Colona ups amount for police pension

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona allocated $350,000 for its police pension levy this year, but that amount came up $25,536 short of what was needed, according to the actuaries.

WHAT'S NEW: The council on Monday agreed to restore the $25,536, but they did not have 100% consensus on where to get it from. Mayor Rick Lack said he would prefer to take it from police department savings reserves which are $68,074, and city clerk Barbara Winegar said that course of action would make a "cleaner" transfer. However, Ald. Mike King made a motion which was approved to take the money from the city's general savings reserves which amount to $132,757. King explained he didn't want the police department to come up short if, for example, there was an building expense. The motion was approved 6-0 with Alds. Dale Hillman and Tristan Tapscott absent.

Administration committee chairman Rich Holman also announced a final Platinum computer contract involving all new computers, software, service for approximately a $4,000 savings per year. He also announced a new Verizon telephone purchase for city hall, the police department and Colona's Scott Family Park for a savings of $400-plus per month.

WHAT'S NEXT: King also presented information on the state's new law requiring all municipalities to either install sprinkler systems in animal shelters or install fire alarms that directly contact first responders. He said a sprinkler system may be the way to go in terms of costs. An alarm system would cost $70 per month for two phone lines that are required in case one line was cut. He said they can continue to look at other options and get bids, and they only have to be in compliance by renewal time June 30. "As long as we're going in the right direction, we should have good faith," he said.

