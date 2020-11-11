Column: A Masters unlike any other — and one we didn't need

It's the scalpers lingering at most every corner, offering to buy and sell the coveted badges that allow one onto the hallowed grounds.

It's the jacked-up prices in any decent restaurant, the plethora of private homes that are transformed into lodging for the out-of-towners, the once-a-year reunions that are cherished by lovers of the game from all over the world.

If you're not one of the rich and famous, landing a table at Tbonz steakhouse — right down the road from Magnolia Lane and perhaps the city's most famous restaurant — usually requires something just short of divine intervention during the Masters.

Not so on Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the start of this weak imitation of a major championship.

"We've been pretty busy, but certainly nothing like a normal Masters week," said a worker who answered the phone at Tbonz.

Asked the chances of a party of four grabbing dinner around 8 o'clock, he replied, "You shouldn't have any problem getting a table."

Walter Clay owns two popular Augusta eateries, the French Market Grille and Raes Coastal Cafe. He chuckled when asked if this is what the city usually looks like during the 51 non-Masters weeks of the year.