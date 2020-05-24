Column: A case of double jeopardy

At 82, I'm a potential covid-19 statistic. But not quite there yet. After the initial blast of data showing mortality by demographic class, my age group took "sheltering" during the pandemic seriously. Yet stepping out into the world, and into danger, is inevitable.

I look out my apartment window at a park in Lower Manhattan, seeing young people cavorting, seemingly without a thought for coronavirus or infection rates, and the lively scene stirs only a sense of dread.

For many of us born mid-century, it's a case of double jeopardy. Seven decades ago, when my peers and I were young, we fell in the bull's eye of another terrifying viral menace, one generally bypassing folks now our current age — an inversion of the covid-19 threat. Its very name highlighted our vulnerability: infantile paralysis. Also known as polio.

Before 1955, microbiologist Jonas Salk's work was known only to his colleagues. Almost overnight, he emerged as a household name for solving the mystery of how to conquer the virus.