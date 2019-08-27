Annawan-Wethersfield
Junior | Quarterback/defensive back
An all-stater on the basketball court, Quagliano was first team all-Lincoln Trail last year after throwing for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns along with adding 312 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.