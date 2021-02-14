Column: A plan to deal with inequities

We would not plan downtown revitalization without reckoning with the historic flood events of our past. Reckoning with our painful racial past and making equitable investments in our social capital are foundational steps toward building lasting structures that will support future generations of Iowa children and families.

This guest column is co-signed by Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, rabbi, Temple Emanuel; the Leadership Team of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary; Rev. Rogers Kirk, pastor of Third Missionary Baptist Church; and 14 other members of Davenport Bearing Witness, an interfaith based group raising awareness of the root causes of gun-related community violence and potential responses.

Those also signing this column are:

Michael Guster

Loxi Hopkins

Tracy White Singleton

John De Taeye

Jane Duax

Michael Gayman, Jr.

Rev. Richard Hendricks

Rev. Rob Leveridge

Kristy Parker

Tom Parker

Rev. Peter Pettit

Mary Bea Snyder, CHM

Debra Sperry

Rev. Jay Wolin