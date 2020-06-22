Colona council member resigns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WHAT WE KNOW: City council members had two vacancies to fill after recent resignations of first ward alderman Tristan Tapscott and community service officer Kelly Smet.

WHAT'S NEW: Smet resigned as of June 19 as community service officer and Mayor Rick Lack put forth the name of Kelsey Olson as her replacement. The council approved the appointment Monday. The mayor solicited suggestions for first ward alderman as Tapscott submitted his letter of resignation with regret as of June 22. Tapscott wrote that he appreciated his time with the city, but he is moving out of the area. Mayor Lack noted the interim appointment will serve until the municipal election in the spring of 2021.

WHAT'S NEXT: The city is working on having a full-time police investigator after the part-time investigator left to take another position. Without that individual, the city will have to place one of its full-time officers in the investigator position, leaving them short in filling shifts, causing the use of more overtime and creating an estimated $38,000 shortfall. A candidate for a regular officer has a slot reserved at the police academy in August. The public safety committee is also looking at the need for replacing windows, doors and flooring at the police station.

-- LISA HAMMER

