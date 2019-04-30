Collin Lewis

Lewis

Lewis excelled in two sports for the Lancers in the past ninth months. On the football field, he was a Class 3A first team all-district linebacker and all-Metro after leading 10-win and state quarterfinalist North Scott in tackles with 54.5 (8 for loss) and a pair of interceptions. On the mat, Lewis recorded a team-high 46 wins and captured conference, district and state championships. He was the team leader in pins with 34, including one in the state final.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments