Columbus boys win Mike Jay Invite

Led by a second-place finish from Freddy Vergara, host Columbus won the Mike Jay Invitational Tuesday afternoon.
Vergara's 17:34.3 finish left him only behind Pekin's Zack Wise, who finished in 17:20.7.
Isaac Acosta (18:23.3) took fourth, Mason Hills-Carrier (19:08.0) seventh, Damian Vergara (19:19.9) ninth and Tim Hills-Carrier (19:27) 11th to complete the scoring for Columbus.
Their bunching in the top 11 led Columbus easily hold off second-place Winfield-Mt. Union, 29-57.
Kellan Walsh had the lone top-10 finish for fourth-place Louisa-Muscatine, finishing eighth in 19:12.8. Zach Robertson was 12th in 19:55.5.
On the girls side, Columbus was third among the three teams fielding full teams, led by Ariana Vergara's 11th place finish in 24:38.8 and Kimberly Gonzalez's 25:23.8 clocking to finish 14th.
Pekin had eight of the top 12 entries to cruise to the girls team title, including first-place Lauren Steigleder (21:14.8).