Column: A pleasure to serve

When I was in college and graduate school, the draft was still in effect. I received student deferments while in college and for my first year of graduate school but was notified that student deferments for graduate students would not be continued beyond that year.

Some of my contemporaries did all sorts of things in an effort to get another deferment or otherwise avoid being drafted. I did not. My name is not Bill Clinton or Donald Trump.

As I was wrestling with the decision of what to do, Time magazine ran an article on the draft, noting that less privileged members of society were being drafted while those more privileged were able to avoid being drafted. Though I came from a low-income family (we did not have indoor plumbing until I was 8 years old), by the time the question of the draft came up, I was in a very privileged position, having a full-ride scholarship with a living stipend at an Ivy League university. The question of equity, however, weighed heavily on my mind: Why should those of us who were more privileged be exempted from military service while those who were less privileged were not?