Colona (Green River)
ESTATE SALE
149 Division St.
Friday, 9am-5pm
Saturday, 9am-3pm
Numbers Friday 8am
House & 2 garages loaded! Jewelry; John Deere items; BB Guns; advertising pieces; nice dining room sets; vintage items; furniture; TOOLS: power, hand & yard; household & more!
DOODADS!
