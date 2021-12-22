Column: A complicated relationship with Santa

I quoted an 8-year-old boy saying, "I don't know if Santa will know where to go this year. We keep moving every week. I guess I've been good. I go to sleep on time every night."

Although I turned the story in several days in advance, the editor didn't get around to reading it until 45 minutes before deadline.

He wandered over to my desk, "Is this kid kind of slow? Eight seems awfully old to believe in Santa. Go find out if he thinks Santa is a real person or an idea."

Huh? Within 45 minutes?

I've been asked lots of questions, mostly good, by editors throughout the years. But this is without a doubt the dumbest.

I found myself racing across Las Vegas on deadline to a school that served the homeless. I talked the principal into calling the boy into the office.

When the perplexed youngster entered the office, I dropped down on my haunches and asked, "Richard, do you think Santa is a real person or just an idea?"