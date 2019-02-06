Colona (Green River)

ESTATE SALE

149 Division St.

Friday, 9am-5pm

Saturday, 9am-3pm

Numbers Friday 8am

House & 2 garages loaded! Jewelry; John Deere items; BB Guns; advertising pieces; nice dining room sets; vintage items; furniture; TOOLS: power, hand & yard; household & more!

DOODADS!

