Column: A eulogy for child tax credit. Maybe

When President Joe Biden praised his administration's record on child poverty on Wednesday, he might also have been eulogizing it.

In his first news conference in months, Biden touted the "enormous progress" achieved during his first year in office. "Child poverty dropped by nearly 40%, the biggest drop ever in American history," he noted.

This is indeed impressive. Biden didn't mention, though, that that achievement was probably reversed this month -- and might soon be gone for good, with millions of children likely to plunge back into poverty this year.

On Biden's watch.

Child poverty plummeted this past year thanks primarily to the fiscal stimulus Democrats passed in March. The package's most important poverty-fighting element was an overhaul of the child tax credit. Lawmakers changed the existing benefit in several key ways: They made it much larger (especially for young children); distributed it through monthly payments, rather than one lump sum at tax-filing time; and made it available to the poorest of the poor, including those with little or no tax liability because their earnings are so meager. Historically, these families were ineligible for the benefit.