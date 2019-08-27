Annawan-Wethersfield

Junior | Quarterback/defensive back

An all-stater on the basketball court, Quagliano was first team all-Lincoln Trail last year after throwing for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns along with adding 312 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments