 3, Kierstan Bell 7-11 2-2 0 2, Aixa Wone Aranaz 0-1 2-2 2 2, Kaelynn Satterfield 4-4 0-1 2 9. Totals 26-54 14-18 16 77
Illinois;14;12;11;10;--;47
Ohio State;16;16;19;26;--;77
3-point goals -- Illinois 7-25 (Andrews 4-7, Terry 1-4, Beasley 1-4, Holesinska 1-6, Joens 0-1, Robins 0-1, Rice 0-2); Ohio State 11-22 (Greene 3-4, Bell 3-6, Sheldon 2-2, Satterfield 1-1, Mikulasikova 1-1, Juhasz 1-4, Crooms 0-1, Aranaz 0-1). Rebounds -- Illinois 33 (Myles 11); Ohio State 42 (Bell 8). Assists -- Illinois 12 (Beasley 6); Ohio State 11 (Miller 3). Turnovers -- Illinois 15 (Myles 5); Ohio State 13 (Juhasz 2, Greene 2, Miller 2, Mikulasikova 2, Bell 2). Blocks -- Illinois 0; Ohio State 4 (Crooms 3). Steals -- Illinois 4 (Myles 3); Ohio State 5 (Sheldon 2). Technical fouls -- Ephraim, Crooms. A -- 5,413
Iowa State 64, Oklahoma State 63
IOWA STATE (10-6, 2-3) -- Kristin Scott 6-11 1-1 17, Jade Thurmon 3-11 4-5 10, Adriana Camber 1-3 0-0 3, Ashley Joens 5-15 6-7 17, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 1-6 0-0 2, Rae Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Wise 1-4 0-0 2, Ines Nezerwa 5-8 1-1 111, Morgan Kane 1-1 0-0 2, Nia Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-14 64
OKLAHOMA STATE (11-6, 2-3) -- Natasha Mack 1-4 0-0 2, Vivian Gray 5-12 2-2 12, Micah Dennis 1-4 0-0 2, Lauren Fields 1-5 2-2 4, Clitan de Sousa 2-5 0-2 4, Kassidy De Lapp 8-13 5-6 21, Ja'Mee Asberry 4-15 2-3 12, Bryn Gerlich 0-2 0-0 0, Bigue Sarr 1-1 0-0 2, Abbie Winchester 1-2 0-0 2, Sara Rodrigues 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-64 11-15 63
Iowa State;13;12;23;16;--;64
Oklahoma State;16;18;13;16;--;63
Three-point goals -- ISU 6-14 (Scott 4-5, Camber 1-2, Joens 1-1, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-2, Wise 0-2, Nezerwa 0-1, Thurmon 0-1); OSU 2-18 (Asberry 2-9, Fields 0-3, Gray 0-2, de Sousa 0-2, Dennis 0-1). Rebounds -- ISU 42 (Joens 10, Scott 5, Thurmon 5, Wise 5); OSU 37 (De Lapp 9, Gray 4, Fields 4, de Sousa 4, Winchester 4). Assists -- ISU 6 (Thurmon 2, Joens 2); OSU 14 (Fields 4, Asberry 3). Steals -- ISU 4 (Camber, Espenmiller-McGraw, Johnson, Nezerwa); OUS 9 (Fields 2, Asberry 2). Blocks -- ISU 2 (Scott, Camber); OSU 12 (De Lapp 5). Turnovers -- ISU 19 (Joens 4); OSU 13 (De Lapp 4). Team fouls -- ISU 15; OSU 21. Fouled out -- ISU (none); OSU (Winchester).
UNI 73, Indiana State 43
INDIANA STATE (2-16, 0-6) -- Hattie Westerfeld 0-1 0-0 0, Jamyra McChristine 3-11 1-1 7, Sommer Pitzer 1-4 0-0 2, Marie Hunter 2-8 0-0 4, Del'Janae Williams 3-12 1-2 8, Adrian Folks 2-6 0-3 4, Caitlin Anderson 1-7 4-6 6, Jasmine Elder 2-5 0-0 5, Pearl Dean 0-2 1-2 1, Alyssa Robben 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 17-59 7-14 43
UNI (11-5, 3-2) -- Bre Gunnels 4-6 3-5 11, Cynthia Wolf 5-8 3-6 14, Karli Rucker 1-7 1-2 3, Nicole Kroeger 3-7 2-2 10, Rose Simon-Ressler 5-5 1-1 13, Kam Finley 2-7 2-2 6, Kristina Cavey 1-5 3-4 5, Heidi Hillyard 1-1 0-0 2, Abby Gerrits 2-7 0-0 5, Cailyn Morgan 0-3 2-2 2, Kiana Barney 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 17-24 73
Indiana State;6;7;14;16;--;43
UNI;12;19;21;21;--;73
Three-point goals -- ISU 2-7 (Williams 1-3, Elder 1-2, Pitzer 0-1, Hunter 0-1); UNI 6-24 (Kroeger 2-5, Simon-Ressler 2-2, Wolf 1-3, Gerrits 1-3, Rucker 0-3, Finley 0-3, Morgan 0-2, Barney 0-2, Cavey 0-1). Rebounds -- ISU 35 (McChristine 9, Folks 7); UNI 52 (Wolf 13, Cavey 5, Gunnels 5). Assists -- ISU 6 (Pitzer 2, Elder 2); UNI 12 (Rucker 5). Steals -- ISU 4 (Anderson 2); UNI 4 (Hillyard). Blocks -- ISU 2 (Hunter, Williams); UNI 2 (Gunnels, Hillyard). Turnovers -- ISU 12 (Pitzer 3); UNI 13 (Gunnels 3). Team fouls -- ISU 24; UNI 11. Fouled out -- ISU (McChristine); UNI (none).
Wrestling
Ohio State 28, Illinois 6
125 -- Justin Cardani (IL) de. Malik Heinselman, 8-6 (SV-1); 133 -- Travis Piotrowski (IL) dec. Jordan Decatur, 6-2; 141 -- Luke Pletcher (OS) dec. Dylan Duncan, 12-5; 149 -- Sammy Sasso (OS) major dec. Mousa Jodeh, 13-3; 157 -- Elijah Cleary (OS) dec. Eric Barone, 4-3 (TB-1); 165 -- Ethan Smith (OS) dec. Danny Braunagel, 3-1; 174 -- Kaleb Romero (OS) dec. Joey Gunther, 6-3; 184 -- Rocky Jordan (OS) dec. Zac Braunagel, 6-4; 197 -- Kolllin Moore (OS) pinned Matt Wroblewski, 3:35; 285 -- Gary Traub (OS) dec. Luke Luffman, 11-4.
Mike Duroe Invitational
Team results
1. Wisconsin-LaCrosse 165.5, 2. Coe 141.5, 3. Wisconsin-Platteville 141.5, 4. Loras 137.5, 5. Cornell 127, 6. Augustana 79.5, 7. University of the Ozarks 67, 8. Lakeland 2.5
Augustana results
First place -- 149, Freddy Terranova, Augustana, tech. fall Alex Cruz, Augustana, 16-0
Third place -- 125, Alex Friddle, Coe, dec. Ellex Willliams, Augustana, 8-4
Fifth place -- 157, Matt Connelly, Loras, major dec. Chase Clark, Augustana, 14-3
Seventh place -- 133, Ben Gruenstein, Augustana, pinned Daniel Joe Shaw, Cornell, 0:59; 184, Triston Richardson, Augustana, pinned Kyle Wolf, Wisconsin-Platteville, 4:19
Men's track
Monmouth Invitational
No team scores kept
Individual results
1-mile run -- 1. Karsten Zielinski, Augustana, 4:39.26; 2. Cameron Shotton, Augustana, 4:39.96; 6. Carl Schoenfield, Augustana, 4:44.65
60 hurdles -- 1. Payton Holmes, Millikin, :08.62; 2. Judd Anderson, Augustana, :08.66
60 -- 1. Michael Johnson, Augustana, :06.83
600 -- 1. Josh Teets, Augustana, 1:25.14; 2. Michael Gille, Augustana, 1:26.15; 4. Nick Harvey, Augustana, 1:27.35; 6. Anthony Brown, Augustana, 1:30.08
300 -- 1. Jackson Allen, Millikin, :35.81; 2. Ian Rothery, Augustana, :36.44; 3. Bradley Kohler, Augustana, :36.56
200 -- 1. Johnson, Augustana, :22.65
3000 -- 1. Griff Morrill, Monmouth, 9:08.46; 5. Schoenfield, Augustana, 9:25.94; 6. Marco Alanis, Augustana, 9:29.81
1600 relay -- 1. Millikin, 2:41.8; 3. Augustana, 3:29.97; 6. Augustana C, 3:46.82
Shot put -- 1. Josh Mathis, Augustana, 16.4; 3. Jack Currie, Augustana, 14.56
Triple jump -- 1. David Burgess, Carroll, 13.69; 2. Mason Wright, Augustana, 13.61
Pole vault -- 1. Reed Wilson, Monmouth, 4.25; 2. Seth Rohr, Augustana, 3.95
Women's track
Monmouth Invitational
No team scores kept
Individual results
Distance medley -- 1. Augustana (Atzin Parra, Kara Lotz, Lexi Bennis, Jill Humecke), 13:21.44
1-mile run -- 1. Karlee Larson, Carroll, 5:19.67; 4. Katie Johnson, Augustana, 5:39.81
60 hurdles -- 1. Sofia Wajner, Augustana, :09.43
60 -- 1. Andrea Hyde, Illinois College, :07.81; 5. Amanda Peterson, Augustana, :08.27
400 -- 1. Hailey Wimberly, Millikin, :59.27; 2. Katie Eastburn, Augustana, :59.51
600 -- 1. Morgan Powers, Millikin, 1:41.04; 4. Bennis, Augustana, 1:47.53
800 -- 1. Megan Van Harn, William Wood, 2:32.46; 2. Irais Tenorio, Augustana, 2:34.33
3000 -- 1. Sofia Briggs, Augustana, 11:10.87
1600 relay -- 1. Augustana (Wajner, Eastburn, Peterson, Madi Glatz), 4:08.55; 5. Augustana C, 4:28.46
Long jump -- 1. Kayla Bushey, unattached, 5.72; 6. Renee Blake, Augustana, 4.8
Triple jump -- 1. Bushey, unattached, 12.16; 2. Blake, Augustana, 10.47; 5. Emma Wiegmann, Augustana, 9.40
High jump -- 1. Hannah Ehlinger, William Wood, 1.6; 2. Kat Krebasch, Augustana, 1.55
Pole vault -- 1. Madilyn Smith, Augustana, 3.35; 2. Jordan MacNeil, Augustana, 3.2; 4. Zaina Rumbolz, Augustana, 3.05; 5. Brooke Ziegenhorn, Augustana, 3.05; 6. Marjolein Klaren, Augustana, 2.9
Men's swimming
Grinnell Invitational
Team results
1. Grinnell 1,829.5; 2. Augustana 761.5; 3. Nebraska Wesleyan 614; 4. Luther 605; 5. Coe 600; 6. Simpson 24
Individual results
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Grinnell, 1:27.5; 2. Augustana, 1:28.38; 6. Augustana B, 1:33.09
100 backstroke -- 1. Kaleb Donels, Coe, :54.25; 2. Greg Roskowic, Augustana, :54.42; 4. Aidan McConkey, Augustana, :55.48
100 breaststroke -- 1. Enrique Valero Ying, Grinnell, 2:06.87; 6. Brett Keefe, Augustana, 2:17.43
100 freestyle -- 1. Matas Maksimaitis, Grinnell, :48.36; 2. Jack Blumenfeld, Augustana, :48.61; 4. Jeremy Wolf, Augustana, :48.94; 8. Adam Smith, Augustana,:49.68
200 butterfly -- 1. Mitchell Sevier, Grinnell, 1:58.89; 4. Isaiah Valentine, Augustana, 2:05.98
100 IM -- 1. Keefe, Augustana, :56.25; 3. Souhail Rhafiri, Augustana, :57.56; 6. Smith, Augustana, :58.98; 8. Evan Juarez, Augustana, 1:01.2; 10. Wolf, Augustana, 1:01.99
800 freestyle relay -- 1. Luther, 7:25.09; 2. Augustana, 7:30.72; 5. Augustana B, 8:10.14
400 medley relay -- 1. Grinnell, 3:36.18; 3. Augustana, 3:40.72
200 medley relay -- 1. Grinnell, 1:38.2; 3. Augustana, 1:40.04
200 freestyle -- 1. Albert Ford, Grinnell, 1:47.19; 3. Blumenfeld, Augustana, 1:49.1; 5. Wolf, Augustana, 1:49.94
100 butterfly -- 1. Sevier, Grinnell, :52.89; 5. Roskowic, Augustana, :54.86; 10. Valentine, Augustana, :56.12
100 breaststroke -- 1. Valero Ying, Grinnell, :59.09; 4. Keefe, Augustana, 1:01.44; 9. Rhafiri, Augustana, 1:03.69
100 backstroke -- 1. Sam Trofholz, Nebraska Wesleyan, 1:59.52; 7. Charlie Young, Augustana, 2:06.98; 8. McConkey, Augustana, 2:08.28
50 freestyle -- 1. Ford, Grinnell, :22.05; 2. Smith, Augustana, :22.19; 3. Blumenfeld, Augustana, :22.34; 6. Wolf, Augustana, :22.45
1650 freestyle -- 1. Bert Wang, Grinnell, 17:14.84; 9. Connor Bullard, Augustana, 18:35.56
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Augustana (Valentine, Smith, Blumenfeld, Wolf), 3:14.82
Women's swimming
Grinnell Invitational
Team results
1. Grinnell 1,240; 2. St. Catherine, 1,071; 3. Augustana 738; 4. Coe 398; 5. Nebraska-Kearney 397; 6. Luther 340; 7. Nebraska Wesleyan 334; 8. St. Mary (Minn.) 248; 9. Simpson 79
Individual results
200 freestyle relay -- 1. St. Catherine, 1:37.43; 5. Augustana, 1:45.38
200 IM -- 1. Maggie Menso, St. Catherine, 2:08.51; 9. Gabby Ainsworth, Augustana, 2:22.37
500 freestyle -- 1. Molly McMahon, St. Catherine, 5:14.66; 6. Madelynn Marunde, Augustana, 5:28.54; 7. Dominque Valentine, Augustana, 5:34.34; 10. Alicia Garcia, Augustana, 5:40.79
100 backstroke -- 1. Aviana Zahara, Augustana, :59.45; 6. Megan Frost, Augustana, 1:04.39
100 breaststroke -- 1. Jordyn Wentzel, St. Catherine, 2:15.28; 6. Marunde, Augustana, 2:36.86
100 freestyle -- 1. Menso, St. Catherine, :52.94; 3. Zahara, Augustana, :54.26; 4. Isabelle Seten, Augustana, :55.7; 5. Ainsworth, Augustana, :56.87; 6. Maddie McFarland, Augustana, :56.68; 8. Megan Frost, Augustana, :56.84
200 butterfly -- 1. Marguerite Devine-Mraz, Grinnell, 2:19.01; 2. Valentine, Augustana, 2:19.39
100 IM -- 1. Emily Jacobson, St. Mary, 1:02.08; 4. Lauren Raike, Augustana, 1:03.04
800 freestyle relay -- 1. Augustana (Marunde, Valentine, Garcia, McFarland), 8:22.61; 6. Augustana B, 9:22.02
400 medley relay -- 1. St. Catherine, 3:58.31; 3. Augustana, 4:10.13
200 medley relay -- 1. St. Catherine, 1:45.83; 3. Augustana, 1:51.88
200 freestyle -- 1. Menso, St. Catherine, 1:52.76; 3. McFarland, Augustana, 2:02.8; 6. Garcia, Augustana, 2:06.31; 9. Frost, Augustana, 2:09.53
100 butterfly -- 1. Amelia Baxley, St. Catherine, :58.84; 7. Ainsworth, Augustana, 1:02.39; 8. Valentine, Augustana, 1:02.71
100 breaststroke -- 1. Jordyn Wentzel, St. Catherine, 1:01.64; 3. Marunde, Augustana, 1:11.37; 4. Raike, Augustana, 1:12.05
200 backstroke -- 1. Annie Voss, St. Catherine, 2:10.03; 5. McFarland, Augustana, 2:16.13
50 freestyle -- 1. Wentzel, St. Catherine, :23.94; 3. Zahara, Augustana, :24.99; 6. Seten, Augustana, :25.16; 10. Ainsworth, Augustana, :25.9
1650 freestyle -- 1. Kailee Sunada, St. Mary's, 18:36.62; 2. Marunde, Augustana, 18:53.6
400 freestyle relay -- 1. St. Catherine, 3:32.39; 3. Augustana, 3:43.36; 5. Augustana B, 3:49.97
Men's volleyball
Juniata 23-25-25-25, Augustana 25-20-17-13
Leaders -- Kills, Juniata, Sean Cavanaugh 13, Robert Bowling 13; Augustana, Luis Zavala 10. Aces, Augustana, Zavala 2. Blocks, Juniata, Bowling 4; Augustana, Justin Murphy 1, Jarod Hesse 1. Assists, Juniata, Michael Young 24; Augustana, Sanchit Khaitan 20. Digs, Juniata, Cavanaugh 12, Daniel Voronov 12; Augustana, Matthew Schiferl 10, Ryan Hirschel 10. Records -- Juniata 1-0, Augustana 0-1
Augustana 25-21-25-29, Southern Virginia 17-25-19-27
Leaders -- Kills, Southern Virginia, Mark Stapley 10, Paul Candland 10; Augustana, Luis Zavala 14. Aces, Augustana, Brett Kliegl 2, Jarod Hesse 2. Blocks, Southern Virginia, Kaipo Tagaloa 2, Candland 2, Curtis Stone 2; Augustana, Hesse 2. Assists, Southern Virginia, Tagaloa 26; Augustana, Sanchit Khaitan 25. Digs, Southern Virginia, Jeremy Brown 11; Augustana, Schiferl 10. Records -- Southern Virginia 1-1, Augustana 1-1
Lancaster Bible 25-25-27-25, Augustana 20-22-29-18
Leaders -- Kills, Lancaster Bible, Kole Horst 14; Augustana, Dillan Baum 12. Aces, Lancaster, Benjamin Herb 2; Augustana, Baum 1, Brett Kliegl 1, Sanchit Khaitan 1. Blocks, Lancaster Bible, Zeke Hallman 10; Augustana, Luis Zavala 5. Assists, Lancaster Bible, Reuben Kemrer 48; Augustana, Khaitan 27. Digs, Lancaster Bible, Horst 11; Augustana, Matthew Schiferl 18. Records -- Lancaster Bible 2-0, Augustana 1-2
Augustana 19-25-28-26, Wittenberg 25-13-26-24
Leaders -- Kills, Augustana, Jason Szara 12, Luis Zavala 12; Wittenberg, Jackson Tyler 13. Aces, Augustana, Dillon Baum 2; Wittenberg, Noah Wissel 2. Blocks, Augustana, Jarod Hesse 6; Wittenberg, Dominic Melchiorre 4. Assists -- Augustana, Sanchit Khaitan 28; Wittenberg, Wissel 23. Digs, Augustana, Baum 13; Wittenberg, Fred Halper 8. Records -- Augustana 2-2, Wittenberg 2-3