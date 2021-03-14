Colorado State seeded No. 1 in 16-team NIT

Colorado State, Saint Louis, Memphis and Ole Miss are the No. 1 seeds for the National Invitation Tournament.

The four second seeds are Richmond, Davidson, Saint Mary's and Boise State.

Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera, an Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association First Team Class 3A All-Stater, is averaging about 10 minutes of playing time for Colorado State. He averages 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Seeded third are Toledo, Western Kentucky, North Carolina State, and SMU, and the remainder of the field includes Buffalo, Dayton, Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech.

The top seeds open play Friday night, with Colorado State (18-6) facing Buffalo (16-8), and Ole Miss (16-11) taking on Louisiana Tech (21-7). On Saturday, Saint Louis (14-8) will play Mississippi State (15-14), and Memphis (16-7) will face Dayton (14-9).

The coronavirus pandemic reduced the field to 16 teams from the usual 32, and all games are set for Frisco and Denton, Texas. That will take the semifinals and championship game out of Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83 year history of college basketball's oldest postseason tournament. The NIT champion has been crowned in New York City every year since the tournament started in 1938.