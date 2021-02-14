Column: A plan to deal with inequities

As we commemorate Black History Month, we are mindful of Davenport’s historic struggle for racial and economic justice. Davenport community leaders of all racial and religious backgrounds like Charles and Ann Toney, Henry Vargas, John Terronez, Sonny Owens, Marv Mottet, Kathy Kirschbaum, Clyde Mayfield and many others inspire us to continue building a more just and equitable Davenport and Scott County.
Fania Davis, author, attorney and practitioner of Restorative Justice Practices writes, "We are caught in history’s pain, living it again and again. Until we engage in a collective process to face and transform this pain, we will perpetually reenact it."
We call on Mayor Mike Matson, the Davenport City Council, and the Scott County Board of Supervisors to join us in addressing systemic inequities within four areas: police-community relations, home ownership, employment and civic equity.
Police-Community Relations: Our conversation regarding the intersectional issues of policing, race and safety is just beginning. For this reason, we oppose Davenport’s proposal to increase their funding authority to add police officers. Instead, we recommend further discussion with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and other groups recommending more comprehensive policing reforms.
We are pleased to see progress towards creating a youth/family center and quite concerned about a proposed expansion of the juvenile detention center. Both proposals must be pursued through an equity lens — taking into consideration, specifically, the disinvestment in neighborhoods, schools, housing, and culturally credible neighborhood-based services and behavior health programs.
While there is a need to expand "needs-based" therapy and services for individuals, collectively our community is more secure, just, inclusive and sustainable by investing more in the social determinants of health — including family well-being, housing, health and employment.
Home ownership: The 2019 Quad Cities "Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice" reported that only 29% of Davenport’s Black households own their own home compared to 68% of white households. According to 2017 U.S. Census data, Davenport’s racial gap in homeownership is almost double the national rate.
According to a 2001 study, "The Impact of Homeownership on Child Outcomes": "Homeownership is vital to a community’s economic well-being. It allows the opportunity to build wealth and is generally associated with higher levels of civic engagement, and is correlated with positive cognitive and behavioral outcomes among children."
With funds from the sale of The Heritage and scattered site public housing, Davenport has a rare opportunity: We can establish a trust fund creating opportunities for those who have been closed out of homeownership by red-lining and other systemic issues — in particular the Black community. We encourage city officials to work closely with Black pastors and community partners in establishing the trust fund.
City government employment: In 1956, Charles Toney, well-known Davenport civil rights leader, testified to the Iowa Human Rights Commission that Davenport employed no African Americans or Mexican Americans as clerks, teachers, police officers, or firefighters. Today the city reports there are 62 Black city employees among a total of 1,216 employees, under-representing Blacks in the community by half. Four city departments remain 100% white, spending $5.45 million in salaries and benefits.
City employment is one place where public investment in only one segment of the community has detrimental economic, housing, and health consequences for the rest. The mayor has proposed an enhanced communications strategy to recruit persons of color to potential employment opportunities. In addition, the lingering impact of historical imbalances needs to be addressed by recuperative government investment.
Civic Equity: The foregoing issues may seem disconnected, but jurisdictions across the U.S. are increasingly recognizing that inequity in civic life and resource allocation underlies them collectively. One response has been to incorporate a Racial Equity Toolkit as a lens in budgeting and policy development processes. Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Polk County are among U.S. cities that are utilizing Racial Equity Toolkits to some extent. A toolkit is designed to realize measurable gains among many social outcomes, including youth development, homeownership rates and police-community relations. The City of Dubuque explains this commitment on its website, "Local and regional government has the ability to implement policy change at multiple levels and across multiple sectors to drive larger systemic change. Routine use of a racial equity tool explicitly integrates racial equity into governmental operations.” We encourage the City of Davenport and the Scott County Board to take steps towards adopting a Racial Equity Toolkit for the purposes of budget and policy development.
We would not plan downtown revitalization without reckoning with the historic flood events of our past. Reckoning with our painful racial past and making equitable investments in our social capital are foundational steps toward building lasting structures that will support future generations of Iowa children and families.
This guest column is co-signed by Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, rabbi, Temple Emanuel; the Leadership Team of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary; Rev. Rogers Kirk, pastor of Third Missionary Baptist Church; and 14 other members of Davenport Bearing Witness, an interfaith based group raising awareness of the root causes of gun-related community violence and potential responses.
Those also signing this column are:
Michael Guster
Loxi Hopkins
Tracy White Singleton
John De Taeye
Jane Duax
Michael Gayman, Jr.
Rev. Richard Hendricks
Rev. Rob Leveridge
Kristy Parker
Tom Parker
Rev. Peter Pettit
Mary Bea Snyder, CHM
Debra Sperry
Rev. Jay Wolin