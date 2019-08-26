WHAT WE KNOW: Both the city hall and the police department are in need of repairs, and having one combined building has been under consideration for some years.
WHAT'S NEW: Bi-State Regional Commission has said there are funds available in the state's new capital bill for municipal facilities. "They didn't know how much or how you would even go to apply for it," said Mayor Rick Lack. "They're more than willing to come in and help us any way they can." The city already has rough drawings for a building made a few years ago, but not architectural plans. Alderman Mike King said if a new city hall were to be built at the current police department, it would open up the existing city hall site on Rt. 84 for new business. He also said there would be cost savings through having everyone under one roof. Resident Donna Chance asked if the plans would end up costing taxpayers money. "We're just going to look into it at this point," said Lack. He said after the meeting that the existing police department site makes the most sense because it's actually three lots. "In the '50s and '60s it used to be a gas station," he said. "We would tear it down and start from scratch." He said he will check back with Bi-State on the availability of grants and possibly contact Colona's state representatives.
WHAT'S NEXT: Colona Public Library Director Sarah Alexander addressed the council to inquire about the 2020 Census and getting a complete count for the library, the city, the fire department and any other public entity. She said each uncounted resident comes to $1,800 per year. "It doesn't sound like a lot but in 10 years it's significant," she said. Noting people are initially being asked to respond via computer, Alexander pointed out the library has computers and staff willing to help residents get logged onto the census system. She said people have concerns about how census data will be used, but she noted other branches of government such as law enforcement do not have access to census information. "It's protected," she said. "I just want to work with the city and the fire department to get the hard-to-count people counted."
The council also asked to have the public works committee put a new generator on its agenda after water was cut off to all residents on the Green Rock side after the Eighth Street location went down a week ago Sunday. A portable generator was used to resolve the situation.
-- LISA HAMMER
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.