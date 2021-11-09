Column: A pleasure to serve

When I was in college and graduate school, the draft was still in effect. I received student deferments while in college and for my first year of graduate school but was notified that student deferments for graduate students would not be continued beyond that year.
Some of my contemporaries did all sorts of things in an effort to get another deferment or otherwise avoid being drafted. I did not. My name is not Bill Clinton or Donald Trump.
As I was wrestling with the decision of what to do, Time magazine ran an article on the draft, noting that less privileged members of society were being drafted while those more privileged were able to avoid being drafted. Though I came from a low-income family (we did not have indoor plumbing until I was 8 years old), by the time the question of the draft came up, I was in a very privileged position, having a full-ride scholarship with a living stipend at an Ivy League university. The question of equity, however, weighed heavily on my mind: Why should those of us who were more privileged be exempted from military service while those who were less privileged were not?
I applied for officer candidate school both for the Navy and for the Air Force and was accepted for both. I chose the Navy for various reasons, among them family tradition. My maternal grandfather sailed on windjammers, while his youngest son, my Uncle Ralph, flew photo reconnaissance planes off the U.S.S, Essex during the Korean War, with fighter cover being provided by, among others, a fellow by the name of Neil Armstrong.
Upon completing officer training and being commissioned, I was assigned to the Naval Security Group, which was the operations branch of naval intelligence. My first duty station was Monterey, California, where I spent a year learning Russian. I was then assigned to the Naval Security Group Activity in the main National Security Agency (NSA) complex in Maryland, which was where I was based between missions.
As a naval intelligence officer, I knew that if I was captured and fell into unfriendly hands, I would be tortured. I knew that because some of our people had been captured and were tortured. Unfortunately, they broke under torture and spilled everything they knew. The Navy did not like that and put in place measures to make certain that would not happen again.
While on a surveillance and intelligence gathering mission off the shore of an unfriendly country, their shore command sent out two coastal patrol craft to check us out. When the shore command asked the skippers of the patrol craft if they could bring us in and they said that they could, we went to general quarters (battle stations.) We were on standby for emergency destruct. Our orders for emergency destruct were to destroy everything the Navy did not want to fall into unfriendly hands, ourselves included.
The captain of our ship ordered the helmsman to change course so that we would be heading out to open sea. The tense moments seemed like an eternity. But in time, the coastal patrol craft returned to shore and the emergency destruct order never came.
Those who are not veterans seldom realize that there are two basic realities with which those of us who served in the military during wartime had to come to grips: (1) we might be killed, and (2) we might end up killing someone else. I came to grips with (1), which almost happened. However, I never came to grips with (2), though fortunately I was never in a situation in which I ended up killing someone else.
I think of my friend Bud Struck, though. A World War II veteran who was in the thick of fighting during the Battle of the Bulge, he worked at the boat factory where I worked summers while in college. One morning during coffee break, he looked at his hands and said, “It’s hard to believe these hands took the lives of other human beings.” He then broke down and cried like a baby.
Do I regret having served in the military? Not at all. I served at the height of the Cold War, a time when the former Soviet Union posed a threat to values we hold dear — values such as freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, and indeed democracy itself. I would have willingly sacrificed my life in defense of these values.
Am I a hero? Not at all. I’m just a guy who showed up and did his duty when asked to do so.
Dan Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana;danlee@augustana.edu